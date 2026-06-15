Today's game between Spain and Cabo Verde will kick-off at Jun 15, 2026, 12:00 PM.

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In the United States, Spain vs Cape Verde is available on FOX and Fubo in English, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo and Peacock. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Spain open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Cape Verde on June 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in what is a Group H opener that carries genuine weight for both sides.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain arrive as one of the tournament favourites, sitting third in Group H standings but widely expected to assert themselves from the first whistle. La Roja carry the quality of a side that can go deep in this competition, blending the experience of a settled squad with the electric potential of their younger stars.

The fitness of Lamine Yamal has dominated Spain's pre-tournament conversation. The Barcelona teenager had been nursing a hamstring problem, but De la Fuente confirmed he is available for this match. Yamal and Nico Williams both returned to full training in the days before the opener, giving Spain a timely boost on the left flank.

Cape Verde, by contrast, arrive for their first-ever World Cup appearance. The Blue Sharks are making history simply by being here, and Bubista's side will draw confidence from a strong recent run of results. They are not travelling to Atlanta merely to make up the numbers.

The archipelago nation will look to captain and all-time leading scorer Ryan Mendes to provide a focal point, and with the expanded 48-team format making qualification from the group stage more accessible than ever, Cape Verde will genuinely believe they can cause problems for at least one of their opponents.

With the Group H table showing Cape Verde in first position ahead of this match, the context around this fixture is more intriguing than the raw gap in reputation might suggest.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Spain vs Cape Verde live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Spain vs Cabo Verde with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has no injuries or suspensions listed in the confirmed squad data. No probable lineup has been released ahead of the match. However, De la Fuente has confirmed that Lamine Yamal is available despite not being fully fit after recovering from a hamstring problem, with both Yamal and Nico Williams having returned to full training in the build-up to this fixture. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cape Verde coach Bubista also has no injuries or suspensions listed in the available squad data, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Spain arrive with a mixed recent record, going W-D-D-W-D across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Peru in a friendly on June 9, following a 1-1 draw with Iraq five days earlier. Earlier in the year, De la Fuente's side beat Serbia 3-0 before drawing 0-0 with Egypt. Spain have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five games, though consecutive draws in two of their last four outings before the Peru win point to a side still sharpening their edge.

Cape Verde enter this match in strong form, winning three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-0 victory over Bermuda on June 6, and they also beat Serbia 3-0 in late May. A 1-1 draw with Finland and a 4-2 defeat to Chile round out the picture, alongside a 1-1 draw with Egypt. The Blue Sharks have scored ten goals in their last five outings, suggesting an attack with genuine ambition.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Spain and Cape Verde are recorded in the available data. This fixture on June 15, 2026 will be the first competitive or documented encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group H, Cape Verde currently sit in first place, while Spain are third ahead of this opening fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Cabo Verde today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: