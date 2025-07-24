How to watch today’s Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Carries ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox and FS1 as well as a large number of RSNs. Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings.

The Los Angeles Angels will welcome the Seattle Mariners to Angel Stadium on Thursday night to kick off a four-game set, as Taylor Ward and company square off against Julio Rodríguez and a Mariners team with playoff aspirations.

Seattle currently sits in second place in the AL West, trailing the division-leading Astros by five games. The Mariners, however, are firmly in the playoff mix, if the season ended today, they’d claim the second AL Wild Card slot, putting them in a solid spot as the postseason race heats up.

The Angels, meanwhile, have some ground to make up. They’re 10 games back in the division but only four games out of the final Wild Card position. After returning from the All-Star break with a series win in Philadelphia, Los Angeles stumbled out of the gate in Queens, dropping the first two games to the Mets.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV channel: SCHN, and NBCS-CA

SCHN, and NBCS-CA Streaming service: Fubo, Amazon Prime Video

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

Los Angeles Angels will take on Seattle Mariners in a highly anticipated MLB game on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Date Thursday, July 24, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT Venue Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners team news

Los Angeles Angels team news

Taylor Ward continues to power the Angels’ offense. He leads the team with 23 home runs and 76 RBIs, marks that place him 12th in the majors in long balls and eighth overall in runs driven in. Nolan Schanuel is setting the pace in batting average for the Halos, hitting .275, while Zach Neto (.273) has chipped in with 19 doubles and 15 homers. Jo Adell has also contributed pop to the lineup, with 21 home runs and 13 doubles on the year.

Seattle sends lefty Yusei Kikuchi to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. The 34-year-old enters with a 4-6 record and a 3.13 ERA, having struck out 123 batters while issuing 52 walks. He’s pitched to mixed results lately, with the Mariners going 3-2 in his last five starts. In his most recent outing, Kikuchi gave up two earned runs over five innings in a loss to Philadelphia.

Seattle Mariners team news

On the offensive side, Cal Raleigh continues to swing a hot bat for Seattle. He leads all of Major League Baseball in home runs with 39 and is second overall in RBIs with 84. Raleigh enters Thursday on a modest three-game hit streak, batting .200 over his last five games with one home run and two RBIs.

Julio Rodríguez brings an all-around presence to the lineup, slashing .252 with 17 doubles, three triples, and 14 home runs. He ranks 66th in homers and 58th in RBIs across the league. Randy Arozarena adds extra firepower with 18 homers and 23 doubles, while J.P. Crawford leads the club in batting average at .279.

Taking the hill for Seattle is 24-year-old right-hander Logan Evans, who will be making his 11th start of the season. He holds a 3-3 record and a 3.82 ERA, with 40 strikeouts to 18 walks. Though the Mariners have gone just 1-3 in his last few outings, Evans gave up only two runs in four innings during his last appearance, a solid showing in a win over Houston.

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers

Date Los Angeles Angels Seattle Mariners 07/24/2025 Jason Alexander Luis Severino 07/25/2025 TBA Jeffrey Springs 07/26/2025 Hunter Brown Jacob Lopez 07/27/2025 Colton Gordon J.T. Ginn

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 09.06.25 MLB Los Angeles Angels Seattle Mariners 2 - 3 08.06.25 MLB Los Angeles Angels Seattle Mariners 8 - 6 07.06.25 MLB Los Angeles Angels Seattle Mariners 5 - 4 01.05.25 MLB Seattle Mariners Los Angeles Angels 9 - 3 30.04.25 MLB Seattle Mariners Los Angeles Angels 5 - 3

