How to watch today’s Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Jackson Chourio and Otto Lopez will be among the headline acts when the surging Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Miami Marlins on Friday, with both teams hoping to keep recent momentum rolling.

Miami is fresh off a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Padres on Wednesday, their second straight victory and sixth in their last eight games. Though they’re still 10 games off the pace in the NL East, the Marlins have been quietly climbing the standings.

The Brewers, meanwhile, are on an absolute tear. They crushed the Mariners 10-2 in their last outing, sealing a series win and extending their hot streak to 12 victories in their last 13 games. Milwaukee sits atop the NL Central, holding a slim one-game advantage as they head into the weekend.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV channel: FDSWI, and FDSFL

FDSWI, and FDSFL Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

Milwaukee Brewers will take on Miami Marlins in a highly anticipated MLB game on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm PT, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Friday, July 25, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm PT Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Chourio has been electric at the plate and enters Friday riding a 17-game hitting streak. Over his last 10 games, the 20-year-old is batting .349 with two doubles, a homer, 10 RBIs, and a walk. On the season, he’s slashing .269 with 26 doubles, three triples, and 16 homers, good for 49th in baseball in long balls and an impressive 16th in RBI production.

Christian Yelich has been steady and powerful in the heart of Milwaukee’s lineup, leading the team with 19 homers and 66 RBIs. The former MVP ranks 24th in home runs and 15th in RBI among all MLB hitters. He brings a six-game hitting streak into Friday’s game, during which he’s batting .263 with a homer and three walks.

Brice Turang is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, six homers, and 41 walks, while William Contreras adds depth with a .247 average and 18 doubles to go along with his keen eye at the plate (57 walks).

The Brewers will give the ball to right-hander Freddy Peralta, who’s been their ace all season. Peralta owns a 12-4 record with a sparkling 2.87 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and 122 strikeouts. He leads the club in all major pitching categories and continues to be a reliable anchor in Milwaukee’s rotation.

Miami Marlins team news

On the other side, Kyle Stowers has been Miami’s most consistent offensive force. He leads the team with 22 homers and 61 RBIs while posting a robust .295 batting average. Stowers has hits in three straight and is batting .250 over his last five, with three doubles and a homer to his name during that stretch.

Otto Lopez continues to be a versatile contributor, hitting .248 with 11 homers, 11 doubles, and 33 walks. He’s 113th in the majors in home runs and sits 55th in RBIs. Xavier Edwards is also making an impact, slashing .289 with 15 doubles and a pair of triples, while Agustin Ramirez adds pop with 14 homers and 22 doubles.

Miami will counter Peralta with righty Cal Quantrill, who’s looking to find his footing in 2025. Quantrill enters the game with a 3-8 record, a 5.24 ERA, and a 1.37 WHIP across 70 strikeouts.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers

Date Milwaukee Brewers Miami Marlins 25/07/2025 Freddy Peralta Cal Quantrill 26/07/2025 José Quintana Janson Junk 27/07/2025 Brandon Woodruff Eury Pérez

Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 06.07.25 MLB Miami Marlins Milwaukee Brewers 1 - 3 06.07.25 MLB Miami Marlins Milwaukee Brewers 4 - 2 05.07.25 MLB Miami Marlins Milwaukee Brewers 5 - 6 28.07.24 MLB Milwaukee Brewers Miami Marlins 6 - 2 28.07.24 MLB Milwaukee Brewers Miami Marlins 3 - 7

