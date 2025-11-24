Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

A heavyweight NFC North showdown kicks off the Thanksgiving slate in Week 13 as the Detroit Lions, sitting at 7-4, square up with the Green Bay Packers, who come in at 7-3-1, for their second clash of the 2025 campaign.

Green Bay took care of business back in Week 1, winning comfortably, but Detroit's attack has found far better rhythm since then. The Lions showed real grit in Week 12, storming back for an overtime victory against the New York Giants.

Detroit’s history on Thanksgiving is a mixed bag at 37-45-2, yet sportsbooks still have the Lions pegged as the favorites this time around.

Even so, Dan Campbell’s team hasn’t exactly been firing on all cylinders lately. They were out of sorts against Philadelphia in Week 11 and then flirted with disaster in Week 12, barely escaping Jameis Winston and the Giants. The silver lining is that Detroit remains firmly in the NFC playoff picture.

The Packers, meanwhile, were missing star back Josh Jacobs in Week 12, but it hardly mattered. Green Bay smothered the Minnesota Vikings with a commanding defensive effort. The big question now is whether that kind of stingy performance can carry over into the Thanksgiving spotlight.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

NFL Ford Field

The Lions and the Packers will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at Ford Field in Detroit, MI, on Thursday, November 27, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers lineups DET - Line up Substitutes GB - Line up Substitutes

Detroit Lions team news

The Lions head into the matchup banged up, ruling out five players on their final injury report. Terrion Arnold remains in concussion protocol, Marcus Davenport is sidelined with a shoulder issue, Josh Paschal is dealing with a back problem, Miles Frazier is out with a knee injury, and Kerby Joseph will miss time after hurting his knee.

Detroit also tagged eight players as questionable, including star tackles Penei Sewell (ankle) and Taylor Decker (shoulder/rest). Corner Khalil Dorsey (wrist), center Graham Glasgow (knee), guard Tate Ratledge (knee), corner D.J. Reed (hamstring), wideout Isaac TeSlaa (oblique), and running back Sione Vaki (ankle) will all be game-time decisions.

In a flurry of roster moves on Saturday, Detroit waived safety Erick Hallett and linebacker Ty Summers, activated Khalil Dorsey and D.J. Reed from injured reserve, and called up tight end Anthony Firkser from the practice squad.

Jahmyr Gibbs absolutely torched the New York Giants in Week 12, putting together one of the wildest performances of the season. He ripped off 219 rushing yards on just 15 carries, added 45 yards as a pass catcher on 11 receptions, and found the end zone three times. Two of those scores came on long breakaways of 49 and 69 yards, the kind of runs that flip a game on its head. Back in Week 1 against Green Bay, things looked very different. Gibbs hauled in 10 passes but couldn't get anything cooking on the ground, finishing with only 19 yards on nine attempts.

Getty Images

Green Bay Packers team news

Green Bay isn't heading into the weekend unscathed either. The Packers officially ruled out running back Josh Jacobs (knee), wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist), linebacker Quay Walker (neck), and corner Nate Hobbs (knee). Jacobs and Golden were initially listed as questionable, while Walker slid into the doubtful category before being ruled out.

The Packers also designated three players as healthy scratches: offensive lineman Donovan Jennings, linebacker Jamon Johnson, and kicker Lucas Havrisik. With Havrisik inactive, Brandon McManus will handle kicking duties against Minnesota after Havrisik last saw the field in the matchup with the Giants.

Green Bay have surrendered only 202 points all season, second-fewest in the NFC behind the Rams. And Gibbs is coming off a ridiculous outing against the Giants, exploding for 219 yards on the ground and tacking on 45 more as a receiver. Along with the defense bottling up Detroit's star back, Jordan Love spreading the ball to ten different pass catchers and Micah Parsons recording a sack in his Packers debut were the headline moments of that Week 1 victory.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Lions vs Packers in the USA

The Lions vs Packers game in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on FOX. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Lions vs Packers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Lions vs Packers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Lions vs Packers Fantasy Football

Jared Goff has stayed largely on the straight and narrow under center, slinging two or more touchdowns in six of his past eight outings. The veteran quarterback now stares down a stubborn Green Bay defense in Week 13, a matchup that should test his poise and rhythm.

Jahmyr Gibbs has been a true feast-or-famine play in recent weeks, punching in a pair of rushing scores in three of his last five contests. Even with the Packers presenting a tough assignment, the electric rookie still offers home-run potential every time Detroit puts the ball in his hands.

Amon-Ra St. Brown remains the heartbeat of this passing game, hauling in at least five catches in nine of his last ten appearances. The Lions star wideout continues to perform like a rock-solid WR1 across all formats heading into another divisional showdown with Green Bay in Week 13.

It wasn't pretty on the field, but it got the job done. For fantasy managers leaning on Jordan Love, though, it was a rough day at the office. Minnesota bottled him up and forced Green Bay to finish drives on the ground instead of through the air. Love now turns the page quickly with a shot to rebound on Thanksgiving against Detroit.

Emanuel Wilson stepped up impressively for Josh Jacobs against a gritty Vikings front. Jacobs attempted to suit up but was ultimately scratched before kickoff. All signs point to Jacobs returning for the Thanksgiving clash with Detroit, which would send Wilson back into a reserve role. Even so, Wilson has earned his place as a smart bench stash should Jacobs miss time again.

Lions vs Packers Game Predictions

The Lions took one on the chin in their season opener against Green Bay, but we're still not convinced the Packers are the right side to trust as a road favorite.

Green Bay's offense has blown hot and cold all year, and it nearly cost them against the Giants earlier in the season.

Detroit should be able to keep this one tight at home, especially if Josh Jacobs is sidelined again. Emanuel Wilson stepped up nicely in Week 12, but facing a Detroit front that ranks top five in EPA per rush is a much steeper climb.

The Lions have covered in three of their five games at Ford Field and have looked far more composed offensively since that Week 1 setback.

With the NFC North race tightening and both teams desperate for separation, I’m rolling with Detroit to get the job done on Thanksgiving.

Lions vs Packers Betting Odds

Spread

Packers +3 (-120)

Lions -3 (+100)

Moneyline

Packers: +130

Lions: -155

Total

48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

DET - Form All Detroit Lions 34 - 27 New York Giants W

Philadelphia Eagles 16 - 9 Detroit Lions L

Washington Commanders 22 - 44 Detroit Lions W

Detroit Lions 24 - 27 Minnesota Vikings L

Detroit Lions 24 - 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W GB - Form All Green Bay Packers 23 - 6 Minnesota Vikings W

New York Giants 20 - 27 Green Bay Packers W

Green Bay Packers 7 - 10 Philadelphia Eagles L

Green Bay Packers 13 - 16 Carolina Panthers L

Pittsburgh Steelers 25 - 35 Green Bay Packers W

Head-to-Head Record

DET Last 5 matches GB 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Green Bay Packers 27 - 13 Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 34 - 31 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 14 - 24 Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 22 - 29 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 20 - 34 Detroit Lions

Useful links