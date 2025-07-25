How to watch today’s Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

The Kansas City Royals are back in action at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, eyeing a strong performance against Cleveland Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams. At the top of the order, Maikel Garcia will look to spark the offense and help the Royals carry forward their 2025 momentum.
After falling short in last year’s American League Championship Series, the Guardians entered this season with unfinished business. Though they’ve trailed division-leading Detroit for most of the campaign, Cleveland remains a dangerous team, far from being counted out.
Kansas City, meanwhile, caught many off guard with their postseason run last year. While their playoff push ended in the ALDS, it set a new bar for a young, hungry roster, one that seems even more determined this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.
Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time
Kansas City Royals will take on Cleveland Guardians in a highly anticipated MLB game on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
|Date
|Friday, July 25, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Kauffman Stadium
|Location
|Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians team news
Kansas City Royals team news
Bobby Witt Jr. continues to shine, slashing .288 with 33 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, and 31 walks. He’s currently 67th in the majors in homers and 43rd in RBIs. Though he’s hitting just .182 over his last five games, Witt has reached base in three straight and remains a key threat near the top of the order.
Garcia leads the team with a .291 average, while Vinnie Pasquantino has provided solid middle-order production, batting .269 with 17 long balls and 15 doubles. Veteran backstop Salvador Perez remains the power source for Kansas City, pacing the club with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. Perez has been red-hot of late, hitting .405 with seven homers and 10 RBIs over his last 10 games, including a six-game hitting streak heading into the weekend.
The Royals will turn to veteran righty Michael Wacha on the hill. The 34-year-old has been a steady hand in the rotation, carrying a 4-9 record with a 3.62 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 20 starts. He’s been even sharper at home, posting a 2.72 ERA across 10 appearances at Kauffman.
Cleveland Guardians team news
For Cleveland, slugger José Ramírez remains the heart of the offense. The third baseman leads the club with 21 home runs, 56 RBIs, and a .297 batting average. He comes in riding a four-game hitting streak and has been productive over his last five, batting .278 with a pair of homers and four RBIs.
Outfielder Steven Kwan has been a steady contributor with a .287 average, 20 doubles, and eight homers. Carlos Santana has added 11 long balls and 45 walks despite a .225 average, while Angel Martinez has quietly chipped in with nine homers and 19 doubles.
Taking the ball for Cleveland will be the 25-year-old Gavin Williams, who’s coming off a dominant outing against Oakland where he punched out 11 over seven innings of one-run ball. He brings a 6-4 record, a 3.54 ERA, and a 1.38 WHIP into the contest, although his road numbers have been shakier, with a 4.17 ERA across nine starts away from Progressive Field.
Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Kansas City Royals
|Cleveland Guardians
|25/07/2025
|Michael Wacha
|Gavin Williams
|26/07/2025
|Kris Bubic
|Tanner Bibee
|27/07/2025
|Noah Cameron
|Joey Cantillo
Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|13.04.25
|MLB
|Cleveland Guardians
|Kansas City Royals
|2 - 4
|13.04.25
|MLB
|Cleveland Guardians
|Kansas City Royals
|6 - 3
|12.04.25
|MLB
|Cleveland Guardians
|Kansas City Royals
|7 - 0
|30.03.25
|MLB
|Kansas City Royals
|Cleveland Guardians
|2 - 6
|30.03.25
|MLB
|Kansas City Royals
|Cleveland Guardians
|4 - 3