Today's game between Germany and Curacao will kick-off at Jun 14, 2026, 1:00 PM.

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Germany vs Curaçao is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Germany open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Curaçao in Group E at NRG Stadium in Houston on June 14, in what marks a historic first appearance at the tournament for the Caribbean nation.

Julian Nagelsmann's side arrive as heavy favourites. The four-time world champions have won all five of their most recent matches, scoring 16 goals in the process, and will be eager to set the tone for a deep run in North America.

Curaçao's story is one of the tournament's most compelling. With a population of around 156,000, they are the smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup finals. Their unbeaten ten-match qualifying run, which included seven wins, earned them a place on the grandest stage in football.

At 78, head coach Dick Advocaat is the oldest manager in World Cup history. His return to the dugout gave the squad a significant lift after a difficult run of friendly results, and he arrives with a squad that punches well above its weight given the island's size.

Nagelsmann has his own subplot to manage. Germany legend Lothar Matthäus has publicly outlined the conditions under which he believes the 38-year-old coach could exit his post early, while a late injury to Lennart Karl forced the call-up of RB Leipzig youngster Assan Ouedraogo, who described his surprise at hearing the news.

For Curaçao, simply reaching the knockout stages would represent a landmark achievement. No debutant nation has made it beyond the group stage since Slovakia in 2010, and their preparation has included a heavy friendly defeat to Scotland and a five-goal loss to Australia.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Germany vs Curaçao, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Germany vs Curacao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Germany are managed by Julian Nagelsmann, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported ahead of the match. A projected XI has not been confirmed at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off. Curaçao are led by Dick Advocaat, and similarly no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Germany come into this match in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over the United States in a friendly on June 6, and they followed an earlier 4-0 win over Finland with a 2-1 defeat of Ghana. A 4-3 win over Switzerland and a 6-0 demolition of Slovakia in World Cup qualification round out a sequence that has seen them score 16 goals and concede just six across those five games.

Curaçao's recent form is more mixed. They beat Aruba 4-0 in their last outing on June 7, but that result followed three consecutive defeats, including a 4-1 loss to Scotland and a 5-1 reverse against Australia. They drew 0-0 with Jamaica in their final World Cup qualifying fixture. Across their last five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded 11.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Germany and Curaçao are recorded in the available data. This fixture on June 14, 2026 will be the first competitive or friendly encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group E, Curaçao currently sit top of the table, with Germany in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Curacao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: