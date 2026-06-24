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Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde Overview

FBL-WC-2026-MATCH14-ESP-CPV

Vozinha in line for transfer following World Cup heroics vs Spain

Cape Verde goalkeeper Josimar José Évora Dias, known as Vozinha, has been offered to Brazilian Serie B side Ceara following his stunning World Cup performances. The veteran shot-stopper caught global attention after making seven saves in a historic draw against Spain, but the South American club have reportedly declined the chance to secure his signature.

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World Cup Power Rankings GFX

WC26 Power Rankings: Can anyone stop Messi & Argentina?

The first two rounds of 2026 World Cup group-stage fixtures are in the books, and the tournament continues to provide plenty of thrilling moments. Despite a lack of eye-catching fixtures on paper in the new, expanded format, there has been drama aplenty, with all the big names showing up for their respective countries on football's biggest stage.

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Uruguay v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

Bielsa blasts 'highly disorganised' Uruguay after Cape Verde draw

Marcelo Bielsa did not hold back after seeing his Uruguay side held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Cape Verde, leaving their World Cup dreams hanging by a thread. The veteran coach watched on as his team failed to bounce back from their opening matchday draw against Saudi Arabia, with Uruguay left needing a win in their final group game against Euro 2024 winners Spain.

UruguayM. Bielsa
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June 2026
World Cup
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
0
Cabo Verde badge
Cabo Verde
CPV
0
FT
World Cup
Uruguay badge
Uruguay
URU
2
Cabo Verde badge
Cabo Verde
CPV
2
FT
World Cup
Cabo Verde badge
Cabo Verde
CPV
Saudi Arabia badge
Saudi Arabia
KSA
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Standings

2. Division crest2. Division

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
8IFK Kumla crestIFK Kumla144551516-117
L
W
D
D
L
9Herrestads AIF crestHerrestads AIF134542325-217
L
D
W
W
D
10Vaenersborgs FK crestVaenersborgs FK133461824-613
L
L
L
L
D
11IF Karlstad Fotbollutveckling crestIF Karlstad Fotbollutveckling132471523-810
L
D
L
W
L
12Lidkoepings FK crestLidkoepings FK132291432-188
L
L
W
L
L
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Apostas em destaque

Odds para o vencedor da Copa do Mundo 2026: favoritos
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