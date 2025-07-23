How to watch and today’s Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Nick Lodolo is set to take the ball for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday as they square off against C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals in the latest installment of their midweek matchup.

Cincinnati came out swinging in the series opener, plating eight runs, but the offense wasn’t enough to offset some shaky pitching as Washington pulled off a 10-8 win. Heading into Tuesday night’s game, the Reds are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for third place in the NL Central, though officially listed fourth by tiebreaker.

The Nationals, meanwhile, remain mired at the bottom of the NL East standings. They limped into the All-Star break on a four-game skid and haven’t found much footing since, dropping their first post-break series against the San Diego Padres before opening strong against the Reds.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV channel: MASN, FDSOH

MASN, FDSOH Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

Washington Nationals will take on Cincinnati Reds in a highly anticipated MLB game on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12:05 pm ET/ 9:05 am PT, at Nationals Park and Washington D.C.

Date Wednesday, July 23, 2025 First-Pitch Time 12:05 pm ET/ 9:05 am PT Venue Nationals Park Location Washington D.C.

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds team news

Washington Nationals team news

The Nationals’ offensive leader this season has been James Wood, who’s put together a breakout campaign with 24 homers and 70 RBIs, ranking 10th and 11th in the league, respectively. C.J. Abrams has been the most consistent hitter for Washington, pacing the team with a .279 average. Luis García has chipped in with a .260 mark and 20 doubles, while Nathaniel Lowe has added some pop of his own, hitting 15 homers and collecting 37 free passes.

Taking the mound for Washington will be 27-year-old righty Michael Soroka, making his 15th start of the year. Soroka enters with a 3-7 record and an ERA of 5.10. Despite showing flashes of effectiveness, like his most recent start, where he gave up just one earned run in five innings, he’s been snakebitten in the win column. The Nationals have dropped each of his last seven starts.

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz continues to power the Cincinnati lineup. The young star is slashing .279 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs, good for 29th in the majors in long balls and 15th in RBI. TJ Friedl has also been steady at the plate, batting .267 with 15 doubles, two triples, and nine homers, along with 47 walks drawn. Spencer Steer is chipping in with a .249 average, while Matt McLain, despite hitting just .215, has found a groove lately. He’s currently riding a seven-game hit streak and is batting .300 over his last 10 appearances, adding a pair of homers and five walks to that stretch.

Nick Lodolo will make his 21st start of the campaign on Wednesday. The 27-year-old southpaw owns a 7-6 record and has been a reliable presence on the mound lately, with the Reds winning four of his last five starts. He sports a 3.33 ERA, with 104 strikeouts and 23 walks over the year. While his last outing wasn’t his cleanest, he surrendered eight runs over seven innings, it still ended in a victory over the Mets.

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds projected starting pitchers

Date Washington Nationals Cincinnati Reds 07/23/2025 Michael Soroka Nick Lodolo

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 23.07.25 MLB Washington Nationals Cincinnati Reds 6 - 1 22.07.25 MLB Washington Nationals Cincinnati Reds 10 - 8 05.05.25 MLB Cincinnati Reds Washington Nationals 1 - 4 04.05.25 MLB Cincinnati Reds Washington Nationals 6 - 11 03.05.25 MLB Cincinnati Reds Washington Nationals 6 - 1

