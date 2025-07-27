How to watch today’s New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Juan Soto and the red-hot New York Mets will square off against Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants under the Sunday night lights, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET in the second installment of a three-game set at Oracle Park.

The Mets rolled into the weekend full of momentum and made a statement in Friday’s opener, thumping San Francisco 8-1 to notch their fifth consecutive victory. Francisco Lindor went deep in the third inning, Brandon Nimmo punched a two-run single in the fourth, and Soto chipped in with a pair of RBIs as New York kicked off a crucial nine-game run against NL West opponents in dominant fashion.

The Giants, meanwhile, continue to search for answers. At 54-50 before Saturday’s action, they’re clinging to third place in the division, seven games adrift of the Dodgers, and mired in a funk that’s seen them drop seven of their last nine, including four of five at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: Roku

Local TV channel: FDSW, and ROOT Sports NW

FDSW, and ROOT Sports NW Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

New York Mets will take on San Francisco Giants in a highly anticipated MLB game on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 4:07 pm ET/ 1:07 pm PT, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Date Sunday, July 27, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:07 pm ET/ 1:07 pm PT Venue Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants team news

New York Mets team news

Juan Soto continues to bring the thunder for New York, leading the club with 24 home runs while driving in 61 runs and posting a .255 average. His power numbers place him inside the MLB’s top 10 in long balls and 26th in RBI.

Pete Alonso remains a steady force in the middle of the Mets' order, pacing the team with 81 RBIs and a .269 average. He sits 17th league-wide in homers and fifth in runs driven in.

Francisco Lindor, who has launched 20 homers and smacked 19 doubles this season, enters with a modest two-game hitting streak. Over his last five appearances, he’s hitting .227 with a homer, a double, and four RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has quietly been one of the Mets’ most consistent bats, boasting a .265 average with 19 home runs and 19 doubles. He carries a three-game hitting streak into Sunday night, and has been red-hot lately, batting .333 with six RBIs in his last five contests.

Kodai Senga will get the ball for the finale. The Mets’ ace is looking to bounce back after a shaky outing Monday against the Angels, when he was tagged for four runs in just three innings. Despite the rough outing, he still managed to fan five batters and escape with a no-decision.

San Francisco Giants team news

Across the diamond, Rafael Devers has been San Francisco’s most productive bat. He’s clubbed 19 home runs and driven in 73, ranking 26th in MLB in homers and sitting in the top 10 in RBI. Devers enters this matchup on a tear, hitting .409 with two homers and five RBIs over his last five games.

Jung Hoo Lee has flashed gap-to-gap power with 21 doubles and eight triples, though his .249 average and six home runs suggest he’s more of a table-setter than a thumper. Heliot Ramos leads the team with a .270 batting clip, while Adames has chipped in with 15 home runs and 17 doubles, despite hitting just .229.

The Giants have yet to name a starter for Sunday night’s showdown, as right-hander Landen Roupp was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation, retroactive to July 23. That leaves the rotation in flux heading into the national spotlight.

New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants projected starting pitchers

Date New York Mets San Francisco Giants 27/07/2025 Kodai Senga TBA

New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 27.07.25 MLB San Francisco Giants New York Mets 1 - 2 26.07.25 MLB San Francisco Giants New York Mets 1 - 8 26.05.24 MLB New York Mets San Francisco Giants 4 - 3 25.05.24 MLB New York Mets San Francisco Giants 2 - 7 25.05.24 MLB New York Mets San Francisco Giants 7 - 8

