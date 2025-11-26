Where to watch today's Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Detroit Lions roll out the welcome mat for their NFC North frenemies, the Green Bay Packers, on Thursday at Ford Field as Week 13 gets underway — and this matchup has all the makings of a mid-season measuring stick.

Lions vs Packers date and start time

The Lions and Packers will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday, November 27, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Date Thursday, November 27, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Lions vs Packers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Detroit is coming off a wild 34-27 escape act against the New York Giants, a game where the visitors came out swinging and held a double-digit cushion early in the fourth quarter. But the Lions refused to wave the white flag, punching in scores on three of their final four drives to snatch the win. New York owned the clock and even threw for almost 400 yards, but a sloppy 1-for-3 on fourth down and 1-for-3 inside the red zone ultimately torpedoed the upset bid. Detroit, meanwhile, bulldozed its way to nearly 250 yards on the ground, a reminder that this team can body you for four quarters when it decides to.

On the other side, the Packers are suddenly breathing fire again after a convincing 23-6 throttling of the Vikings. Green Bay hogged the ball for almost a full quarter more than Minnesota, and the Vikings mustered — wait for it — four total yards after halftime. With Emanuel Wilson stepping in for the injured Josh Jacobs, the next-man-up mantra paid off in spades: 107 rushing yards and two trips to the end zone. The win keeps Green Bay just one back of Chicago in the divisional race, and they'll get two cracks at the Bears over the next few weeks.

And let's not forget the opening-week battle at Lambeau, one Detroit would rather erase from memory. The Packers jumped out front early and never loosened their grip, riding a sharp outing from Jordan Love (two touchdown passes) and a debut sack from Micah Parsons to cruise to a 27-13 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Lions vs Packers NFL game.

READ MORE: Lions vs Packers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

In the US, Lions vs Packers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch highlights of Lions vs Packers

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 13 matchup between the Lions and the Packers will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

More NFL news and coverage