Where to watch today's New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Buffalo Bills head to Foxborough on Sunday for a massive Week 15 clash with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, with both teams firmly in the playoff picture.

Patriots vs Bills date and start time

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills play on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in the NFL Week 15 schedule, with kick-off slated for 1:00 pm ET.

Date Sunday, December 14, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

How to watch Patriots vs Bills on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Buffalo arrives with momentum on its side after rattling off back-to-back wins. The Bills handled the Steelers 26–7 before delivering one of the most thrilling comebacks of the season, erasing a deficit to stun the Bengals 39–34 in snowy conditions at home. The offense has caught fire at just the right time, piling up 65 points over the past two outings, with Josh Allen once again acting as the engine that makes everything go, both as a passer and a runner.

This Bills unit is as versatile as any in the league. They boast the NFL’s top rushing attack behind the breakout campaign of James Cook III, while Allen remains a nightmare to defend thanks to his dual-threat ability. He’s second on the team in rushing yards and leads Buffalo in rushing touchdowns, underlining how central he is to everything they do. Khalil Shakir has also stepped into a bigger role, providing Allen with a dependable target and easing some of the pressure that once rested almost entirely on Stefon Diggs.

On the other sideline, New England has transformed its season after a shaky 1–2 start. Since then, the Patriots have been nothing short of dominant, stringing together 10 consecutive wins to seize control of the AFC East. Their latest victory, a convincing 33–15 takedown of the Giants on December 1, showcased their formula: efficient quarterback play, sharp execution in the red zone, and a defense that consistently sets the tone.

Fresh off a bye week, the Patriots should be well-rested and locked in for what figures to be one of their stiffest home tests this year. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye has been sensational, sitting near the top of the league in passing yards and playing well beyond his years. TreVeyon Henderson has chipped in with timely runs, while Stefon Diggs continues to be Maye’s primary weapon, producing even as opposing defenses scheme to slow him down.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Patriots vs Bills NFL game.

In the US, Patriots vs Bills is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Patriots vs Bills

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 15 matchup between the Patriots and the Bills will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

