Neeraj Sharma

How to watch and today’s Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Chris Bassitt will get the nod on Wednesday night as the Toronto Blue Jays look to stay hot against the visiting New York Yankees, who are hoping to regroup after a rough start to the series.

New York came into this series with some momentum after stringing together back-to-back wins, but that modest streak came to a screeching halt in Monday’s opener. The Yankees have now dropped four of their last six games and are trying to stop the bleeding as they chase the Blue Jays in the AL East standings. Heading into Tuesday’s matchup, the Bronx Bombers held a 55–45 record, trailing division-leading Toronto by four games.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are enjoying one of the best stretches of their season. Monday’s victory marked their fourth straight win and pushed their home winning streak to an all-time franchise best, 11 consecutive games at Rogers Centre. Toronto entered Tuesday with a 59–41 record, holding a firm grip on the division lead.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansFanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsFanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

Toronto Blue Jays will take on New York Yankees in a highly anticipated MLB game on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 7:07 pm ET/ 4:07 pm PT, at Rogers Centre and Toronto, Ontario.

DateWednesday, July 23, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:07 pm ET/ 4:07 pm PT
VenueRogers Centre
LocationToronto, Ontario

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees team news

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Toronto will turn to the reliable arm of Chris Bassitt, who is making his 22nd appearance (21st start) of the campaign. The right-hander has compiled a 10–4 record with a 3.89 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 109 strikeouts over 113.1 innings of work. He’ll be tasked with keeping New York’s power bats in check.

At the plate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to be a key piece for Toronto, boasting a .279 average with 13 home runs, 19 doubles, and 60 walks. He ranks 77th in homers and 69th in RBIs across MLB but has been seeing the ball well lately, batting .313 over his last five games with a home run, four walks, and two RBIs.

George Springer leads the Jays in long balls this season with 17, while Bo Bichette tops the team in RBIs with 57. Behind the dish, Alejandro Kirk has been Toronto’s most consistent hitter, sporting a team-best .309 batting average.

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge continues to swing a hot bat for the Yankees, leading the team with a sky-high .349 average, 36 home runs, and 82 RBIs. He currently ranks second across all of Major League Baseball in homers and sits third in runs batted in. Cody Bellinger has also been a steady contributor, slashing .280 with 18 doubles, three triples, 17 long balls, and 29 walks. Bellinger ranks among the top 40 hitters in both home runs and RBIs.

Veteran slugger Paul Goldschmidt has been chipping in as well, batting .289 with 23 doubles and eight homers on the year. He’s recorded a hit in three straight games but is hitting just .200 over his last five. Trent Grisham, on the other hand, comes into Wednesday’s tilt on a roll, carrying a three-game hit streak and batting .278 over his last five, which includes a pair of doubles, a homer, and five RBIs.

Max Fried is set to counter for the Yankees in what will be his 21st start of the year. The southpaw has been stellar, going 11–3 with a sparkling 2.43 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. He’s fanned 113 batters in 122 innings and has been a reliable anchor for New York’s rotation.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees projected starting pitchers

DateToronto Blue JaysNew York Yankees
07/23/2025Chris BassittMax Fried

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
23.07.25MLBToronto Blue JaysNew York Yankees4 - 5
22.07.25MLBToronto Blue JaysNew York Yankees4 - 1
04.07.25MLBToronto Blue JaysNew York Yankees8 - 5
03.07.25MLBToronto Blue JaysNew York Yankees11 - 9
02.07.25MLBToronto Blue JaysNew York Yankees12 - 5

Frequently asked questions

Nationally broadcast MLB games are split up across ESPN, ESPN1, ABC and FOX.

However, home coverage of MLB games can also be found on your local Regional Sports Network. Out-of-market games are also available via MLB.tv

Streaming platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer a comprehensive array of both national and regional channels, while also offering fans access to channels like the MLB Network.

MLB.tv is a subscription service dedicated to MLB fans. They offer out-of-market access to live games.

Local, in-market games are blacked out.

Regional Sports Networks are local TV networks. They are relevant to MLB fans for the fact that they show the vast majority of a team's regular season games.

Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are available on many streaming service platforms.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are notable for their extensive offering of RSNs.

Not quite. Fubo broadcast an extensive amount of MLB games throughout the regular season and play-offs. However, with no access to neither TBS nor a small number of Regional Sports Networks across the league, you may miss the occasional match.

Yes. Most cable and satellite companies over a good range of national channels, as well, of course, access to you local Regional Sports Network.

Your best option for watching games while out-of-market is MLB.tv

MLB games can be streamed for free using a 5 day trial, available through both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

