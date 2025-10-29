How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB Game 5: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

The Los Angeles Dodgers welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to Dodger Stadium for Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

Toronto leveled the best-of-seven series at 2-2 with a commanding 6-2 victory on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Game 5 is set for 8 p.m. ET, with the action shifting back to Canada for Game 6 on Friday, regardless of Wednesday’s outcome.

After falling behind 1-0 early, the Blue Jays flipped the script in the third inning when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched a two-run homer to put them ahead for good. Toronto broke the game open in the seventh, stringing together five hits to bring home four insurance runs and secure the win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE:FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in an exciting Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Wednesday, October 29, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays team news

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani has been the driving force behind the Dodgers’ offense this season, launching 55 home runs and racking up 102 RBIs, both team highs. League-wide, Ohtani ranks 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging, further underscoring his MVP-caliber campaign.

Mookie Betts has chipped in with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 homers, and 61 walks while hitting .258. His power numbers place him 84th in home runs and 51st in RBIs across MLB. Betts enters this matchup riding a modest two-game hitting streak, though he’s gone just .174 over his last five contests, drawing three walks during that span.

Freddie Freeman continues to be a model of consistency at the plate, leading Los Angeles with a .295 batting average. He’s recorded hits in three straight games and is batting .286 over his past five appearances, adding a double, a homer, four walks, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Andy Pages has been a steady contributor with a .272 average to go along with 27 doubles, one triple, 27 home runs, and 29 walks.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Michael Kopech RP Right knee inflammation Out, 15-Day IL Kirby Yates RP Right hamstring strain Out, 15-Day IL

Toronto Blue Jays team news

For Toronto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been locked in, hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 homers, and 81 walks. He ranks 62nd in the majors in home runs and 43rd in RBIs and comes into this one on a scorching nine-game hitting streak. Over his last 10 outings, Guerrero has posted a .415 average with three doubles, four long balls, eight walks, and five RBIs.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays in homers with 32, good for 17th in MLB, while also sitting 43rd in RBIs. Bo Bichette has been Toronto’s most productive hitter overall, pacing the club with a .311 batting average and a team-high 94 RBIs. Ernie Clement has quietly been a solid contributor as well, batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine homers, and 27 walks.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jose Berrios SP Elbow inflammation Out, 15-Day IL Yimi García RP Left ankle injury Out, 60-Day IL

Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers

Date Los Angeles Dodgers Toronto Blue Jays October 29 TBD TBD October 31 TBD TBD November 1 TBD TBD

Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 29.10.25 MLB Los Angeles Dodgers Toronto Blue Jays 2 - 6 28.10.25 MLB Los Angeles Dodgers Toronto Blue Jays 6 - 5 26.10.25 MLB Toronto Blue Jays Los Angeles Dodgers 1 - 5 25.10.25 MLB Toronto Blue Jays Los Angeles Dodgers 11 - 4 11.08.25 MLB Los Angeles Dodgers Toronto Blue Jays 4 - 5

More MLB news and coverage