How to watch today’s Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

The Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves are set to clash Friday evening at Globe Life Field, with Nathan Eovaldi and Joey Wentz getting the nods on the mound. Both teams enter the weekend looking to build momentum in very different playoff races.
Atlanta, currently fourth in the NL East with a 44-57 mark, has had its share of struggles this season, particularly at the plate. The Braves’ offense has yet to find its stride, posting a team slash line of .243/.317/.388 and averaging just 4.14 runs per contest, placing them in the bottom third across the league.
The defending champion Rangers, meanwhile, sit third in the AL West with a 53-50 record. But for all their pedigree, Texas hasn’t exactly lit up the scoreboard either. The bats have lagged all year, ranking 27th in team OPS (.673) while putting up 4.03 runs per game, a stat that has left fans wanting more.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: MLB Network
- Local TV channel: CW33, and FDSSO
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time
Texas Rangers will take on Atlanta Braves in a highly anticipated MLB game on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 8:05 pm ET/ 5:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
|Date
|Friday, July 25, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|8:05 pm ET/ 5:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Globe Life Field
|Location
|Arlington, Texas
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves team news
Texas Rangers team news
Veteran slugger Marcus Semien is hitting just .228 but has contributed 13 homers, 11 doubles, a triple, and 42 walks. His 13 long balls put him 85th among all MLB hitters, while his RBI total ranks him 60th. Josh Smith has been one of the few consistent bright spots, pacing the Rangers with a .278 average, even if the power hasn’t been there, he ranks 163rd in home runs and 220th in RBIs.
Corey Seager continues to be a reliable run producer, leading Texas with 15 home runs. He’ll enter Friday with a six-game hitting streak and has been scorching over his last 10 games, hitting .368 with five doubles, two homers, four walks, and 10 RBIs. Adolis García, meanwhile, has been steady with runners in scoring position and leads the team with 57 RBIs.
Taking the mound for the Rangers is Eovaldi, who’s been nothing short of dominant in 2025. The 34-year-old right-hander boasts a 7-3 record and a dazzling 1.58 ERA. In his last start, he carved up the Astros, tossing 7.2 innings of one-run ball while fanning eight.
Atlanta Braves team news
The Braves will turn to lefty Joey Wentz, who owns a 2-1 record with a 5.71 ERA. He’s coming off a solid outing against the Yankees, tossing four scoreless frames and giving up just two hits in a no-decision.
Atlanta’s offense, while inconsistent, still has plenty of thump. Matt Olson is the team’s power leader, mashing 18 homers and collecting 64 RBIs, ranking 33rd and 18th in MLB, respectively. He’s currently riding a seven-game hitting streak and batting .250 with a pair of doubles, one homer, eight walks, and six RBIs in his last 10 appearances.
Ozzie Albies is slashing .221 with nine homers and 12 doubles on the year, while Marcell Ozuna adds 13 homers and 64 walks to his stat line. The Braves have also seen Ronald Acuña Jr. return to form after his early-season injury. The reigning MVP is hitting .320 with 13 bombs, nine doubles, a triple, and a stellar 1.038 OPS, injecting some much-needed firepower into Atlanta’s lineup.
Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Texas Rangers
|Atlanta Braves
|25/07/2025
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Joey Wentz
|26/07/2025
|Kumar Rocker
|Grant Holmes
|27/07/2025
|Jack Leiter
|Bryce Elder
Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|22.04.24
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|Texas Rangers
|4 - 6
|21.04.24
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|Texas Rangers
|5 - 2
|20.04.24
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|Texas Rangers
|8 - 3
|18.05.23
|MLB
|Texas Rangers
|Atlanta Braves
|5 - 6
|17.05.23
|MLB
|Texas Rangers
|Atlanta Braves
|7 - 4