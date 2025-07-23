How to watch and today’s Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Chris Bassitt will get the nod on Wednesday night as the Toronto Blue Jays look to stay hot against the visiting New York Yankees, who are hoping to regroup after a rough start to the series.

New York came into this series with some momentum after stringing together back-to-back wins, but that modest streak came to a screeching halt in Monday’s opener. The Yankees have now dropped four of their last six games and are trying to stop the bleeding as they chase the Blue Jays in the AL East standings. Heading into Tuesday’s matchup, the Bronx Bombers held a 55–45 record, trailing division-leading Toronto by four games.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are enjoying one of the best stretches of their season. Monday’s victory marked their fourth straight win and pushed their home winning streak to an all-time franchise best, 11 consecutive games at Rogers Centre. Toronto entered Tuesday with a 59–41 record, holding a firm grip on the division lead.

Local TV channel: SNET

SNET Streaming service: Fubo, Amazon Prime Video

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

Toronto Blue Jays will take on New York Yankees in a highly anticipated MLB game on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 7:07 pm ET/ 4:07 pm PT, at Rogers Centre and Toronto, Ontario.

Date Wednesday, July 23, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:07 pm ET/ 4:07 pm PT Venue Rogers Centre Location Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees team news

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Toronto will turn to the reliable arm of Chris Bassitt, who is making his 22nd appearance (21st start) of the campaign. The right-hander has compiled a 10–4 record with a 3.89 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 109 strikeouts over 113.1 innings of work. He’ll be tasked with keeping New York’s power bats in check.

At the plate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to be a key piece for Toronto, boasting a .279 average with 13 home runs, 19 doubles, and 60 walks. He ranks 77th in homers and 69th in RBIs across MLB but has been seeing the ball well lately, batting .313 over his last five games with a home run, four walks, and two RBIs.

George Springer leads the Jays in long balls this season with 17, while Bo Bichette tops the team in RBIs with 57. Behind the dish, Alejandro Kirk has been Toronto’s most consistent hitter, sporting a team-best .309 batting average.

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge continues to swing a hot bat for the Yankees, leading the team with a sky-high .349 average, 36 home runs, and 82 RBIs. He currently ranks second across all of Major League Baseball in homers and sits third in runs batted in. Cody Bellinger has also been a steady contributor, slashing .280 with 18 doubles, three triples, 17 long balls, and 29 walks. Bellinger ranks among the top 40 hitters in both home runs and RBIs.

Veteran slugger Paul Goldschmidt has been chipping in as well, batting .289 with 23 doubles and eight homers on the year. He’s recorded a hit in three straight games but is hitting just .200 over his last five. Trent Grisham, on the other hand, comes into Wednesday’s tilt on a roll, carrying a three-game hit streak and batting .278 over his last five, which includes a pair of doubles, a homer, and five RBIs.

Max Fried is set to counter for the Yankees in what will be his 21st start of the year. The southpaw has been stellar, going 11–3 with a sparkling 2.43 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. He’s fanned 113 batters in 122 innings and has been a reliable anchor for New York’s rotation.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees projected starting pitchers

Date Toronto Blue Jays New York Yankees 07/23/2025 Chris Bassitt Max Fried

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 23.07.25 MLB Toronto Blue Jays New York Yankees 4 - 5 22.07.25 MLB Toronto Blue Jays New York Yankees 4 - 1 04.07.25 MLB Toronto Blue Jays New York Yankees 8 - 5 03.07.25 MLB Toronto Blue Jays New York Yankees 11 - 9 02.07.25 MLB Toronto Blue Jays New York Yankees 12 - 5

