How to watch today’s Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Carries ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox and FS1 as well as a large number of RSNs. Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings.

The red-hot Houston Astros (60-42) head into Thursday’s tilt against the Oakland Athletics (42-61) riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak, and they’ll be looking to keep that fire burning.

Meanwhile, things haven’t gone quite as smoothly for Oakland. The A’s have dropped three of their last four, continue to struggle for consistency, and sit at the bottom of the AL West, a full eight games behind the fourth-place Angels. A win Thursday could help them start clawing their way back up the division ladder.

Houston, on the other hand, has shaken off a series loss to the Mariners by taking care of business against the Diamondbacks. They sit comfortably atop the AL West with a five-game cushion over Seattle, and they’ll look to widen that gap while grabbing another series win when they take the field Thursday.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV channel: SCHN, and NBCS-CA

SCHN, and NBCS-CA Streaming service: Fubo, Amazon Prime Video

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

Houston Astros will take on Oakland Athletics in a highly anticipated MLB game on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas .

Date Thursday, July 24, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT Venue Daikin Park Location Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics team news

Houston Astros team news

Right-hander Spencer Alexander will make his second start of the season for the Astros after earning a win in his first outing.

Veteran spark plug José Altuve continues to set the tone at the top of Houston’s lineup, leading the team with 53 RBIs while batting .280. Yainer Diaz has been a steady presence as well, posting a .246 average to go with a .277 on-base percentage and a .403 slugging clip.

Christian Walker has delivered 87 hits so far, with a .293 OBP and .383 slugging mark, while Cam Smith has been quietly productive, hitting .265 with a .332 OBP and .397 slugging percentage.

Oakland Athletics team news

As for the A’s, they’ll turn to Luis Severino, who’s set to make his 22nd start of the season. The veteran righty has had a rocky year, coming into the game with a 3-11 record.

Despite their overall struggles, Oakland has had a few bright spots on offense. Brent Rooker leads the team with 21 home runs, Jacob Wilson is pacing the squad with a robust .315 average, and Tyler Soderstrom tops the RBI chart with 57 runs driven in. Lawrence Butler has also chipped in across the board, hitting .242 with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 homers, and 41 walks.

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers

Date Houston Astos Oakland Athletcs 07/24/2025 Jason Alexander Luis Severino 07/25/2025 TBA Jeffrey Springs 07/26/2025 Hunter Brown Jacob Lopez 07/27/2025 Colton Gordon J.T. Ginn

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 20.06.25 MLB Athletics Houston Astros 6 - 4 19.06.25 MLB Athletics Houston Astros 4 - 11 18.06.25 MLB Athletics Houston Astros 3 - 13 17.06.25 MLB Athletics Houston Astros 3 - 1 28.05.25 MLB Houston Astros Athletics 5 - 3

