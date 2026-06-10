World Cup - Grp. A Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Mexico and South Africa will kick-off at Jun 11, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Mexico vs South Africa is available to watch live across several TV channels and streaming platforms in the United States. English-language coverage airs on FOX, with Spanish-language broadcasts carried by Telemundo. Streaming options include Fubo, Peacock, and Tubi. The full list of broadcasters and live stream options is below.

Mexico open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against South Africa at Mexico City Stadium, with Group A points on the line from the first whistle. Playing on home soil, El Tri carry the weight of a nation's expectation into a tournament they are co-hosting alongside the United States and Canada.

Javier Aguirre's side arrive in strong form. A 5-1 demolition of Serbia in their final pre-tournament friendly showed a team capable of real attacking threat, with several players pushing hard for starting roles. Mexico extended their unbeaten run on home soil to 22 matches in that game, a statistic that will only fuel belief among supporters.

Aguirre still has selection questions to answer. Players including Edson Alvarez, Santiago Gimenez, and Cesar Huerta have been working through injury recoveries, and the coach will need to balance freshness with rhythm as he finalises his XI.

South Africa arrive as the group's relative outsiders, but Hugo Broos has built a resilient squad that will not simply roll over. Bafana Bafana picked up a win over Jamaica in their most recent outing and know that a positive result against the hosts would transform the complexion of Group A entirely.

The occasion carries its own significance. South Africa and Mexico last met at a World Cup at the 2010 tournament in Johannesburg, a match that ended 1-1 and remains the most recent competitive encounter between the two nations.

For the millions of fans in the United States and beyond looking to follow the action live, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Mexico vs South Africa.

How to watch Mexico vs South Africa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mexico are managed by Javier Aguirre. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed in the provided squad data, and no probable starting lineup has been released ahead of the fixture. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos also has a clean bill of health based on available information, with no injuries or suspensions listed and no projected XI confirmed at this stage. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mexico head into the fixture on a strong run, recording three wins and two draws from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-1 victory over Serbia in a pre-tournament friendly, a result that followed a 1-0 win over Australia. El Tri drew 1-1 with Belgium and held Portugal to a goalless draw in earlier friendlies, going unbeaten across all five games. Across that run, Mexico scored nine goals and conceded two.

South Africa's recent form is more mixed. Their last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. The most recent result was a 1-0 win away to Jamaica, which followed a goalless draw with Nicaragua. Bafana Bafana lost 2-1 to Panama in March and also fell 2-1 to Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations in January. South Africa scored three goals and conceded five across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

MEX Last 2 matches RSA 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win South Africa 1 - 1 Mexico

South Africa 2 - 1 Mexico 2 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2





The two sides have met twice in recorded competitive history. Their most recent encounter came at the 2010 FIFA World Cup on June 11, when South Africa and Mexico drew 1-1 in Johannesburg. Before that, South Africa beat Mexico 2-1 in the 2005 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Across both meetings, the overall record stands at one win each with two goals apiece.

Standings

In Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico currently sit second and South Africa third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs South Africa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: