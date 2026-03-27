Where to watch Iraq today? Live stream & TV channels for upcoming games

Iraq's national soccer team was founded in 1948 and are nicknamed the Lions of Mesopotamia, having made a single FIFA World Cup finals appearance in 1986.

But when it comes to more local affairs, such as the Arab Cup, Iraq are the most successful team to have ever appeared in it, winning the competition four times.

Iraq has also won the Arabian Gulf Cup four times too, and has a WAFF Championship to their name.

Below, GOAL has all the information you need to be able to watch live Croatia soccer matches.

Live broadcast of Iraq matches

Where to watch Iraq for free

In the US, you can watch Iraq's national side play in the US on Fubo, Fanatiz or on Sling TV on beIn Sports CONNECT USA. Fubo currently has a five-day free trial, so you can check out games for free.



READ MORE: How to get a free five-day pass with Fubo

Where to watch Iraq with Arabic commentary

The only way to access Arabic commentary is through beIn Sports MENA or a native channel such as Al-Iraqiya TV.

In the US, commentary will generally be in either English or Spanish.

Where to watch Iraq worldwide

Iraq may not have a massive worldwide following but audiences can tune in across the globe in various ways. You can usually find them on one the broadcasters listed in the table below.

Country / Region TV / Streaming service Afghanistan FanCode Iran beIn SPORTS CONNECT Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT Turkey D-Smart Go Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT Serbia Arena Sport 4 Serbia Saudia Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next Iraq soccer game live, you can do so by accessing your preferred online streaming service via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to buy Iraq tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Iraq tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches worldwide. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Iraq kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Iraq kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.