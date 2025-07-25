+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Athletics v Texas RangersGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today’s Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves are set to clash Friday evening at Globe Life Field, with Nathan Eovaldi and Joey Wentz getting the nods on the mound. Both teams enter the weekend looking to build momentum in very different playoff races.

Atlanta, currently fourth in the NL East with a 44-57 mark, has had its share of struggles this season, particularly at the plate. The Braves’ offense has yet to find its stride, posting a team slash line of .243/.317/.388 and averaging just 4.14 runs per contest, placing them in the bottom third across the league.

The defending champion Rangers, meanwhile, sit third in the AL West with a 53-50 record. But for all their pedigree, Texas hasn’t exactly lit up the scoreboard either. The bats have lagged all year, ranking 27th in team OPS (.673) while putting up 4.03 runs per game, a stat that has left fans wanting more.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV channel: CW33, and FDSSO
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansFanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsFanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

Texas Rangers will take on Atlanta Braves in a highly anticipated MLB game on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 8:05 pm ET/ 5:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

DateFriday, July 25, 2025
First-Pitch Time8:05 pm ET/ 5:05 pm PT
VenueGlobe Life Field
LocationArlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves team news

Texas Rangers team news

Veteran slugger Marcus Semien is hitting just .228 but has contributed 13 homers, 11 doubles, a triple, and 42 walks. His 13 long balls put him 85th among all MLB hitters, while his RBI total ranks him 60th. Josh Smith has been one of the few consistent bright spots, pacing the Rangers with a .278 average, even if the power hasn’t been there, he ranks 163rd in home runs and 220th in RBIs.

Corey Seager continues to be a reliable run producer, leading Texas with 15 home runs. He’ll enter Friday with a six-game hitting streak and has been scorching over his last 10 games, hitting .368 with five doubles, two homers, four walks, and 10 RBIs. Adolis García, meanwhile, has been steady with runners in scoring position and leads the team with 57 RBIs.

Taking the mound for the Rangers is Eovaldi, who’s been nothing short of dominant in 2025. The 34-year-old right-hander boasts a 7-3 record and a dazzling 1.58 ERA. In his last start, he carved up the Astros, tossing 7.2 innings of one-run ball while fanning eight.

Atlanta Braves team news

The Braves will turn to lefty Joey Wentz, who owns a 2-1 record with a 5.71 ERA. He’s coming off a solid outing against the Yankees, tossing four scoreless frames and giving up just two hits in a no-decision.

Atlanta’s offense, while inconsistent, still has plenty of thump. Matt Olson is the team’s power leader, mashing 18 homers and collecting 64 RBIs, ranking 33rd and 18th in MLB, respectively. He’s currently riding a seven-game hitting streak and batting .250 with a pair of doubles, one homer, eight walks, and six RBIs in his last 10 appearances.

Ozzie Albies is slashing .221 with nine homers and 12 doubles on the year, while Marcell Ozuna adds 13 homers and 64 walks to his stat line. The Braves have also seen Ronald Acuña Jr. return to form after his early-season injury. The reigning MVP is hitting .320 with 13 bombs, nine doubles, a triple, and a stellar 1.038 OPS, injecting some much-needed firepower into Atlanta’s lineup.

Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers

DateTexas RangersAtlanta Braves
25/07/2025Nathan EovaldiJoey Wentz
26/07/2025Kumar RockerGrant Holmes
27/07/2025Jack LeiterBryce Elder

Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
22.04.24MLBAtlanta BravesTexas Rangers4 - 6
21.04.24MLBAtlanta BravesTexas Rangers5 - 2
20.04.24MLBAtlanta BravesTexas Rangers8 - 3
18.05.23MLBTexas RangersAtlanta Braves5 - 6
17.05.23MLBTexas RangersAtlanta Braves7 - 4

