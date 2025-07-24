+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today’s Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The red-hot Houston Astros (60-42) head into Thursday’s tilt against the Oakland Athletics (42-61) riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak, and they’ll be looking to keep that fire burning.

Meanwhile, things haven’t gone quite as smoothly for Oakland. The A’s have dropped three of their last four, continue to struggle for consistency, and sit at the bottom of the AL West, a full eight games behind the fourth-place Angels. A win Thursday could help them start clawing their way back up the division ladder.

Houston, on the other hand, has shaken off a series loss to the Mariners by taking care of business against the Diamondbacks. They sit comfortably atop the AL West with a five-game cushion over Seattle, and they’ll look to widen that gap while grabbing another series win when they take the field Thursday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansFanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsFanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

Houston Astros will take on Oakland Athletics in a highly anticipated MLB game on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas .

DateThursday, July 24, 2025
First-Pitch Time8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT
VenueDaikin Park
LocationHouston, Texas

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics team news

Houston Astros team news

Right-hander Spencer Alexander will make his second start of the season for the Astros after earning a win in his first outing.

Veteran spark plug José Altuve continues to set the tone at the top of Houston’s lineup, leading the team with 53 RBIs while batting .280. Yainer Diaz has been a steady presence as well, posting a .246 average to go with a .277 on-base percentage and a .403 slugging clip.

Christian Walker has delivered 87 hits so far, with a .293 OBP and .383 slugging mark, while Cam Smith has been quietly productive, hitting .265 with a .332 OBP and .397 slugging percentage.

Oakland Athletics team news

As for the A’s, they’ll turn to Luis Severino, who’s set to make his 22nd start of the season. The veteran righty has had a rocky year, coming into the game with a 3-11 record.

Despite their overall struggles, Oakland has had a few bright spots on offense. Brent Rooker leads the team with 21 home runs, Jacob Wilson is pacing the squad with a robust .315 average, and Tyler Soderstrom tops the RBI chart with 57 runs driven in. Lawrence Butler has also chipped in across the board, hitting .242 with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 homers, and 41 walks.

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers

DateHouston AstosOakland Athletcs
07/24/2025Jason AlexanderLuis Severino
07/25/2025TBAJeffrey Springs
07/26/2025Hunter BrownJacob Lopez
07/27/2025Colton GordonJ.T. Ginn

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
20.06.25MLBAthleticsHouston Astros6 - 4
19.06.25MLBAthleticsHouston Astros4 - 11
18.06.25MLBAthleticsHouston Astros3 - 13
17.06.25MLBAthleticsHouston Astros3 - 1
28.05.25MLBHouston AstrosAthletics5 - 3

Frequently asked questions

Nationally broadcast MLB games are split up across ESPN, ESPN1, ABC and FOX.

However, home coverage of MLB games can also be found on your local Regional Sports Network. Out-of-market games are also available via MLB.tv

Streaming platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer a comprehensive array of both national and regional channels, while also offering fans access to channels like the MLB Network.

MLB.tv is a subscription service dedicated to MLB fans. They offer out-of-market access to live games.

Local, in-market games are blacked out.

Regional Sports Networks are local TV networks. They are relevant to MLB fans for the fact that they show the vast majority of a team's regular season games.

Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are available on many streaming service platforms.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are notable for their extensive offering of RSNs.

Not quite. Fubo broadcast an extensive amount of MLB games throughout the regular season and play-offs. However, with no access to neither TBS nor a small number of Regional Sports Networks across the league, you may miss the occasional match.

Yes. Most cable and satellite companies over a good range of national channels, as well, of course, access to you local Regional Sports Network.

Your best option for watching games while out-of-market is MLB.tv

MLB games can be streamed for free using a 5 day trial, available through both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

