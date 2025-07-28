How to watch today’s San Diego Padres vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Carries ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox and FS1 as well as a large number of RSNs. Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings.

The New York Mets are set to kick off a three-game series in Southern California on Monday as they face off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Frankie Montas will get the starting nod for the opener, making just his sixth appearance of the season after spending much of the year on the shelf alongside fellow starter Sean Manaea.

Despite being shorthanded in the rotation for stretches, New York has managed to stay right in the thick of the NL East race with Philadelphia. The Mets’ pitching staff has held its own admirably, compiling a team ERA of 3.52, among the better marks in the league, and ranking 10th in bullpen ERA. It’s been a gutsy performance from a group that’s largely overperformed expectations.

Montas comes into Monday’s outing off a decent showing against the Angels, where he scattered eight hits and gave up two earned runs while striking out six across 5.2 innings. He enters this start with a 3-1 record, a 4.62 ERA, and a 1.30 WHIP over 25.1 innings. He’s struggled a bit on the road, though, posting a 7.00 ERA in two road starts this season.

Meanwhile, the Padres are looking to build on the momentum of a thrilling 2024 campaign that saw them come within striking distance of toppling their bitter rivals, the eventual World Series champion Dodgers, in the postseason. Though they fell just short, the run has given fans in San Diego plenty to be hopeful for this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego Padres vs New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV channel: SDPA and SNY

SDPA and SNY Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

San Diego Padres vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

San Diego Padres will take on New York Mets in a highly anticipated MLB game on Monday, July 28, 2025 at 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT, at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

Date Monday, July 28, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT Venue PETCO Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Diego Padres vs New York Mets team news

San Diego Padres team news

San Diego will send Dylan Cease to the mound on Tuesday for the second game of the series. The 29-year-old righty is 3-10 on the season with a 4.59 ERA across 21 starts. He’s been more effective at home, posting a 3.48 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across nine starts at Petco Park. In his most recent outing, he allowed just two earned runs over five innings in a tough-luck loss to the Marlins.

For the Mets, Juan Soto leads the power parade with 24 home runs, tied for 10th in the majors. Pete Alonso continues to drive in runs at a high clip, leading the club with 81 RBIs while batting .269, and ranking fifth in the league in runs batted in. Francisco Lindor has chipped in with 20 homers and a .252 batting average, while Brandon Nimmo adds a balanced line of 19 home runs, 19 doubles, and a .262 average.

New York Mets team news

Manny Machado remains the heartbeat of the Padres’ offense. The veteran slugger enters this series hitting a team-high .300 with 19 home runs and 66 RBIs. He’s currently riding a hot streak, with hits in five straight games, batting a torrid .619 during that stretch with four doubles, a homer, and six RBIs. Among all MLB hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, 19th in slugging, and 31st in on-base percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has also provided consistent production, carrying a .268 average with 17 home runs, 17 doubles, and a pair of triples. Luis Arraez has been even more locked in of late, hitting .390 over his last 10 games and extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He’s batting .291 overall with 20 doubles and four triples.

Xander Bogaerts has quietly had a solid year as well, contributing a .265 average, 23 doubles, and seven long balls.

San Diego Padres vs New York Mets projected starting pitchers

Date San Diego Padres New York Mets 28/07/2025 Dylan Cease Frankie Montás 29/07/2025 Yu Darvish Sean Manaea 30/07/2025 Nick Pivetta Clay Holmes

San Diego Padres vs New York Mets head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 26.08.24 MLB San Diego Padres New York Mets 3 - 2 25.08.24 MLB San Diego Padres New York Mets 1 - 7 24.08.24 MLB San Diego Padres New York Mets 7 - 0 23.08.24 MLB San Diego Padres New York Mets 3 - 8 16.06.24 MLB New York Mets San Diego Padres 11 - 6

