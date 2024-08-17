Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Ravens versus Falcons NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons will face off on Saturday in NFL preseason week 2 at M&T Bank Stadium.

In their first preseason game, the Falcons went up against the Miami Dolphins but were defeated 20-13. They started strong, leading 10-3 at the end of the first quarter, but their defense faltered, allowing 14 points in the second quarter, which ultimately decided the game.

The Ravens had their own struggles in their opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Their offense underperformed, and despite a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, they fell short and lost 16-13. Will Baltimore struggle again against Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons?

Baltimore Ravens vs Atlanta Falcons: Date and kick-off time

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Atlanta Falcons in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at M&T Bank Stadium in Foxborough, NE, United States.

Date Saturday, August 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Foxborough, NE

How to watch Ravens vs Falcons on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL+

However, if you are in the Baltimore or Atlanta areas, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WAGA (FOX/5 - Atlanta)

Broadcasters: Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), Coy Wire (color analyst), D.J. Shockley (sideline reporter)

WBAL (NBC/11 - Baltimore)

Broadcasters: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ravens vs Falcons

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 802 (NE), 88 (CAR) | Away: 801 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Ravens vs Falcons team news

Baltimore Ravens team news

Josh Johnson took the majority of the snaps, but Ravens rookie quarterback Devin Leary was the most effective, hitting 60 percent of his throws. However, the offense struggled to gain traction, as he only managed 37 yards passing. With Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both sidelined for this preseason game, it remains to be seen if the rest of the quarterback room can rise to the occasion.

Owen Wright carried the ball seven times for 33 yards. Similar to the Falcons, the Ravens need to find a way to ignite their offense. If they continue to struggle, they might give the Falcons a chance to stay in the game and possibly even come away with the win.

Atlanta Falcons team news

The Falcons offense got off to a rocky start in Kirk Cousins expected absence, but Michael Penix Jr. looked good, completing 56% of his throws for 104 yards and appearing to be in command of the offense. Will the Falcons continue to ease their top-10 pick into the lineup, or will he flourish after another week of practice?

Taylor Heinicke and Nathan Rourke also played under center and didn’t find as much success. Carlos Washington hit the end zone on the ground while rushing 166 times for 25 yards. Chris Blair was the leading receiver, catching two catches for 45 yards. In this game, passing has to be improved, especially by whoever is chasing Penix Jr.

