Peacock review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Discover Peacock with our all-you-need-to-know guide on the streaming service

Peacock is NBCUniversal's very own on-demand internet streaming service, available in the United States. With roughly 20 million subscribers, it's up here and there with some of the U.S.' favorite streaming platforms.

Subscriptions start at just $5.99/month, and the platform - though not as large as rivals like Netflix, Hulu, and more - is a great budget-friendly option for live sports, movies, shows, news, and more.

Its live sports offering is what stands out to most subscribers. Featuring live events like NFL Sunday Night Football, the U.S. Open, MLB on Sunday mornings, WWE Wrestling, The Premier League, and more, it's a must-have for any sports fan in the U.S.

Peacock subscription plans

Subscription Plans Pricing Peacock Premium (Monthly) $5.99/month Peacock Premium+ (Monthly) $11.99/month Peacock Premium (Annual) $59.99/annual Peacock Premium + (Annual) $119.99/annual

Peacock series and films

That $5.99 a month gets you over 80,000 hours of content in the Peacock library, including new film releases, Peacock original series such as Wolf Like Me and Love Island Games, some live T.V. channels like Sky News and local NBC broadcasts, and iconic shows such as the Quantum Leap reboot, Yellow Stones, and Real Housewives.

If you're a fan of NBC shows, you'll also appreciate the next-day access to the latest episodes of the current NBC series and early access to Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the night they air. Here's a closer look at what Peacock has to offer when it comes to series and films:

Peacock Original shows and movies

Peacock has had considerable success with its original programming, particularly with hits like Bel-Air, Vigil, Hit Men, and The Real Housewives. Here are the main titles to look out for:

Kids

American Ninja Warrior Junior

Archibald's Next Big Thing is Here!

Babble Bop!

Backyard Blowout

Cleopatra in Space

Create the Escape

Curious George

Curious George: Cape Ahoy

Curious George: Go West, Go Wild

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky

The Kids Tonight Show

Supernatural Academy

Take Note

Where's Waldo?

Comedy

A.P. Bio

The Amber Ruffin Show

The At-Home Variety Show Featuring Seth MacFarlane

Carmen Christopher: Street Special

Code 404

Five Bedrooms

Girls5eva

Good Timing with Jo Firestone

Hitmen

The Housewives of the North Pole

Intelligence

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy

MacGruber

Paul T. Goldman

Poker Face

Psych 3: This is Gus

Rutherford Falls

Saved by the Bell

True Story with Ed & Randall

We Are Lady Parts

Drama

Anthony

Bel-Air

Brave New World

Capture The

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Departure

Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War

Dr. Death

The Girl in the Woods

Intergalactic

Joe vs. Carole

Killing It

Mr. Mercedes

One of Us is Lying

Save Me

Smother

Vigil

Wolf Like Me

Reality

Baking It

Born for Business

Brother from Another

Ex-Rated with Andy Cohen

Frogger

Hart to Heart

Mehdi Hasan Show The

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You

Paris in Love

The Real Housewives of Miami

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip

Reported with Sam Seder

Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution

Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween

Top Chef Family Style

Unidentified with Demi Lovato

Vanderpump Dogs

Zerlina

Documentary

Golden: The Journey of USA's Elite Gymnasts

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise

Kamone

Lost Speedways with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Michael Phelps: Memories, Medals & More

Monster in the Shadows

The Murder of Gabby Petito

Picabo

The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show

The Toolbox Killer

True Colors

Use of Force: The Policing of Black America

The ’96 Effect

American Rock Stars

Black Boys

Chase

Civil War

Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story

Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress

Epstein's Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell

Fireside History with Michael Beschloss

For Ball and Country

Freedia Got a Gun

Live sports on Peacock

Peacock + Premium also caters to sports lovers and is a must-have for English Premier League fans and WWE fans. The platform also covers NFL Sunday Night Football, the U.S. Tennis Open, and MLB on Sunday mornings, so while it's not necessarily your go-to sports streaming service, it's a great way of cheaply accessing select leagues and live events.

English Premier League Soccer on Peacock +

You can watch around 175 of the EPL's 380-game season live through Peacock +. You can also watch broadcast games in demand through the platform for 30 days after it airs. There's also extensive coverage of U.S. and U.K. Premier League content to tide you over between games and stay updated on league news, series and documentaries include:

Premier League Content

The Analysis Show

The Big Interview

The Catch-Up Show

Fantasy Premier League

Fantasy Premier League

Goal Rush, Headline Makers

The Kelly & Wrighty Show

The Lowe Down

Netbusters

PL Stories

Premier League 100

Premier League Fanzone

Premier League Match Pack

Premier League Today

The Weekend Preview

The Weekend Preview

The Weekend Review
The 2 Robbies

While it's a very cost-efficient way to get live EPL coverage each week, what we will say is that it isn't the most glamorous sports viewing. So, if you're expecting to be able to adjust commentary during live games or have live statistical overlays, Peacock isn't going to hit the mark.

For a more premium sports streaming experience, it's worth looking at Pay T.V. services like Fubo and DirecTV and sports streaming services like ESPN+.

WWE on Peacock

The WWE coverage on Peacock is another must-have, featuring every live WWE event, including Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble.

You can also watch the WWE Network and an extensive archive of on-demand WWE highlights, re-plays, and documentaries. Watch every episode of Raw and Smackdown, NXT and more.

WWE series and originals

There are easily hundreds of hours of WWE content alone, so deep dive straight into our non-exhaustive list of some of Peacock's best WWE documentaries:

ANGLE

American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes

Woooooo! Becoming Rick Flair

Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats

Breaking Ground, Ladies And Gentleman

My Name Is Paul Heyman

For All Mankind: The Life And Career Of Mick Foley

Untold: Two Dudes With Attitudes

WWE Evil

The Triumph And Tragedy Of World Class Championship Wrestling

Holy Grail: The Search For WWE's Infamous Lost Match

The Monday Night War: WWE Vs. WCW, Ruthless Aggression

Undertaker: The Last Ride

My Way: The Life And Legacy Of Pat Patterson

WWE Icons: Yokozuna

WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair

WWE Chronicle: Shinsuke Nakamura

The Day Of: SummerSlam 2015

WWE 24: Kofi Kingston: The Year Of Return

WWE 24: WrestleMania XXX

Pros of Peacock

Watch ad-free for minimal interruptions - Peacock's $11.99/month Premium + subscription gives you an add-free service if you're willing to pay an extra $6/month. That said, Peacock tries to keep advertisements light anyway, promising subscribers five minutes or less of advertisements per hour across the ad-supported tier.

Peacock's $11.99/month Premium + subscription gives you an add-free service if you're willing to pay an extra $6/month. That said, Peacock tries to keep advertisements light anyway, promising subscribers five minutes or less of advertisements per hour across the ad-supported tier. Offline viewing with Premium - Offline viewing is only available with Peacock Premium+, and it's a great insurance policy against the dreaded buffer wheel of doom, particularly when you're watching on the go.

Offline viewing is only available with Peacock Premium+, and it's a great insurance policy against the dreaded buffer wheel of doom, particularly when you're watching on the go. Simultaneous streams - Peacock offers 3 streams for subscribers regardless of which tier you go for. It's nothing wild, but it will ensure that a small household can watch without any major schedule clashes. Unfortunately, there's no add-on available to boost this number; you get what you get. If you want unlimited streams on your home network, you'll have to pay for a premium service like DirecTV or Fubo.

Peacock offers 3 streams for subscribers regardless of which tier you go for. It's nothing wild, but it will ensure that a small household can watch without any major schedule clashes. Unfortunately, there's no add-on available to boost this number; you get what you get. If you want unlimited streams on your home network, you'll have to pay for a premium service like DirecTV or Fubo. Offers and Deals - While Peacock doesn't offer any free trials or major deals, the platform offers substantial student discount.

While Peacock doesn't offer any free trials or major deals, the platform offers substantial student discount. Student Discount - Students can subscribe to Peacock at only $1.99 monthly for the year, which is a bargain.

Cons of Peacock

Missing some classic shows - While the Peacock Premium library is pretty big, it's important to note that some classic shows like Friends, Seinfeld, and Scrubs are not currently available on the platform.

Limited 4k visuals - While Peacock+ offers to select 4k viewing, it's very limited, so expect to watch at up to 1080P.

- While Peacock+ offers to select 4k viewing, it's very limited, so expect to watch at up to 1080P. Disappointing selection of kids entertainment - While a few Peacock originals will keep younger kids entertained, there's not much in the roster more broadly. So, if it's not just adults in the house, it's worth investing in a more comprehensive Pay T.V. service with things like Disney, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network.

While a few Peacock originals will keep younger kids entertained, there's not much in the roster more broadly. So, if it's not just adults in the house, it's worth investing in a more comprehensive Pay T.V. service with things like Disney, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network. No add-ons or extras - With that lovely trim pricing, it does come with a trim service. You pay for your subscription package as it comes, there are no add-ons or extras to tailor the viewing experience.

Peacock compared with other on-demand streaming services

With subscriptions on the market ranging from around $6-25, a Peacock subscription sits comfortably on the lower end price-wise, mid-range for simultaneous streams, and standard for visual quality.

Streaming Service Price Streams Visuals Peacock $5.99 - $11.99 3 1080p, 4K ESPN+ $9.99 3 1080p Amazon Prime Video $8.99 - $14.99 3 1080p, 4K Apple TV+ $6.00 6 1080p, 4K DAZN $24.99 2 1080p Discovery+ $4.99 - $8.99 4 1080p, 4K Disney+ $7.99 - $10.99 4 1080p, 4K Hulu $7.99 - $14.99 2 1080p, 4K Netflix $6.99 - $19.99 1-4 1080p, 4K Paramount+ $5.99 - $11.99 3 1080p, 4K

Is Peacock Premium worth it?

Peacock

Peacock isn't one of the major streaming services on the market, and the original content is a few rungs down from your Netflix and Disney+. However, it's a great value accessory to your T.V. streaming line-up, if not as a standalone service and a must-have addition if you're a wrestling or English Premier League fan, as the service offers you a huge number of live sports matches and live sporting events.

You get a number of your local NBC channels through the service as well, so broadcasts from the likes of NBC News and NBC Sports will be among the peacock channels. And, let's be honest, being able to watch all 49 seasons of Saturday Night Live isn't hard to get behind.

We'd say Peacock is best served alongside a more comprehensive Pay T.V. service. Sling is one of the best value live T.V. services on the market, with subscriptions under $50 for those on a budget. Pair up your Peacock subscription and enjoy a very satisfying fusion of live T.V. and on-demand content.

FAQs

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is compatible with a wide selection of smart T.V.s, streaming devices, and gaming consoles, including:

Amazon Fire Cube, Stick, T.V.

Android phones, tablets

Android T.V.

Apple T.V. (4th gen)

Apple T.V. 4K

Chromecast, Chromecast with Google T.V.

Echo Show

iPhone, iPad

L.G. TVs (select models)

Nintendo Switch

NVIDIA SHIELD Pro T.V.

PC, Mac web browsers

PlayStation 4, 5

Roku Ultra, Express, Premiere, Stick, T.V.

Samsung TVs (select models)

TiVo Stream

Wii

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X

Xfinity Flex, X1

Does Peacock have DVR storage?

No. Peacock has on-demand content but no DVR storage.

Does Peacock offer a free trial?

No, Peacock doesn't currently run a free trial.

Is there a Peacock App?

Like most other streaming services, Peacock has an app available to download onto compatible devices, over the web, and through your device's app store.

What happened to the free version of Peacock?

Peacock stopped doing their free tier at the start of 2023 - a paid subscription is now the only way to watch.

