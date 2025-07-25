How to watch today’s New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Carries ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox and FS1 as well as a large number of RSNs. Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings.

The New York Yankees welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Yankee Stadium on Friday to open what promises to be a high-energy weekend series in the Bronx. With big names like Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner expected to deliver fireworks at the plate, fans on both sides should be in for a treat.

The Phillies continue their gauntlet run through the American League East, fresh off taking two out of three at home against the Boston Red Sox. Now, they’re shifting gears and heading north to face a Yankees team still chasing another postseason berth, and hoping to reclaim the top spot in the AL East. New York had the division in its grasp earlier this year, but a second-half stumble allowed the Blue Jays to slip past them.

Aaron Judge remains the centerpiece of the Yankees’ offense, and he's swinging one of the hottest bats in baseball. With 37 home runs, 84 RBIs, and a lofty .345 batting average, Judge leads his club in all three categories and ranks second across the majors in both homers and runs driven in.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV channel: FDSWI, and FDSFL

FDSWI, and FDSFL Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

New York Yankees will take on Philadelphia Phillies in a highly anticipated MLB game on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm PT, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date Friday, July 25, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location The Bronx, New York

New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies team news

New York Yankees team news

Cody Bellinger has also been a consistent force for Philadelphia, slashing .285 with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, and 29 walks. The veteran slugger enters Friday’s contest with hits in two straight games, and over his last five, he’s hitting .318 with a pair of homers and three RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt and Trent Grisham are also contributing solid numbers. Goldschmidt is hitting .288 with 23 doubles and eight homers, while Grisham enters this series riding a five-game hit streak. He's batting .316 during that stretch, with two doubles, a homer, and five RBIs to show for it.

The Yankees trail Toronto by four games in the AL East and will turn to right-hander Will Warren to get things started. Warren holds a 6-5 record through 21 starts this season, including three quality outings. His ERA sits at 4.91 with a 1.44 WHIP.

Philadelphia Phillies team news

For the Phillies, Taijuan Walker gets the nod. The righty has been used in a swingman role this season, making 21 total appearances, 10 of them as a starter. He brings a 3-5 record into the series opener, with a respectable 3.75 ERA and 1.38 WHIP.

Kyle Schwarber, who’s known for his power, leads the Phillies with 34 home runs and 78 RBIs, ranking fifth and seventh, respectively, across all of MLB. Trea Turner, meanwhile, is setting the table well with a team-best .290 average, while Bryce Harper (.271) and Nick Castellanos (.269) continue to provide veteran leadership and steady production.

New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers

Date New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies 25/07/2025 Will Warren Taijuan Walker 26/07/2025 Marcus Stroman Ranger Suarez 27/07/2025 Carlos Rodon Zack Wheeler

New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 22.03.25 ST New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies 7 - 8 19.03.25 ST Philadelphia Phillies New York Yankees 7 - 9 15.03.25 ST New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies 6 - 5 04.03.25 ST Philadelphia Phillies New York Yankees 3 - 12 27.02.25 ST Philadelphia Phillies New York Yankees 7 - 7

