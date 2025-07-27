+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Texas Rangers v Los Angeles AngelsGetty Images Sport
Stream the game live on Fubo
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today’s Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Editors' pick

Fubo

Carries ESPN, MLBN, FOX and FS1 as well as also hosting MLB.tv for comprehensive MLB coverage. Offers extensive RSN coverage for MLB sides.

DVR Cloud capabilities: Unlimited | Sim. streams: 10

Free trial: 7 days

Monthly from

$84.99

Get fubo Read More

As the Seattle Mariners continue their hunt for an American League playoff berth with just two months left in the season, all eyes turn to their Sunday matchup against the Los Angeles Angels, where veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks will take the mound for the Halos.

The Mariners, trailing closely behind competitors for the final AL wild card spot and within striking distance of the AL West-leading Astros, are leaning on their dynamic pitching rotation while searching for offense to keep pace.

For the Angels, their postseason window is narrowing but the team hasn’t stopped scrapping. After dropping the first game of the series, they stormed back to edge the Mariners 3-2 on Friday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online

  • National TV channel: Roku
  • Local TV channel: FDSW, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a Fubo subscription today
Find the best deals

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansFanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsFanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

Los Angeles Angels will take on Seattle Mariners in a highly anticipated MLB game on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 4:07 pm ET/ 1:07 pm PT, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

DateSunday, July 27, 2025
First-Pitch Time4:07 pm ET/ 1:07 pm PT
VenueAngel Stadium
LocationAnaheim, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners team news

Los Angeles Angels team news

For the Angels, Taylor Ward has been their biggest threat at the plate, leading the team with 23 home runs and 76 RBIs. He currently ranks 12th in homers and eighth in RBIs across the big leagues.

Nolan Schanuel has been a solid contributor as well, hitting .277 with 19 doubles, a triple, and eight home runs. He’s drawn 47 walks and ranks 164th in the league in home runs and 95th in RBIs.

Zach Neto leads the Halos in batting average with a .278 clip, while Jo Adell has added some punch to the lineup with 21 home runs to go along with 14 doubles and 24 walks despite hitting just .235.

The Angels are still hanging around in the playoff picture, but the window is beginning to close with a crowd of contenders ahead of them in the AL Wild Card chase. If they’re going to keep hope alive, they'll need to string together series wins from here on out, there's little room left for missteps. Looking to wrap up the set on a high note Sunday, they’ll send seasoned right-hander Kyle Hendricks to the mound. The veteran has posted a 5-1 record this year, though his 4.92 ERA and 1.29 WHIP suggest he’s had to navigate his share of traffic on the bases.

Seattle Mariners team news

Seattle’s slugging backstop Cal Raleigh continues to mash. With 39 homers and 84 RBIs, he’s not only pacing the Mariners in both categories but also sits atop MLB in home runs and ranks third in RBIs. Raleigh brings a five-game hit streak into this one, batting .250 over that stretch with a homer, two walks, and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has been one of the Mariners' most consistent bats, posting a .292 average this season. He may not be filling up the home run column, currently 113th in the majors, but his run production is solid, ranking 35th in RBIs. He’s also on a five-game hit streak, hitting .300 over that stretch with a walk and one run driven in.

Julio Rodríguez has provided some pop of his own, tallying 17 doubles, three triples, and 17 homers, all while batting .256. He enters Saturday riding a four-game hitting streak, batting .333 over his last five games with three long balls and three RBIs.

Randy Arozarena adds depth to the Mariners’ order, batting .249 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 homers, and 45 walks. He’s collected hits in each of his last two games, though he’s been in a mini-slump lately, hitting just .176 over his last five games with a homer and two RBIs.

Seattle, on the other hand, finds itself in the thick of a tightly contested playoff race. The Mariners are neck and neck with the Red Sox for the final AL Wild Card berth and remain in striking distance of the division-leading Astros in the AL West. To close out the series in Anaheim, they’ll hand the ball to flame-throwing righty Logan Gilbert. Gilbert has gone 3-3 through 13 starts this season, but he’s only notched two quality outings, a stat he'll no doubt be aiming to improve as Seattle continues its postseason push.

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers

DateLos Angeles AngelsSeattle Mariners
27/07/2025Kyle HendricksLogan Gilbert

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
26.07.25MLBLos Angeles AngelsSeattle Mariners3 - 2
25.07.25MLBLos Angeles AngelsSeattle Mariners2 - 4
09.06.25MLBLos Angeles AngelsSeattle Mariners2 - 3
08.06.25MLBLos Angeles AngelsSeattle Mariners8 - 6
07.06.25MLBLos Angeles AngelsSeattle Mariners5 - 4

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

Nationally broadcast MLB games are split up across ESPN, ESPN1, ABC and FOX.

However, home coverage of MLB games can also be found on your local Regional Sports Network. Out-of-market games are also available via MLB.tv

Streaming platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer a comprehensive array of both national and regional channels, while also offering fans access to channels like the MLB Network.

READ MORE: Regional Sports Networks: Full Channel list for your local team

MLB.tv is a subscription service dedicated to MLB fans. They offer out-of-market access to live games.

Local, in-market games are blacked out.

Regional Sports Networks are local TV networks. They are relevant to MLB fans for the fact that they show the vast majority of a team's regular season games.

Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are available on many streaming service platforms.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are notable for their extensive offering of RSNs.

Not quite. Fubo broadcast an extensive amount of MLB games throughout the regular season and play-offs. However, with no access to neither TBS nor a small number of Regional Sports Networks across the league, you may miss the occasional match.

READ MORE: Fubo Channels List Guide: What channels do you get on fubo?

Yes. Most cable and satellite companies over a good range of national channels, as well, of course, access to you local Regional Sports Network.

Your best option for watching games while out-of-market is MLB.tv

MLB games can be streamed for free using a 5 day trial, available through both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

READ MORE: Fubo review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials, and more