How to watch today’s Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels will look to snap their skid on Saturday night as they square off against Josh Naylor and the Seattle Mariners under the lights at Angel Stadium.

Seattle came into this series looking to shake off a rough patch after dropping three of their last four. They opened this set with a win on Thursday, hoping it’ll serve as a turning point. At 55-48 heading into Friday’s action, the Mariners were holding down second place in the AL West, five games back of the division-leading Astros.

The Angels, meanwhile, have been searching for answers. Thursday’s loss marked their fourth straight, dropping them to 49-54 on the season and leaving them 11 games off the pace in the division. A win Saturday would help right the ship and get some positive momentum going as the calendar creeps closer to crunch time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB Network

Local TV channel: FDSW, and ROOT Sports NW

FDSW, and ROOT Sports NW Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

Los Angeles Angels will take on Seattle Mariners in a highly anticipated MLB game on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 7:15 pm ET/ 4:15 pm PT, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Date Saturday, July 26, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/ 4:15 pm PT Venue Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners team news

Los Angeles Angels team news

For the Angels, Taylor Ward has been their biggest threat at the plate, leading the team with 23 home runs and 76 RBIs. He currently ranks 12th in homers and eighth in RBIs across the big leagues.

Nolan Schanuel has been a solid contributor as well, hitting .277 with 19 doubles, a triple, and eight home runs. He’s drawn 47 walks and ranks 164th in the league in home runs and 95th in RBIs.

Zach Neto leads the Halos in batting average with a .278 clip, while Jo Adell has added some punch to the lineup with 21 home runs to go along with 14 doubles and 24 walks despite hitting just .235.

Southpaw Tyler Anderson will toe the slab for the Angels. In his 21st start of the year, Anderson brings a 2-6 record with a 4.43 ERA and 1.41 WHIP into Saturday’s contest. He’s logged over 107 innings this season, fanning 86 and walking 44.

Seattle Mariners team news

Seattle’s slugging backstop Cal Raleigh continues to mash. With 39 homers and 84 RBIs, he’s not only pacing the Mariners in both categories but also sits atop MLB in home runs and ranks third in RBIs. Raleigh brings a five-game hit streak into this one, batting .250 over that stretch with a homer, two walks, and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has been one of the Mariners' most consistent bats, posting a .292 average this season. He may not be filling up the home run column, currently 113th in the majors, but his run production is solid, ranking 35th in RBIs. He’s also on a five-game hit streak, hitting .300 over that stretch with a walk and one run driven in.

Julio Rodríguez has provided some pop of his own, tallying 17 doubles, three triples, and 17 homers, all while batting .256. He enters Saturday riding a four-game hitting streak, batting .333 over his last five games with three long balls and three RBIs.

Randy Arozarena adds depth to the Mariners’ order, batting .249 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 homers, and 45 walks. He’s collected hits in each of his last two games, though he’s been in a mini-slump lately, hitting just .176 over his last five games with a homer and two RBIs.

Seattle hands the ball to George Kirby for his 12th start of the season. The right-hander enters the game with a 4-5 record, a 4.65 ERA, and a 1.13 WHIP across 60 innings. He’s shown flashes of dominance but will be looking for a more consistent outing this time around.

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers

Date Los Angeles Angels Seattle Mariners 26/07/2025 Tyler Anderson George Kirby 27/07/2025 Kyle Hendricks Logan Gilbert

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 26.07.25 MLB Los Angeles Angels Seattle Mariners 3 - 2 25.07.25 MLB Los Angeles Angels Seattle Mariners 2 - 4 09.06.25 MLB Los Angeles Angels Seattle Mariners 2 - 3 08.06.25 MLB Los Angeles Angels Seattle Mariners 8 - 6 07.06.25 MLB Los Angeles Angels Seattle Mariners 5 - 4

