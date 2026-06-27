World Cup - Grp. J Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Algeria and Austria will kick-off at Jun 27, 2026, 10:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Algeria vs Austria is available to watch live in the United States on TV and via live stream. English-language coverage airs on FS1, with Spanish-language options on Telemundo and UNIVERSO. Fubo carries all three channels and is available to new subscribers via a free trial. Peacock is streaming all 104 World Cup matches live in Spanish. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Algeria and Austria meet in a winner-takes-all Group J finale at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on June 27, with a guaranteed place in the World Cup Round of 32 on the line.

Argentina have already sealed top spot, leaving these two sides to settle second and third place between them. Both teams bounced back from Matchday 2 defeats to the defending champions by beating Jordan, and both arrive level on three points.

Algeria's revival has been built on character. After a 3-0 loss to Argentina, Vladimir Petkovic's side came from behind to beat Jordan 2-1, with Amine Gouiri poking home eight minutes from time to keep their knockout hopes alive. Riyad Mahrez, the veteran forward who was rested against Argentina, started that win and is expected to lead the attack again here.

Austria were on the receiving end of a Lionel Messi masterclass in Dallas, losing 2-0 to Argentina on Matchday 2. Ralf Rangnick's side had beaten Jordan 3-1 to open their campaign, and their superior goal difference to Algeria means a draw would be enough to see them through as group runners-up.

The stakes carry an unusual wrinkle. The runner-up in Group J faces a probable last-32 clash with Spain, while third place is expected to draw a more manageable opponent. With both teams aware of the bracket implications before kick-off, the incentive structures here are genuinely complicated — a dynamic that has drawn comparisons to the infamous 1982 Disgrace of Gijón.

Marcel Sabitzer, who made his 100th Austria appearance against Argentina, will be central to whatever Rangnick asks of his side. For Algeria, Gouiri's late winner against Jordan has given the squad belief that they can go deep into this tournament.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Algeria vs Austria live.

How to watch Algeria vs Austria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Algeria are managed by Vladimir Petkovic. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match. The projected XI has Luca Zidane in goal, with Ramy Bensebaini, Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, and Rayan Ait Nouri across the back four. Nabil Bentaleb and Hicham Boudaoui are set to anchor midfield, with Fares Chaibi and Ibrahim Maza supporting, and Riyad Mahrez and Amine Gouiri leading the attack.

Austria are managed by Ralf Rangnick. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed. The projected XI lines up with Alexander Schlager in goal, a back four of Konrad Laimer, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, and Kevin Danso, a midfield pairing of Nicolas Seiwald and Romano Schmid, with Paul Wanner, Marcel Sabitzer, and Xaver Schlager in support, and Michael Gregoritsch as the central striker. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Algeria have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 2-1 comeback win over Jordan on June 23, with Gouiri's late strike proving decisive. Before that, they lost 3-0 to Argentina on Matchday 1. In pre-tournament friendlies, Algeria beat Bolivia 4-0 and defeated the Netherlands 1-0, and drew 0-0 with Uruguay in March. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded four.

Austria have also won three of their last five, losing one and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Argentina on June 22, with Messi scoring twice in Dallas. Prior to that, Austria beat Jordan 3-1 on Matchday 1. In pre-tournament friendlies, they beat Tunisia 1-0 and the Republic of Korea 1-0, and recorded a 5-1 win over Ghana in March. Austria scored nine goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Algeria and Austria. This Matchday 3 fixture in Kansas City represents the most current data point on record between the two sides.

Standings

In Group J, Austria currently sit second and Algeria third ahead of this decisive Matchday 3 fixture. Both sides are level on three points, with Argentina already confirmed as group winners.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Algeria vs Austria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: