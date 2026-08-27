Serie A soccer: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable

You can watch many Serie A soccer matches for free in the USA, and have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV or stream it on a digital device.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to most Serie A fixtures that take place across a Friday to Monday weekend matchround. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because blockbuster matches are being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch them 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

For English commentary: Tune into your local CBS station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo station.

CBS and Telemundo Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the networks land in the five largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

CBS: Channel 2 (WCBS-TV)

Telemundo: Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles Area

CBS: Channel 2 (KCBS-TV)

Telemundo: Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago Area

CBS: Channel 2 (WBBM-TV)

Telemundo: Channel 44 (WSNS)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

CBS: Channel 11 (KTVT)

Telemundo: Channel 39 (KXTX)

Houston Area