New York Mets v San Francisco Giants
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today’s New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Juan Soto and the red-hot New York Mets will square off against Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants under the Sunday night lights, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET in the second installment of a three-game set at Oracle Park.

The Mets rolled into the weekend full of momentum and made a statement in Friday’s opener, thumping San Francisco 8-1 to notch their fifth consecutive victory. Francisco Lindor went deep in the third inning, Brandon Nimmo punched a two-run single in the fourth, and Soto chipped in with a pair of RBIs as New York kicked off a crucial nine-game run against NL West opponents in dominant fashion.

The Giants, meanwhile, continue to search for answers. At 54-50 before Saturday’s action, they’re clinging to third place in the division, seven games adrift of the Dodgers, and mired in a funk that’s seen them drop seven of their last nine, including four of five at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online

  • National TV channel: Roku
  • Local TV channel: FDSW, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansFanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsFanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

New York Mets will take on San Francisco Giants in a highly anticipated MLB game on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 4:07 pm ET/ 1:07 pm PT, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

DateSunday, July 27, 2025
First-Pitch Time4:07 pm ET/ 1:07 pm PT
VenueAngel Stadium
LocationAnaheim, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants team news

New York Mets team news

Juan Soto continues to bring the thunder for New York, leading the club with 24 home runs while driving in 61 runs and posting a .255 average. His power numbers place him inside the MLB’s top 10 in long balls and 26th in RBI.

Pete Alonso remains a steady force in the middle of the Mets' order, pacing the team with 81 RBIs and a .269 average. He sits 17th league-wide in homers and fifth in runs driven in.

Francisco Lindor, who has launched 20 homers and smacked 19 doubles this season, enters with a modest two-game hitting streak. Over his last five appearances, he’s hitting .227 with a homer, a double, and four RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has quietly been one of the Mets’ most consistent bats, boasting a .265 average with 19 home runs and 19 doubles. He carries a three-game hitting streak into Sunday night, and has been red-hot lately, batting .333 with six RBIs in his last five contests.

Kodai Senga will get the ball for the finale. The Mets’ ace is looking to bounce back after a shaky outing Monday against the Angels, when he was tagged for four runs in just three innings. Despite the rough outing, he still managed to fan five batters and escape with a no-decision.

San Francisco Giants team news

Across the diamond, Rafael Devers has been San Francisco’s most productive bat. He’s clubbed 19 home runs and driven in 73, ranking 26th in MLB in homers and sitting in the top 10 in RBI. Devers enters this matchup on a tear, hitting .409 with two homers and five RBIs over his last five games.

Jung Hoo Lee has flashed gap-to-gap power with 21 doubles and eight triples, though his .249 average and six home runs suggest he’s more of a table-setter than a thumper. Heliot Ramos leads the team with a .270 batting clip, while Adames has chipped in with 15 home runs and 17 doubles, despite hitting just .229.

The Giants have yet to name a starter for Sunday night’s showdown, as right-hander Landen Roupp was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation, retroactive to July 23. That leaves the rotation in flux heading into the national spotlight.

New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants projected starting pitchers

DateNew York MetsSan Francisco Giants
27/07/2025Kodai SengaTBA

New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
27.07.25MLBSan Francisco GiantsNew York Mets1 - 2
26.07.25MLBSan Francisco GiantsNew York Mets1 - 8
26.05.24MLBNew York MetsSan Francisco Giants4 - 3
25.05.24MLBNew York MetsSan Francisco Giants2 - 7
25.05.24MLBNew York MetsSan Francisco Giants7 - 8

Frequently asked questions

Nationally broadcast MLB games are split up across ESPN, ESPN1, ABC and FOX.

However, home coverage of MLB games can also be found on your local Regional Sports Network. Out-of-market games are also available via MLB.tv

Streaming platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer a comprehensive array of both national and regional channels, while also offering fans access to channels like the MLB Network.

READ MORE: Regional Sports Networks: Full Channel list for your local team

MLB.tv is a subscription service dedicated to MLB fans. They offer out-of-market access to live games.

Local, in-market games are blacked out.

Regional Sports Networks are local TV networks. They are relevant to MLB fans for the fact that they show the vast majority of a team's regular season games.

Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are available on many streaming service platforms.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are notable for their extensive offering of RSNs.

Not quite. Fubo broadcast an extensive amount of MLB games throughout the regular season and play-offs. However, with no access to neither TBS nor a small number of Regional Sports Networks across the league, you may miss the occasional match.

READ MORE: Fubo Channels List Guide: What channels do you get on fubo?

Yes. Most cable and satellite companies over a good range of national channels, as well, of course, access to you local Regional Sports Network.

Your best option for watching games while out-of-market is MLB.tv

MLB games can be streamed for free using a 5 day trial, available through both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

READ MORE: Fubo review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials, and more