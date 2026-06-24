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Cabo Verde Overview
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Standings
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2. Division
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|8
|IFK Kumla
|14
|4
|5
|5
|15
|16
|-1
|17
|9
|Herrestads AIF
|13
|4
|5
|4
|23
|25
|-2
|17
|10
|Vaenersborgs FK
|13
|3
|4
|6
|18
|24
|-6
|13
|11
|IF Karlstad Fotbollutveckling
|13
|2
|4
|7
|15
|23
|-8
|10
|12
|Lidkoepings FK
|13
|2
|2
|9
|14
|32
|-18
|8