Peacock review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Peacock is NBCUniversal's very own on-demand internet streaming service, available in the United States. With roughly 20 million subscribers, it's up here and there with some of the U.S.' favorite streaming platforms.
Subscriptions start at just $5.99/month, and the platform - though not as large as rivals like Netflix, Hulu, and more - is a great budget-friendly option for live sports, movies, shows, news, and more.
Its live sports offering is what stands out to most subscribers. Featuring live events like NFL Sunday Night Football, the U.S. Open, MLB on Sunday mornings, WWE Wrestling, The Premier League, and more, it's a must-have for any sports fan in the U.S.
Peacock subscription plans
|Subscription Plans
|Pricing
|Peacock Premium (Monthly)
|$5.99/month
|Peacock Premium+ (Monthly)
|$11.99/month
|Peacock Premium (Annual)
|$59.99/annual
|Peacock Premium + (Annual)
|$119.99/annual
Peacock series and films
That $5.99 a month gets you over 80,000 hours of content in the Peacock library, including new film releases, Peacock original series such as Wolf Like Me and Love Island Games, some live T.V. channels like Sky News and local NBC broadcasts, and iconic shows such as the Quantum Leap reboot, Yellow Stones, and Real Housewives.
If you're a fan of NBC shows, you'll also appreciate the next-day access to the latest episodes of the current NBC series and early access to Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the night they air. Here's a closer look at what Peacock has to offer when it comes to series and films:
Peacock Original shows and movies
Peacock has had considerable success with its original programming, particularly with hits like Bel-Air, Vigil, Hit Men, and The Real Housewives. Here are the main titles to look out for:
Kids
- American Ninja Warrior Junior
- Archibald's Next Big Thing is Here!
- Babble Bop!
- Backyard Blowout
- Cleopatra in Space
- Create the Escape
- Curious George
- Curious George: Cape Ahoy
- Curious George: Go West, Go Wild
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky
- The Kids Tonight Show
- Supernatural Academy
- Take Note
- Where's Waldo?
Comedy
- A.P. Bio
- The Amber Ruffin Show
- The At-Home Variety Show Featuring Seth MacFarlane
- Carmen Christopher: Street Special
- Code 404
- Five Bedrooms
- Girls5eva
- Good Timing with Jo Firestone
- Hitmen
- The Housewives of the North Pole
- Intelligence
- Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy
- MacGruber
- Paul T. Goldman
- Poker Face
- Psych 3: This is Gus
- Rutherford Falls
- Saved by the Bell
- True Story with Ed & Randall
- We Are Lady Parts
Drama
- Anthony
- Bel-Air
- Brave New World
- Capture The
- Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol
- Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem
- Departure
- Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War
- Dr. Death
- The Girl in the Woods
- Intergalactic
- Joe vs. Carole
- Killing It
- Mr. Mercedes
- One of Us is Lying
- Save Me
- Smother
- Vigil
- Wolf Like Me
Reality
- Baking It
- Born for Business
- Brother from Another
- Ex-Rated with Andy Cohen
- Frogger
- Hart to Heart
- Mehdi Hasan Show The
- Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You
- Paris in Love
- The Real Housewives of Miami
- The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip
- Reported with Sam Seder
- Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution
- Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween
- Top Chef Family Style
- Unidentified with Demi Lovato
- Vanderpump Dogs
- Zerlina
Documentary
- Golden: The Journey of USA's Elite Gymnasts
- Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure
- John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise
- Kamone
- Lost Speedways with Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- Michael Phelps: Memories, Medals & More
- Monster in the Shadows
- The Murder of Gabby Petito
- Picabo
- The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show
- The Toolbox Killer
- True Colors
- Use of Force: The Policing of Black America
- The ’96 Effect
American Rock Stars
- Black Boys
- Chase
- Civil War
- Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story
- Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress
- Epstein's Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell
- Fireside History with Michael Beschloss
- For Ball and Country
- Freedia Got a Gun
Live sports on Peacock
Peacock + Premium also caters to sports lovers and is a must-have for English Premier League fans and WWE fans. The platform also covers NFL Sunday Night Football, the U.S. Tennis Open, and MLB on Sunday mornings, so while it's not necessarily your go-to sports streaming service, it's a great way of cheaply accessing select leagues and live events.
English Premier League Soccer on Peacock +
You can watch around 175 of the EPL's 380-game season live through Peacock +. You can also watch broadcast games in demand through the platform for 30 days after it airs. There's also extensive coverage of U.S. and U.K. Premier League content to tide you over between games and stay updated on league news, series and documentaries include:
Premier League Content
- The Analysis Show
- The Big Interview
- The Catch-Up Show
- Fantasy Premier League
- Goal Rush, Headline Makers
- The Kelly & Wrighty Show
- The Lowe Down
- The Men in Blazers Show
- Netbusters
- PL Stories
- Premier League 100
- Premier League Fanzone
- Premier League Match Pack
- Premier League Today
- The Weekend Preview
- The Weekend Review
- The 2 Robbies
While it's a very cost-efficient way to get live EPL coverage each week, what we will say is that it isn't the most glamorous sports viewing. So, if you're expecting to be able to adjust commentary during live games or have live statistical overlays, Peacock isn't going to hit the mark.
For a more premium sports streaming experience, it's worth looking at Pay T.V. services like Fubo and DirecTV and sports streaming services like ESPN+.
WWE on Peacock
The WWE coverage on Peacock is another must-have, featuring every live WWE event, including Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble.
You can also watch the WWE Network and an extensive archive of on-demand WWE highlights, re-plays, and documentaries. Watch every episode of Raw and Smackdown, NXT and more.
WWE series and originals
There are easily hundreds of hours of WWE content alone, so deep dive straight into our non-exhaustive list of some of Peacock's best WWE documentaries:
- ANGLE
- American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes
- Woooooo! Becoming Rick Flair
- Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats
- Breaking Ground, Ladies And Gentleman
- My Name Is Paul Heyman
- For All Mankind: The Life And Career Of Mick Foley
- Untold: Two Dudes With Attitudes
- WWE Evil
- The Triumph And Tragedy Of World Class Championship Wrestling
- Holy Grail: The Search For WWE's Infamous Lost Match
- The Monday Night War: WWE Vs. WCW, Ruthless Aggression
- Undertaker: The Last Ride
- My Way: The Life And Legacy Of Pat Patterson
- WWE Icons: Yokozuna
- WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair
- WWE Chronicle: Shinsuke Nakamura
- The Day Of: SummerSlam 2015
- WWE 24: Kofi Kingston: The Year Of Return
- WWE 24: WrestleMania XXX
Pros of Peacock
- Watch ad-free for minimal interruptions - Peacock's $11.99/month Premium + subscription gives you an add-free service if you're willing to pay an extra $6/month. That said, Peacock tries to keep advertisements light anyway, promising subscribers five minutes or less of advertisements per hour across the ad-supported tier.
- Offline viewing with Premium - Offline viewing is only available with Peacock Premium+, and it's a great insurance policy against the dreaded buffer wheel of doom, particularly when you're watching on the go.
- Simultaneous streams - Peacock offers 3 streams for subscribers regardless of which tier you go for. It's nothing wild, but it will ensure that a small household can watch without any major schedule clashes. Unfortunately, there's no add-on available to boost this number; you get what you get. If you want unlimited streams on your home network, you'll have to pay for a premium service like DirecTV or Fubo.
- Offers and Deals - While Peacock doesn't offer any free trials or major deals, the platform offers substantial student discount.
- Student Discount - Students can subscribe to Peacock at only $1.99 monthly for the year, which is a bargain.
Cons of Peacock
- Missing some classic shows - While the Peacock Premium library is pretty big, it's important to note that some classic shows like Friends, Seinfeld, and Scrubs are not currently available on the platform.
- Limited 4k visuals - While Peacock+ offers to select 4k viewing, it's very limited, so expect to watch at up to 1080P.
- Disappointing selection of kids entertainment - While a few Peacock originals will keep younger kids entertained, there's not much in the roster more broadly. So, if it's not just adults in the house, it's worth investing in a more comprehensive Pay T.V. service with things like Disney, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network.
- No add-ons or extras - With that lovely trim pricing, it does come with a trim service. You pay for your subscription package as it comes, there are no add-ons or extras to tailor the viewing experience.
Peacock compared with other on-demand streaming services
With subscriptions on the market ranging from around $6-25, a Peacock subscription sits comfortably on the lower end price-wise, mid-range for simultaneous streams, and standard for visual quality.
|Streaming Service
|Price
|Streams
|Visuals
|Peacock
|$5.99 - $11.99
|3
|1080p, 4K
|ESPN+
|$9.99
|3
|1080p
|Amazon Prime Video
|$8.99 - $14.99
|3
|1080p, 4K
|Apple TV+
|$6.00
|6
|1080p, 4K
|DAZN
|$24.99
|2
|1080p
|Discovery+
|$4.99 - $8.99
|4
|1080p, 4K
|Disney+
|$7.99 - $10.99
|4
|1080p, 4K
|Hulu
|$7.99 - $14.99
|2
|1080p, 4K
|Netflix
|$6.99 - $19.99
|1-4
|1080p, 4K
|Paramount+
|$5.99 - $11.99
|3
|1080p, 4K
Is Peacock Premium worth it?
Peacock isn't one of the major streaming services on the market, and the original content is a few rungs down from your Netflix and Disney+. However, it's a great value accessory to your T.V. streaming line-up, if not as a standalone service and a must-have addition if you're a wrestling or English Premier League fan, as the service offers you a huge number of live sports matches and live sporting events.
You get a number of your local NBC channels through the service as well, so broadcasts from the likes of NBC News and NBC Sports will be among the peacock channels. And, let's be honest, being able to watch all 49 seasons of Saturday Night Live isn't hard to get behind.
We'd say Peacock is best served alongside a more comprehensive Pay T.V. service. Sling is one of the best value live T.V. services on the market, with subscriptions under $50 for those on a budget. Pair up your Peacock subscription and enjoy a very satisfying fusion of live T.V. and on-demand content.
FAQs
What devices can I watch Peacock on?
Peacock is compatible with a wide selection of smart T.V.s, streaming devices, and gaming consoles, including:
- Amazon Fire Cube, Stick, T.V.
- Android phones, tablets
- Android T.V.
- Apple T.V. (4th gen)
- Apple T.V. 4K
- Chromecast, Chromecast with Google T.V.
- Echo Show
- iPhone, iPad
- L.G. TVs (select models)
- Nintendo Switch
- NVIDIA SHIELD Pro T.V.
- PC, Mac web browsers
- PlayStation 4, 5
- Roku Ultra, Express, Premiere, Stick, T.V.
- Samsung TVs (select models)
- TiVo Stream
- Wii
- Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X
- Xfinity Flex, X1
Does Peacock have DVR storage?
No. Peacock has on-demand content but no DVR storage.
Does Peacock offer a free trial?
No, Peacock doesn't currently run a free trial.
Is there a Peacock App?
Like most other streaming services, Peacock has an app available to download onto compatible devices, over the web, and through your device's app store.
What happened to the free version of Peacock?
Peacock stopped doing their free tier at the start of 2023 - a paid subscription is now the only way to watch.
