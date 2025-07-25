+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Chicago Cubs v New York Yankees
How to watch today’s New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Yankee Stadium on Friday to open what promises to be a high-energy weekend series in the Bronx. With big names like Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner expected to deliver fireworks at the plate, fans on both sides should be in for a treat.

The Phillies continue their gauntlet run through the American League East, fresh off taking two out of three at home against the Boston Red Sox. Now, they’re shifting gears and heading north to face a Yankees team still chasing another postseason berth, and hoping to reclaim the top spot in the AL East. New York had the division in its grasp earlier this year, but a second-half stumble allowed the Blue Jays to slip past them.

Aaron Judge remains the centerpiece of the Yankees’ offense, and he's swinging one of the hottest bats in baseball. With 37 home runs, 84 RBIs, and a lofty .345 batting average, Judge leads his club in all three categories and ranks second across the majors in both homers and runs driven in.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV channel: FDSWI, and FDSFL
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansFanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsFanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

New York Yankees will take on Philadelphia Phillies in a highly anticipated MLB game on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm PT, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

DateFriday, July 25, 2025
First-Pitch Time4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm PT
VenueYankee Stadium
LocationThe Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies team news

New York Yankees team news

Cody Bellinger has also been a consistent force for Philadelphia, slashing .285 with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, and 29 walks. The veteran slugger enters Friday’s contest with hits in two straight games, and over his last five, he’s hitting .318 with a pair of homers and three RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt and Trent Grisham are also contributing solid numbers. Goldschmidt is hitting .288 with 23 doubles and eight homers, while Grisham enters this series riding a five-game hit streak. He's batting .316 during that stretch, with two doubles, a homer, and five RBIs to show for it.

The Yankees trail Toronto by four games in the AL East and will turn to right-hander Will Warren to get things started. Warren holds a 6-5 record through 21 starts this season, including three quality outings. His ERA sits at 4.91 with a 1.44 WHIP.

Philadelphia Phillies team news

For the Phillies, Taijuan Walker gets the nod. The righty has been used in a swingman role this season, making 21 total appearances, 10 of them as a starter. He brings a 3-5 record into the series opener, with a respectable 3.75 ERA and 1.38 WHIP.

Kyle Schwarber, who’s known for his power, leads the Phillies with 34 home runs and 78 RBIs, ranking fifth and seventh, respectively, across all of MLB. Trea Turner, meanwhile, is setting the table well with a team-best .290 average, while Bryce Harper (.271) and Nick Castellanos (.269) continue to provide veteran leadership and steady production.

New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers

DateNew York YankeesPhiladelphia Phillies
25/07/2025Will WarrenTaijuan Walker
26/07/2025Marcus StromanRanger Suarez
27/07/2025Carlos RodonZack Wheeler

New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
22.03.25STNew York YankeesPhiladelphia Phillies7 - 8
19.03.25STPhiladelphia PhilliesNew York Yankees7 - 9
15.03.25STNew York YankeesPhiladelphia Phillies6 - 5
04.03.25STPhiladelphia PhilliesNew York Yankees3 - 12
27.02.25STPhiladelphia PhilliesNew York Yankees7 - 7

More MLB news and coverage

Frequently asked questions

Nationally broadcast MLB games are split up across ESPN, ESPN1, ABC and FOX.

However, home coverage of MLB games can also be found on your local Regional Sports Network. Out-of-market games are also available via MLB.tv

Streaming platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer a comprehensive array of both national and regional channels, while also offering fans access to channels like the MLB Network.

MLB.tv is a subscription service dedicated to MLB fans. They offer out-of-market access to live games.

Local, in-market games are blacked out.

Regional Sports Networks are local TV networks. They are relevant to MLB fans for the fact that they show the vast majority of a team's regular season games.

Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are available on many streaming service platforms.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are notable for their extensive offering of RSNs.

Not quite. Fubo broadcast an extensive amount of MLB games throughout the regular season and play-offs. However, with no access to neither TBS nor a small number of Regional Sports Networks across the league, you may miss the occasional match.

Yes. Most cable and satellite companies over a good range of national channels, as well, of course, access to you local Regional Sports Network.

Your best option for watching games while out-of-market is MLB.tv

MLB games can be streamed for free using a 5 day trial, available through both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

