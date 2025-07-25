How to watch today’s New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

The New York Yankees welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Yankee Stadium on Friday to open what promises to be a high-energy weekend series in the Bronx. With big names like Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner expected to deliver fireworks at the plate, fans on both sides should be in for a treat.
The Phillies continue their gauntlet run through the American League East, fresh off taking two out of three at home against the Boston Red Sox. Now, they’re shifting gears and heading north to face a Yankees team still chasing another postseason berth, and hoping to reclaim the top spot in the AL East. New York had the division in its grasp earlier this year, but a second-half stumble allowed the Blue Jays to slip past them.
Aaron Judge remains the centerpiece of the Yankees’ offense, and he's swinging one of the hottest bats in baseball. With 37 home runs, 84 RBIs, and a lofty .345 batting average, Judge leads his club in all three categories and ranks second across the majors in both homers and runs driven in.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: MLB Network
- Local TV channel: FDSWI, and FDSFL
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time
New York Yankees will take on Philadelphia Phillies in a highly anticipated MLB game on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm PT, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.
|Date
|Friday, July 25, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Yankee Stadium
|Location
|The Bronx, New York
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies team news
New York Yankees team news
Cody Bellinger has also been a consistent force for Philadelphia, slashing .285 with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, and 29 walks. The veteran slugger enters Friday’s contest with hits in two straight games, and over his last five, he’s hitting .318 with a pair of homers and three RBIs.
Paul Goldschmidt and Trent Grisham are also contributing solid numbers. Goldschmidt is hitting .288 with 23 doubles and eight homers, while Grisham enters this series riding a five-game hit streak. He's batting .316 during that stretch, with two doubles, a homer, and five RBIs to show for it.
The Yankees trail Toronto by four games in the AL East and will turn to right-hander Will Warren to get things started. Warren holds a 6-5 record through 21 starts this season, including three quality outings. His ERA sits at 4.91 with a 1.44 WHIP.
Philadelphia Phillies team news
For the Phillies, Taijuan Walker gets the nod. The righty has been used in a swingman role this season, making 21 total appearances, 10 of them as a starter. He brings a 3-5 record into the series opener, with a respectable 3.75 ERA and 1.38 WHIP.
Kyle Schwarber, who’s known for his power, leads the Phillies with 34 home runs and 78 RBIs, ranking fifth and seventh, respectively, across all of MLB. Trea Turner, meanwhile, is setting the table well with a team-best .290 average, while Bryce Harper (.271) and Nick Castellanos (.269) continue to provide veteran leadership and steady production.
New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers
|Date
|New York Yankees
|Philadelphia Phillies
|25/07/2025
|Will Warren
|Taijuan Walker
|26/07/2025
|Marcus Stroman
|Ranger Suarez
|27/07/2025
|Carlos Rodon
|Zack Wheeler
New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|22.03.25
|ST
|New York Yankees
|Philadelphia Phillies
|7 - 8
|19.03.25
|ST
|Philadelphia Phillies
|New York Yankees
|7 - 9
|15.03.25
|ST
|New York Yankees
|Philadelphia Phillies
|6 - 5
|04.03.25
|ST
|Philadelphia Phillies
|New York Yankees
|3 - 12
|27.02.25
|ST
|Philadelphia Phillies
|New York Yankees
|7 - 7