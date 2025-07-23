+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Detroit Tigers v Washington Nationals - Game TwoGetty Images Sport
Stream the game live on Fubo
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch and today’s Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Editors' pick

Fubo

Carries ESPN, MLBN, FOX and FS1 as well as also hosting MLB.tv for comprehensive MLB coverage. Offers extensive RSN coverage for MLB sides.

DVR Cloud capabilities: Unlimited | Sim. streams: 10

Free trial: 7 days

Monthly from

$84.99

Get fubo Read More

Nick Lodolo is set to take the ball for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday as they square off against C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals in the latest installment of their midweek matchup.

Cincinnati came out swinging in the series opener, plating eight runs, but the offense wasn’t enough to offset some shaky pitching as Washington pulled off a 10-8 win. Heading into Tuesday night’s game, the Reds are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for third place in the NL Central, though officially listed fourth by tiebreaker.

The Nationals, meanwhile, remain mired at the bottom of the NL East standings. They limped into the All-Star break on a four-game skid and haven’t found much footing since, dropping their first post-break series against the San Diego Padres before opening strong against the Reds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds on TV & stream live online

  • National TV channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV channel: MASN, FDSOH
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansFanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsFanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

Washington Nationals will take on Cincinnati Reds in a highly anticipated MLB game on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12:05 pm ET/ 9:05 am PT, at Nationals Park and Washington D.C.

DateWednesday, July 23, 2025
First-Pitch Time12:05 pm ET/ 9:05 am PT
VenueNationals Park
LocationWashington D.C.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds team news

Washington Nationals team news

The Nationals’ offensive leader this season has been James Wood, who’s put together a breakout campaign with 24 homers and 70 RBIs, ranking 10th and 11th in the league, respectively. C.J. Abrams has been the most consistent hitter for Washington, pacing the team with a .279 average. Luis García has chipped in with a .260 mark and 20 doubles, while Nathaniel Lowe has added some pop of his own, hitting 15 homers and collecting 37 free passes.

Taking the mound for Washington will be 27-year-old righty Michael Soroka, making his 15th start of the year. Soroka enters with a 3-7 record and an ERA of 5.10. Despite showing flashes of effectiveness, like his most recent start, where he gave up just one earned run in five innings, he’s been snakebitten in the win column. The Nationals have dropped each of his last seven starts.

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz continues to power the Cincinnati lineup. The young star is slashing .279 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs, good for 29th in the majors in long balls and 15th in RBI. TJ Friedl has also been steady at the plate, batting .267 with 15 doubles, two triples, and nine homers, along with 47 walks drawn. Spencer Steer is chipping in with a .249 average, while Matt McLain, despite hitting just .215, has found a groove lately. He’s currently riding a seven-game hit streak and is batting .300 over his last 10 appearances, adding a pair of homers and five walks to that stretch.

Nick Lodolo will make his 21st start of the campaign on Wednesday. The 27-year-old southpaw owns a 7-6 record and has been a reliable presence on the mound lately, with the Reds winning four of his last five starts. He sports a 3.33 ERA, with 104 strikeouts and 23 walks over the year. While his last outing wasn’t his cleanest, he surrendered eight runs over seven innings, it still ended in a victory over the Mets.

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds projected starting pitchers

DateWashington NationalsCincinnati Reds
07/23/2025Michael SorokaNick Lodolo

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
23.07.25MLBWashington NationalsCincinnati Reds6 - 1
22.07.25MLBWashington NationalsCincinnati Reds10 - 8
05.05.25MLBCincinnati RedsWashington Nationals1 - 4
04.05.25MLBCincinnati RedsWashington Nationals6 - 11
03.05.25MLBCincinnati RedsWashington Nationals6 - 1

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

Nationally broadcast MLB games are split up across ESPN, ESPN1, ABC and FOX.

However, home coverage of MLB games can also be found on your local Regional Sports Network. Out-of-market games are also available via MLB.tv

Streaming platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer a comprehensive array of both national and regional channels, while also offering fans access to channels like the MLB Network.

READ MORE: Regional Sports Networks: Full Channel list for your local team

MLB.tv is a subscription service dedicated to MLB fans. They offer out-of-market access to live games.

Local, in-market games are blacked out.

Regional Sports Networks are local TV networks. They are relevant to MLB fans for the fact that they show the vast majority of a team's regular season games.

Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are available on many streaming service platforms.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are notable for their extensive offering of RSNs.

Not quite. Fubo broadcast an extensive amount of MLB games throughout the regular season and play-offs. However, with no access to neither TBS nor a small number of Regional Sports Networks across the league, you may miss the occasional match.

READ MORE: Fubo Channels List Guide: What channels do you get on fubo?

Yes. Most cable and satellite companies over a good range of national channels, as well, of course, access to you local Regional Sports Network.

Your best option for watching games while out-of-market is MLB.tv

MLB games can be streamed for free using a 5 day trial, available through both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

READ MORE: Fubo review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials, and more