+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Milwaukee Brewers v Seattle MarinersGetty Images Sport
Stream the game live on Fubo
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today’s Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Editors' pick

Fubo

Carries ESPN, MLBN, FOX and FS1 as well as also hosting MLB.tv for comprehensive MLB coverage. Offers extensive RSN coverage for MLB sides.

DVR Cloud capabilities: Unlimited | Sim. streams: 10

Free trial: 7 days

Monthly from

$84.99

Get fubo Read More

Jackson Chourio and Otto Lopez will be among the headline acts when the surging Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Miami Marlins on Friday, with both teams hoping to keep recent momentum rolling.

Miami is fresh off a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Padres on Wednesday, their second straight victory and sixth in their last eight games. Though they’re still 10 games off the pace in the NL East, the Marlins have been quietly climbing the standings.

The Brewers, meanwhile, are on an absolute tear. They crushed the Mariners 10-2 in their last outing, sealing a series win and extending their hot streak to 12 victories in their last 13 games. Milwaukee sits atop the NL Central, holding a slim one-game advantage as they head into the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV channel: FDSWI, and FDSFL
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start streaming with Fubo today
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansFanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsFanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

Milwaukee Brewers will take on Miami Marlins in a highly anticipated MLB game on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm PT, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

DateFriday, July 25, 2025
First-Pitch Time4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm PT
VenueAmerican Family Field
LocationMilwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Chourio has been electric at the plate and enters Friday riding a 17-game hitting streak. Over his last 10 games, the 20-year-old is batting .349 with two doubles, a homer, 10 RBIs, and a walk. On the season, he’s slashing .269 with 26 doubles, three triples, and 16 homers, good for 49th in baseball in long balls and an impressive 16th in RBI production.

Christian Yelich has been steady and powerful in the heart of Milwaukee’s lineup, leading the team with 19 homers and 66 RBIs. The former MVP ranks 24th in home runs and 15th in RBI among all MLB hitters. He brings a six-game hitting streak into Friday’s game, during which he’s batting .263 with a homer and three walks.

Brice Turang is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, six homers, and 41 walks, while William Contreras adds depth with a .247 average and 18 doubles to go along with his keen eye at the plate (57 walks).

The Brewers will give the ball to right-hander Freddy Peralta, who’s been their ace all season. Peralta owns a 12-4 record with a sparkling 2.87 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and 122 strikeouts. He leads the club in all major pitching categories and continues to be a reliable anchor in Milwaukee’s rotation.

Miami Marlins team news

On the other side, Kyle Stowers has been Miami’s most consistent offensive force. He leads the team with 22 homers and 61 RBIs while posting a robust .295 batting average. Stowers has hits in three straight and is batting .250 over his last five, with three doubles and a homer to his name during that stretch.

Otto Lopez continues to be a versatile contributor, hitting .248 with 11 homers, 11 doubles, and 33 walks. He’s 113th in the majors in home runs and sits 55th in RBIs. Xavier Edwards is also making an impact, slashing .289 with 15 doubles and a pair of triples, while Agustin Ramirez adds pop with 14 homers and 22 doubles.

Miami will counter Peralta with righty Cal Quantrill, who’s looking to find his footing in 2025. Quantrill enters the game with a 3-8 record, a 5.24 ERA, and a 1.37 WHIP across 70 strikeouts.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers

DateMilwaukee BrewersMiami Marlins
25/07/2025Freddy PeraltaCal Quantrill
26/07/2025José QuintanaJanson Junk
27/07/2025Brandon WoodruffEury Pérez

Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
06.07.25MLBMiami MarlinsMilwaukee Brewers1 - 3
06.07.25MLBMiami MarlinsMilwaukee Brewers4 - 2
05.07.25MLBMiami MarlinsMilwaukee Brewers5 - 6
28.07.24MLBMilwaukee BrewersMiami Marlins6 - 2
28.07.24MLBMilwaukee BrewersMiami Marlins3 - 7

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

Nationally broadcast MLB games are split up across ESPN, ESPN1, ABC and FOX.

However, home coverage of MLB games can also be found on your local Regional Sports Network. Out-of-market games are also available via MLB.tv

Streaming platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer a comprehensive array of both national and regional channels, while also offering fans access to channels like the MLB Network.

READ MORE: Regional Sports Networks: Full Channel list for your local team

MLB.tv is a subscription service dedicated to MLB fans. They offer out-of-market access to live games.

Local, in-market games are blacked out.

Regional Sports Networks are local TV networks. They are relevant to MLB fans for the fact that they show the vast majority of a team's regular season games.

Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are available on many streaming service platforms.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are notable for their extensive offering of RSNs.

Not quite. Fubo broadcast an extensive amount of MLB games throughout the regular season and play-offs. However, with no access to neither TBS nor a small number of Regional Sports Networks across the league, you may miss the occasional match.

READ MORE: Fubo Channels List Guide: What channels do you get on fubo?

Yes. Most cable and satellite companies over a good range of national channels, as well, of course, access to you local Regional Sports Network.

Your best option for watching games while out-of-market is MLB.tv

MLB games can be streamed for free using a 5 day trial, available through both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

READ MORE: Fubo review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials, and more