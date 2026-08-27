Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
imago-sport-1078634576.jpgBuzzi
Chris Dickens

Serie A soccer: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable

TV Guide & Streaming
Serie A
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Como
Fiorentina
Frosinone
Genoa
Inter
Juventus
Lazio
Lecce
AC Milan
Monza
SSC Napoli
Parma Calcio 1913
Roma
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
Venezia

Here is how you can catch Serie A soccer without paying a dime.

Team crestTeam crest
AC Milan vs Venezia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
UNIVERSO
Paramount+
DirecTV Stream
Peacock
Team crestTeam crest
Fiorentina vs Frosinone
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Paramount+
DirecTV Stream
Peacock
CBS Sports Network
Team crestTeam crest
Monza vs Udinese
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
Peacock
Team crestTeam crest
Sassuolo vs Torino
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
Peacock
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Amazon Prime Video
Team crestTeam crest
Juventus vs Parma Calcio 1913
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Telemundo
Paramount+
DirecTV Stream
Peacock
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Amazon Prime Video
Team crestTeam crest
SSC Napoli vs Como
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
UNIVERSO
Paramount+
DirecTV Stream
Peacock
CBS Sports Network
Team crestTeam crest
Cagliari vs Inter
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Telemundo
Paramount+
DirecTV Stream
Peacock
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Amazon Prime Video
Team crestTeam crest
Lazio vs Genoa
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Paramount+
DirecTV Stream
Peacock
CBS Sports Network
Team crestTeam crest
Lecce vs Roma
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
UNIVERSO
Paramount+
DirecTV Stream
Peacock
Team crestTeam crest
Atalanta vs Bologna
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
Peacock

You can watch many Serie A soccer matches for free in the USA, and have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV or stream it on a digital device.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to most Serie A fixtures that take place across a Friday to Monday weekend matchround. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Provider

Trial length

Channels

Fubo

5 days

CBS, CBS Sports Network (English language) / Telemundo, Universo (Spanish language)

DirecTV Stream

5 days

CBS, CBS Sports Network (English language) / Telemundo, Universo (Spanish language)

Watch Serie A for FREE on FuboStart free trial

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because blockbuster matches are being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch them 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

  • For English commentary: Tune into your local CBS station.
  • For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo station.

CBS and Telemundo Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the networks land in the five largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

  • CBS: Channel 2 (WCBS-TV)
  • Telemundo: Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles Area

  • CBS: Channel 2 (KCBS-TV)
  • Telemundo: Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago Area

  • CBS: Channel 2 (WBBM-TV)
  • Telemundo: Channel 44 (WSNS)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

  • CBS: Channel 11 (KTVT)
  • Telemundo: Channel 39 (KXTX)

Houston Area

  • CBS: Channel 11 (KHOU)
  • Telemundo: Channel 47 (KTMD)
Watch Serie A for FREE on FuboStart free trial

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google