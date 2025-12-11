New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Fresh off their bye, the New England Patriots gear up for a heavyweight AFC East clash as the Buffalo Bills roll into town.

New England has been on an absolute tear, rattling off 10 consecutive victories after a rocky 1-2 start, while Buffalo reaches Foxborough riding the momentum of a spirited comeback win over Cincinnati that bumped them to 9-4.

Now the question hangs in the air: can the Patriots keep the good times rolling, stretch their streak to 11 straight, and close out a season sweep of their divisional rivals?

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills kick-off time

NFL Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills play on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in the NFL Week 15 schedule, with kick-off slated for 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills lineups NE - Line up Substitutes BUF - Line up Substitutes

New England Patriots team news

Drake Maye heads into the showdown with Buffalo sitting atop the NFL leaderboard with a sparkling 71.5% completion rate. To put that in perspective, the gold standard in New England, Tom Brady's 68.9% mark from his iconic 2007 campaign, is within striking distance. Brady was also the last Patriots passer to pace the league in completion percentage, doing so that same year. If Maye maintains his current clip, it would stand as the seventh-best single-season mark in league history.

Maye also enters the week second in the NFL in passing yards, trailing only Dak Prescott, who sits at 3,647 compared to Maye’s 3,412. With 23 touchdown strikes already on the board, Maye needs just two more against the Bills to become the 20th Patriots quarterback season to hit the 25-touchdown milestone.

At tight end, Hunter Henry has quietly put together one of his strongest years yet. His 610 receiving yards rank second on the team, and he needs just 65 more on Sunday to set a new career high, surpassing his previous best of 674 set last season.

Patriots Injury Report: Jared Wilson – out , Brenden Schooler – out

Getty Images

Buffalo Bills team news

On the Buffalo side, Josh Allen was in full command against Cincinnati, completing 22 of 28 passes (78.6%) for 251 yards and three scores. He added another 78 yards and a touchdown on the ground, reminding everyone why he’s one of the league’s premier dual-threat quarterbacks.

Down 14–3 in the second quarter, facing a fourth-and-four at the Bengals’ 11-yard line, Allen uncorked one of the weekend’s signature plays, threading a pass between two defenders to Khalil Shakir for a crucial touchdown. Allen now sits second in the league with 34 total touchdowns and continues to rewrite the record books. With his performance Sunday, he became the first player in NFL history to record three straight seasons with at least 20 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns.

New England’s defense, meanwhile, has been one of the league’s toughest groups across the board, particularly against the run. That could spell trouble for Buffalo’s workhorse James Cook, who enters the matchup as the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 1,308 yards, trailing only Jonathan Taylor’s 1,356.

Bills Injury Report: Cole Bishop – questionable , Ed Oliver – out

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Patriots vs Bills in the USA

The Patriots vs Bills game in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on FOX. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Patriots vs Bills worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Patriots vs Bills tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Patriots vs Bills Fantasy Football

Drake Maye kept his MVP campaign rolling under the primetime lights on Monday. The rookie sensation carved up the Giants for just shy of 300 yards through the air, tossed a pair of touchdowns, and steered New England to a stress-free victory, pushing the Patriots to an impressive 11-2 mark. He's been playing like one of the league’s premier quarterbacks all year, and there’s no reason to expect that pace to dip as the regular season winds down.

Thankfully, the strange Week 14 byes are in the rearview mirror, and everyone is back on the board for Week 15, including electric rookie TreVeyon Henderson. He enters the weekend riding a four-game streak of 60-plus rushing yards and has punched in five touchdowns during that stretch. While Rhamondre Stevenson's return did siphon off some touches, Henderson remains a huge piece of this offense. And with a pivotal divisional clash against Buffalo on deck, he draws a dream matchup.

The Bills may have bottled up Chase Brown last week, but overall they've been one of the league’s softest units against fantasy running backs, allowing the ninth-most points to the position. Even with a shared workload, Henderson profiles as a strong RB play this week.

New England handled the Giants with ease, but Stefon Diggs was mostly a bystander. He managed only 26 yards on three grabs, his second straight outing with fewer than 30 yards. The volatility will likely continue, though his weekly ceiling remains enticing for fantasy managers willing to roll the dice.

On the other sideline, Josh Allen once again put the Bills on his back. He not only fired three touchdowns but also gashed Cincinnati for 78 rushing yards and another score, dragging Buffalo to a massive win for their postseason hopes. He’s locked in as a top-tier QB1 the rest of the way.

James Cook is fresh off his fourth consecutive 100-yard outing and has been nothing short of brilliant this season. The only snag? A date with a New England defense that has smothered rushing attacks all year.

Khalil Shakir didn’t see much volume, but he bailed out his fantasy day with a highlight-reel snag in tight coverage on Allen’s fourth-down dart. He remains in the WR3 conversation moving forward.

Patriots vs Bills Game Predictions

New England’s earlier win over Buffalo hinged largely on forcing key turnovers, but a few months down the road, it feels less like a fluke and more like a reflection of where both teams stand. Right now, the Patriots simply look like the stronger, more complete squad.

New England’s defense is far better equipped to bottle up Buffalo’s ground game this time around, and Drake Maye has the poise and firepower to take advantage of even the smallest cracks in the Bills’ secondary. This matchup should deliver all the intensity you’d expect from a classic AFC East showdown, but in the end, the Patriots have the tools—and the momentum—to finish off the season sweep.

Patriots vs Bills Betting Odds

Spread

Bills -1.5 (+100)

Patriots +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Bills: -115

Patriots: -105

Total

50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

NE - Form All New England Patriots 33 - 15 New York Giants W

Cincinnati Bengals 20 - 26 New England Patriots W

New England Patriots 27 - 14 New York Jets W

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 - 28 New England Patriots W

New England Patriots 24 - 23 Atlanta Falcons W BUF - Form All Buffalo Bills 39 - 34 Cincinnati Bengals W

Pittsburgh Steelers 7 - 26 Buffalo Bills W

Houston Texans 23 - 19 Buffalo Bills L

Buffalo Bills 44 - 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Miami Dolphins 30 - 13 Buffalo Bills L

Head-to-Head Record

NE Last 5 matches BUF 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Buffalo Bills 20 - 23 New England Patriots

New England Patriots 23 - 16 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills 24 - 21 New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills 27 - 21 New England Patriots

New England Patriots 29 - 25 Buffalo Bills

Useful links