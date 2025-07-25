+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Kansas City Royals v Miami MarlinsGetty Images Sport
Stream the game live on Fubo
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today’s Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Editors' pick

Fubo

Carries ESPN, MLBN, FOX and FS1 as well as also hosting MLB.tv for comprehensive MLB coverage. Offers extensive RSN coverage for MLB sides.

DVR Cloud capabilities: Unlimited | Sim. streams: 10

Free trial: 7 days

Monthly from

$84.99

Get fubo Read More

The Kansas City Royals are back in action at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, eyeing a strong performance against Cleveland Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams. At the top of the order, Maikel Garcia will look to spark the offense and help the Royals carry forward their 2025 momentum.

After falling short in last year’s American League Championship Series, the Guardians entered this season with unfinished business. Though they’ve trailed division-leading Detroit for most of the campaign, Cleveland remains a dangerous team, far from being counted out.

Kansas City, meanwhile, caught many off guard with their postseason run last year. While their playoff push ended in the ALDS, it set a new bar for a young, hungry roster, one that seems even more determined this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online

Start streaming with Fubo today
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansFanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsFanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

Kansas City Royals will take on Cleveland Guardians in a highly anticipated MLB game on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

DateFriday, July 25, 2025
First-Pitch Time8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT
VenueKauffman Stadium
LocationKansas City, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians team news

Kansas City Royals team news

Bobby Witt Jr. continues to shine, slashing .288 with 33 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, and 31 walks. He’s currently 67th in the majors in homers and 43rd in RBIs. Though he’s hitting just .182 over his last five games, Witt has reached base in three straight and remains a key threat near the top of the order.

Garcia leads the team with a .291 average, while Vinnie Pasquantino has provided solid middle-order production, batting .269 with 17 long balls and 15 doubles. Veteran backstop Salvador Perez remains the power source for Kansas City, pacing the club with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. Perez has been red-hot of late, hitting .405 with seven homers and 10 RBIs over his last 10 games, including a six-game hitting streak heading into the weekend.

The Royals will turn to veteran righty Michael Wacha on the hill. The 34-year-old has been a steady hand in the rotation, carrying a 4-9 record with a 3.62 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 20 starts. He’s been even sharper at home, posting a 2.72 ERA across 10 appearances at Kauffman.

Cleveland Guardians team news

For Cleveland, slugger José Ramírez remains the heart of the offense. The third baseman leads the club with 21 home runs, 56 RBIs, and a .297 batting average. He comes in riding a four-game hitting streak and has been productive over his last five, batting .278 with a pair of homers and four RBIs.

Outfielder Steven Kwan has been a steady contributor with a .287 average, 20 doubles, and eight homers. Carlos Santana has added 11 long balls and 45 walks despite a .225 average, while Angel Martinez has quietly chipped in with nine homers and 19 doubles.

Taking the ball for Cleveland will be the 25-year-old Gavin Williams, who’s coming off a dominant outing against Oakland where he punched out 11 over seven innings of one-run ball. He brings a 6-4 record, a 3.54 ERA, and a 1.38 WHIP into the contest, although his road numbers have been shakier, with a 4.17 ERA across nine starts away from Progressive Field.

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers

DateKansas City RoyalsCleveland Guardians
25/07/2025Michael WachaGavin Williams
26/07/2025Kris BubicTanner Bibee
27/07/2025Noah CameronJoey Cantillo

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
13.04.25MLBCleveland GuardiansKansas City Royals2 - 4
13.04.25MLBCleveland GuardiansKansas City Royals6 - 3
12.04.25MLBCleveland GuardiansKansas City Royals7 - 0
30.03.25MLBKansas City RoyalsCleveland Guardians2 - 6
30.03.25MLBKansas City RoyalsCleveland Guardians4 - 3

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

Nationally broadcast MLB games are split up across ESPN, ESPN1, ABC and FOX.

However, home coverage of MLB games can also be found on your local Regional Sports Network. Out-of-market games are also available via MLB.tv

Streaming platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer a comprehensive array of both national and regional channels, while also offering fans access to channels like the MLB Network.

READ MORE: Regional Sports Networks: Full Channel list for your local team

MLB.tv is a subscription service dedicated to MLB fans. They offer out-of-market access to live games.

Local, in-market games are blacked out.

Regional Sports Networks are local TV networks. They are relevant to MLB fans for the fact that they show the vast majority of a team's regular season games.

Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are available on many streaming service platforms.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are notable for their extensive offering of RSNs.

Not quite. Fubo broadcast an extensive amount of MLB games throughout the regular season and play-offs. However, with no access to neither TBS nor a small number of Regional Sports Networks across the league, you may miss the occasional match.

READ MORE: Fubo Channels List Guide: What channels do you get on fubo?

Yes. Most cable and satellite companies over a good range of national channels, as well, of course, access to you local Regional Sports Network.

Your best option for watching games while out-of-market is MLB.tv

MLB games can be streamed for free using a 5 day trial, available through both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

READ MORE: Fubo review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials, and more