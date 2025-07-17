How to cancel my fubo subscription: A step-by-step guide to ending your plan on compatible devices

Everything you need to know about cancelling your fubo TV subscription in a step-by-step how-to guide

Picking the right streaming provider for all your movies, shows, and live sports needs can be difficult, especially with so many choices on the TV streaming market. Wherever you look, a different streaming service is calling out, whether that's DIRECTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV or fubo (formerly fuboTV). Live sports, subscription offers, added benefits, add-on entertainment and special pricing offers are all fighting for your attention – and ultimately your money.

But even if you've found the perfect streaming package for you, complete with all the live soccer, NFL and MLB coverage you'll ever need, as well as mountains of movies and shows, there many come a time where you need to cancel your active streaming subscription.

Whether you're not watching as much streaming content as you were or simply need to cut back on your spending, cancelling your subscription for a TV service shouldn't be a stressful or difficult process.

Here at GOAL, we are here to walk you through each step of how to cancel your fubo account and the different ways of doing so, should you feel it's not the streaming service for you right now.

What is fubo?

fubo

Fubo is one of the better OTT (over-the-top) choices on the market when it comes to cable-cutting streaming providers; offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channels there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. Its channels showcase all types of action, including soccer, NFL,NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international competitions – meaning you won't ever be left wanting.

What are the standout benefits of fubo?

✓ Offers some of the biggest channel selections on the market

✓ Half-price first month when you subscribe

✓ Extensive sports coverage across multiple leagues and competitions

✓ Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) to can catch all the local action

✓ 4K streaming of select events

✓ No contract tie-ins, so cancellation is pain-free

✓ Unlimited DVR for all its plans

Does fubo offer a free trial or any discounted deals?

Yes, fubo currently has a five-day free trial for new customers and special offers as well.

There's $20 off either the Pro or Elite plans for the first month, with $5 off the Latino package.

There's a free offer of Apple TV 4K with the Elite subscription only.

And if you decide to commit to quarterly payments, you'll get an additional six sports channels in your package (NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, ESPNU and ESPN News).

Can I pause my fubo subscription?

No, unfortunately there is no freezing option for your streaming subscription to fubo. Instead, you will have to cancel your current paid-for subscription plan and reactivate it when you wish to resume using the streaming platform.

The good news, however, is that fubo is very easy to cancel because each streaming subscription is essentially on a rolling monthly basis, meaning at any point you can end your subscription and terminate it at the end of the current billing cycle.

How do I cancel my fubo subscription?

There are a couple of ways to terminate your fubo subscription, depending on how you signed up.

fubo

Via the website

If you signed up to fubo on their website, you can go HERE to begin the cancellation process.

Once you have signed into your profile, click on the settings icon and pick My Account from the drop-down menu. Then click Subscriptions and, at the bottom left area of the screen, hit Cancel.

You may be presented with a special offer to remain as a subscriber, so either click Redeem Offer or Cancel Subscription.

You will be taken to a confirmation page if you continue to cancel your membership.

• If you cancel during a free trial period, your trial will expire immediately.

Via Roku online (website)

If you signed up for fubo on Roku, then visit my.roku.com to log into your account.

Click on the Unsubscribe button to the right of your fubo plan.

Confirm your choice by selecting Yes, Unsubscribe when prompted.

A Renew option will remain visible until your current billing period is over, should you change your mind.

Roku

Via Roku device

Select the Home button on your remote.

Using the directional keys, highlight the partner subscription channel or The Roku Channel.

Press the Star button on your remote, then Manage Subscription, followed by Cancel Subscription.

A message will appear to confirm the subscription cancellation, with the date when you will no longer have access to fubo.

Fubo subscriptions and special deals

In case you're unsure whether you want to cancel your fubo subscription, here's a recap of the plans the TV provider offers.

Fubo has three types of subscriptions, Pro, Elite and Latino (which is Spanish language) to choose from, meaning you can downgrade if you wanted to pay less.

Deal Channels Includes Monthly cost First month Simultaneous screens Cloud DVR Pro 230+ Regional NBA, NHL, MLB $84.99 $64.99 10 at home, Three on-the-go Unlimited Elite 300+ Regional NBA, NHL, MLB $94.99 $74.99 10 at home, Three on-the-go Unlimited Latino 50+ $14.99 $9.99 Two Unlimited

How do I reactivate my fubo plan?

Cancellation period

If your fubo streaming service is still in the cancellation period, meaning you've ended your paid plan and are waiting for the current billing period to finish, you can log back in and go to My Account. Pick Subscription & Billing, and simply select Reactivate.

Your subscription will carry on from exactly where it was, with the same plan, add-ons and price, as well as full access to all your DVR recordings.

Termination period

However, if you cancellation period has elapsed and your account is terminated, you will be greeted with a Welcome Back message when signing back in with your previous email and password.

Now you will be able to see a breakdown of your previous monthly billing statement, with a full outline of costs and services.

Once you have reviewed the details, click Reactivate Subscription.

If you want to change your plan, select Change, pick the one you want and click Reactivate.

Via Roku

Visit my.roku.com, log in to your account and head to the subscriptions page. Follow the onscreen steps to reactivate your fubo plan.