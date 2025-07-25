How to watch today’s Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

Jackson Chourio and Otto Lopez will be among the headline acts when the surging Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Miami Marlins on Friday, with both teams hoping to keep recent momentum rolling.
Miami is fresh off a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Padres on Wednesday, their second straight victory and sixth in their last eight games. Though they’re still 10 games off the pace in the NL East, the Marlins have been quietly climbing the standings.
The Brewers, meanwhile, are on an absolute tear. They crushed the Mariners 10-2 in their last outing, sealing a series win and extending their hot streak to 12 victories in their last 13 games. Milwaukee sits atop the NL Central, holding a slim one-game advantage as they head into the weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: MLB Network
- Local TV channel: FDSWI, and FDSFL
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time
Milwaukee Brewers will take on Miami Marlins in a highly anticipated MLB game on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm PT, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|Date
|Friday, July 25, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm PT
|Venue
|American Family Field
|Location
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins team news
Milwaukee Brewers team news
Chourio has been electric at the plate and enters Friday riding a 17-game hitting streak. Over his last 10 games, the 20-year-old is batting .349 with two doubles, a homer, 10 RBIs, and a walk. On the season, he’s slashing .269 with 26 doubles, three triples, and 16 homers, good for 49th in baseball in long balls and an impressive 16th in RBI production.
Christian Yelich has been steady and powerful in the heart of Milwaukee’s lineup, leading the team with 19 homers and 66 RBIs. The former MVP ranks 24th in home runs and 15th in RBI among all MLB hitters. He brings a six-game hitting streak into Friday’s game, during which he’s batting .263 with a homer and three walks.
Brice Turang is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, six homers, and 41 walks, while William Contreras adds depth with a .247 average and 18 doubles to go along with his keen eye at the plate (57 walks).
The Brewers will give the ball to right-hander Freddy Peralta, who’s been their ace all season. Peralta owns a 12-4 record with a sparkling 2.87 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and 122 strikeouts. He leads the club in all major pitching categories and continues to be a reliable anchor in Milwaukee’s rotation.
Miami Marlins team news
On the other side, Kyle Stowers has been Miami’s most consistent offensive force. He leads the team with 22 homers and 61 RBIs while posting a robust .295 batting average. Stowers has hits in three straight and is batting .250 over his last five, with three doubles and a homer to his name during that stretch.
Otto Lopez continues to be a versatile contributor, hitting .248 with 11 homers, 11 doubles, and 33 walks. He’s 113th in the majors in home runs and sits 55th in RBIs. Xavier Edwards is also making an impact, slashing .289 with 15 doubles and a pair of triples, while Agustin Ramirez adds pop with 14 homers and 22 doubles.
Miami will counter Peralta with righty Cal Quantrill, who’s looking to find his footing in 2025. Quantrill enters the game with a 3-8 record, a 5.24 ERA, and a 1.37 WHIP across 70 strikeouts.
Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Miami Marlins
|25/07/2025
|Freddy Peralta
|Cal Quantrill
|26/07/2025
|José Quintana
|Janson Junk
|27/07/2025
|Brandon Woodruff
|Eury Pérez
Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|06.07.25
|MLB
|Miami Marlins
|Milwaukee Brewers
|1 - 3
|06.07.25
|MLB
|Miami Marlins
|Milwaukee Brewers
|4 - 2
|05.07.25
|MLB
|Miami Marlins
|Milwaukee Brewers
|5 - 6
|28.07.24
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Miami Marlins
|6 - 2
|28.07.24
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Miami Marlins
|3 - 7