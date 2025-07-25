+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Minnesota Twins v Los Angeles Dodgers
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Minnesota Twins vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Friday night’s clash between the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals at Target Field (8:10 p.m. ET) features two of the league’s more dynamic bats in Byron Buxton and James Wood, and both hitters are more than capable of stealing the spotlight.

Washington rolls into Minneapolis after missing a chance to sweep the Reds at home. The Nats split the first two games with Cincinnati before getting blanked 5-0 in the series finale on Wednesday. Still, they showed offensive firepower with 16 runs across the first two contests and continue to flash potential.

The Twins, on the other hand, are trying to find their footing after a rocky six-game road trip. Minnesota dropped two of three in both Colorado and Los Angeles, and they head home stinging from a 4-3 walk-off loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday, a game where they coughed up a late lead.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Twins vs Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Washington Nationals on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV channel: MNNT, and MASN2
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Minnesota Twins vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

Minnesota Twins will take on Washington Nationals in a highly anticipated MLB game on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT, at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

DateFriday, July 25, 2025
First-Pitch Time8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT
VenueTarget Field
LocationMinneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025.

Minnesota Twins vs Washington Nationals team news

Minnesota Twins team news

Buxton has been the heartbeat of the Twins’ offense this season. The veteran outfielder leads the club with 23 home runs, 58 RBIs, and a team-best .288 batting average. He’s among the game’s top-tier power threats, sitting 12th in MLB for homers and 34th in RBI.

Trevor Larnach has also been a steady contributor with a .245 average, 13 home runs, and 15 doubles. Meanwhile, Ty France has shown flashes, hitting .249 with six long balls and 18 doubles, and Carlos Correa continues to do Carlos Correa things, batting .266 with sneaky pop and a solid eye at the plate.

Zebby Matthews gets the call on the bump for Minnesota. The 25-year-old righty has had a rough go in his debut campaign, entering with a 1-2 record and a 6.26 ERA across five starts. His most recent outing saw him get knocked around for five earned runs over four innings in a loss to the Rockies.

Washington Nationals team news

For Washington, James Wood has quickly emerged as the team’s go-to slugger. The 21-year-old leads the Nationals with 24 home runs and 70 RBIs, placing him top-10 in both categories across all of Major League Baseball. He’s been nothing short of electric this season.

Shortstop C.J. Abrams is batting .276 and providing consistency atop the lineup, while Luis García (.261, 21 doubles, seven homers) and Nathaniel Lowe (.226 with 15 homers) have chipped in with occasional sparks.

Left-hander MacKenzie Gore will take the hill for the Nationals. The 26-year-old has been hit or miss in 2025, going 4-9 with a respectable 3.59 ERA in 20 starts. His last outing, though, was one to forget, Gore was roughed up for eight earned runs in just 2.1 innings in a loss to San Diego.

Minnesota Twins vs Washington Nationals projected starting pitchers

DateMinnesota TwinsWashington Nationals
25/07/2025Zebby MatthewsMacKenzie Gore
26/07/2025Joe RyanMitchell Parker
27/07/2025Jake IrvinTBA

Minnesota Twins vs Washington Nationals head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
22.05.24MLBWashington NationalsMinnesota Twins2 - 3
22.05.24MLBWashington NationalsMinnesota Twins0 - 10
21.05.24MLBWashington NationalsMinnesota Twins12 - 3
21.03.24STWashington NationalsMinnesota Twins9 - 8
10.03.24STMinnesota TwinsWashington Nationals3 - 7

