Today's game between Jordan and Argentina will kick-off at Jun 27, 2026, 10:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Jordan vs Argentina is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming options via Fubo and Peacock. Fox One also carries coverage. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Jordan and Argentina meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in the final Group J fixture of the 2026 World Cup. For Jordan, it is the last chapter of a historic debut on the world stage. For Argentina, it is another opportunity to sharpen their title defence ahead of the knockout rounds.

Lionel Scaloni's side arrive in Dallas having won both of their group games without conceding a goal. Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in Chicago before dismissing Austria 2-0 at this same venue, and they have already secured top spot in Group J with a game to spare.

At the centre of everything, as ever, is Lionel Messi. The Argentina captain turned 39 during the tournament and leads all scorers with five goals. He recently surpassed Miroslav Klose to become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, and he has refused to rule out appearing at the 2030 edition.

Jordan's campaign, meanwhile, has been a sobering lesson in the gap between tournament debutants and the established elite. Jamal Sellami's side lost to Austria and Algeria in their opening two matches and were eliminated before this final group game. They have conceded six goals and scored two across those fixtures.

That said, Jordan arrive at AT&T Stadium with nothing to lose and everything to prove. A result against the reigning world champions would represent the defining moment of Jordanian football history, and this squad will not be short of motivation.

Argentina, for their part, are unlikely to ease off entirely. With the Golden Boot race alive and momentum to protect, Scaloni's players have every reason to perform.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Jordan vs Argentina, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Jordan vs Argentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jordan are managed by Jamal Sellami for this final group fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the Jordanian squad, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has also not confirmed a probable starting XI, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed for the squad. Given the group is already decided, Scaloni may rotate his options, though no official team news has been provided at this stage.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Jordan have lost four of their last five matches, drawing one. Their only point in that run came from a 2-2 draw with Nigeria in a March friendly. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Algeria in the World Cup on June 22, and they also lost 3-1 to Austria in their opening group game. Across those five matches, Jordan scored seven goals and conceded eleven.

Argentina have won all five of their last five matches, keeping two clean sheets in the process. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Austria in the World Cup on June 22. They also beat Algeria 3-0 in their group opener. Across the five-match run, Argentina scored 15 goals and conceded none, with wins over Iceland, Honduras, and Zambia also in that sequence.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Jordan and Argentina are available in the dataset. This fixture represents the first recorded encounter between the two nations at this level.

Standings

In Group J, Argentina sit top of the table while Jordan are bottom in fourth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jordan vs Argentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: