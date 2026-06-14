Today's game between Ivory Coast and Ecuador will kick-off at Jun 14, 2026, 7:00 PM.

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Ivory Coast vs Ecuador is available to watch in the United States on FS1, with Spanish-language coverage carried on Telemundo. Fubo and Peacock also provide streaming access to the match. Full TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Ivory Coast and Ecuador open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group E at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with both sides knowing that a strong start could prove decisive in a group that also contains Germany.

For Emerse Fae's Ivory Coast, this is a tournament they have waited years to return to. The three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners carry real quality through the spine of their side, and the likes of Franck Kessie and Amad Diallo give them the tools to trouble any opponent at this level.

Ivory Coast arrive in Philadelphia with momentum behind them. Three wins from their last three friendlies, including a result against France, suggest Fae has his squad well-prepared for the demands of a World Cup group stage.

Ecuador come into this fixture as one of the more quietly impressive sides in the tournament. Sebastian Beccacece's team finished second in CONMEBOL qualifying, losing only twice across 18 games, and their defensive record during that campaign was the best in South America.

The spine of Ecuador's side carries genuine top-level pedigree. Moises Caicedo controls midfield for Chelsea, Piero Hincapie has become a fixture at Arsenal, and Willian Pacho won the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain. This is a squad built on European experience.

Yan Diomande is one player worth watching closely for Ivory Coast. The young midfielder has drawn attention as a potential breakout star of the tournament and will be eager to make his mark on the opening group game.

For TV channel details, live stream options, and everything else you need to know about watching this Group E opener, read on.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Emerse Fae is expected to name a strong Ivory Coast XI, with the projected lineup reading: Yahia Fofana; Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan, Guela Doue; Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Seko Fofana; Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande; Evann Guessand. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Elephants ahead of this opener.

Sebastian Beccacece is set to deploy Ecuador with Hernan Galindez in goal behind a back four of Pervis Estupinan, Piero Hincapie, Joel Ordonez, and Willian Pacho. Moises Caicedo anchors midfield, with Gonzalo Plata, Pedro Vite, Alan Minda, and John Yeboah providing support for captain Enner Valencia up front. Ecuador also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 21 E. N'Dicka Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ivory Coast arrive in Philadelphia in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing produced a 2-1 victory over France in a friendly on June 4, and they also beat Scotland 1-0 and thrashed Republic of Korea 4-0 in March. Their only defeat in that run came against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, a 3-2 loss in January. Across those five games, the Elephants scored nine goals and conceded six.

Ecuador are unbeaten in four of their last five fixtures. They beat Guatemala 3-0 on June 7 and followed an earlier 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia. La Tri drew 1-1 with both the Netherlands and Morocco in March, showing they can hold their own against strong opposition. Their last defeat in this run dates back beyond November 2025, when they beat New Zealand 2-0. Ecuador scored eight goals and conceded three across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Ivory Coast and Ecuador. This fixture represents a notable encounter between the two nations on the World Cup stage.

Standings

In Group E, Ecuador currently sit second in the standings, while Ivory Coast are placed fourth ahead of their opening fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: