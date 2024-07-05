NFL 2024 AFC North Analysis, Preview & Predictions: Will the Ravens continue their dominance?

Best known for heated rivalries and star quarterbacks, the AFC North could be the most competitive in the 2024 NFL season.

The AFC North has been one of the most competitive and even divisions in the NFL. Only the Cleveland Browns have not won any championships in the AFC North all-time.

Last year, the Ravens took the AFC North for the first time since 2019, topping a division in which all four teams finished above .500 and three reached the postseason. The Cincinnati Bengals won the division in 2021 and 2022, while the Pittsburgh Steelers took the title four times from 2014 through 2020.

This year, the AFC North could be the most competitive in pro football. The Ravens made it to the 2023 AFC championship game but lost to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, and they are a slight favorite over the Bengals, with the Browns and Steelers further back.

Will the Ravens nab back-to-back titles? Can Cincinnati return to the top of the AFC North with their third division title in four years? Can the Browns find enough consistency on offense to balance their elite defense? Will the Steelers surprise everyone and clinch their first division title since 2020? GOAL tries to predict the AFC North standings for the upcoming 2024 season...