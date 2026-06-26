Today's game between Uruguay and Spain will kick-off at Jun 26, 2026, 8:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Uruguay vs Spain will be shown live on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish. Both channels are available to stream via Fubo, while Peacock is also carrying the match. Fox One provides an additional streaming option for FOX content.

Uruguay and Spain meet at Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan, Jalisco, in the final Group H fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This is a Matchday 3 showdown with knockout qualification on the line for both sides.

Spain arrive at this fixture in commanding shape. Luis de la Fuente's side put four past Saudi Arabia on Matchday 2, with Lamine Yamal opening the scoring in the 10th minute before Mikel Oyarzabal added a first-half brace. That result put Spain top of Group H with four points and a +4 goal difference.

Uruguay's situation is far more precarious. Marcelo Bielsa was blunt in his assessment after watching his side squander a 2-1 lead against Cape Verde, eventually settling for a 2-2 draw that left him calling his team "highly disorganised". La Celeste sit second in the group on two points, level with Cape Verde on both points and goal difference.

Bielsa's men need a result. A win would send Uruguay through as group winners or runners-up. A defeat, depending on the Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia result, could eliminate them entirely. Spain, for their part, can secure top spot with a win and would still advance in most draw scenarios.

The tactical contest promises to be compelling. Spain will look to Yamal's direct running and Oyarzabal's movement to stretch a Uruguay backline that has shown defensive frailties. Bielsa will demand that Federico Valverde controls the midfield and that the team defends with far greater discipline than they showed against Cape Verde.

For those looking to watch Uruguay vs Spain live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Uruguay vs Spain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for La Celeste. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has similarly yet to confirm his starting XI, with no injury or suspension concerns listed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 R. Araujo

10 G. De Arrascaeta Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Uruguay have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Cape Verde on June 21, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. Uruguay also drew 1-1 with England and played out a goalless stalemate with Algeria in pre-tournament friendlies. The low point of the sequence was a 5-1 defeat to the United States in November 2025.

Spain have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five outings, scoring six goals and conceding one. Their most recent result was the 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia on June 21, which followed an opening 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in the World Cup. Spain kept back-to-back clean sheets in friendlies against Egypt and Iraq before the tournament began.





Head-to-Head Record

URU Last 2 matches ESP 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Spain 3 - 1 Uruguay

Spain 2 - 0 Uruguay 1 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice in recorded head-to-head fixtures, both played as friendlies. The most recent came on February 6, 2013, when Spain beat Uruguay 3-1. Before that, Spain won 2-0 on August 17, 2005. Spain have won both meetings, scoring five goals and conceding one across the two fixtures.

Standings

In Group H, Spain currently occupy first place while Uruguay sit second heading into the final round of matches.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uruguay vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: