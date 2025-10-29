How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB Game 5: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

The Los Angeles Dodgers welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to Dodger Stadium for Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night.
Toronto leveled the best-of-seven series at 2-2 with a commanding 6-2 victory on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Game 5 is set for 8 p.m. ET, with the action shifting back to Canada for Game 6 on Friday, regardless of Wednesday’s outcome.
After falling behind 1-0 early, the Blue Jays flipped the script in the third inning when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched a two-run homer to put them ahead for good. Toronto broke the game open in the seventh, stringing together five hits to bring home four insurance runs and secure the win.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: FOX
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE:FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sorts Network South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sorts Network Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Minnesota Twins
|FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Texas Rangers
|FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in an exciting Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
|Date
|Wednesday, October 29, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Dodger Stadium
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays team news
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Shohei Ohtani has been the driving force behind the Dodgers’ offense this season, launching 55 home runs and racking up 102 RBIs, both team highs. League-wide, Ohtani ranks 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging, further underscoring his MVP-caliber campaign.
Mookie Betts has chipped in with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 homers, and 61 walks while hitting .258. His power numbers place him 84th in home runs and 51st in RBIs across MLB. Betts enters this matchup riding a modest two-game hitting streak, though he’s gone just .174 over his last five contests, drawing three walks during that span.
Freddie Freeman continues to be a model of consistency at the plate, leading Los Angeles with a .295 batting average. He’s recorded hits in three straight games and is batting .286 over his past five appearances, adding a double, a homer, four walks, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Andy Pages has been a steady contributor with a .272 average to go along with 27 doubles, one triple, 27 home runs, and 29 walks.
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Michael Kopech
|RP
|Right knee inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Kirby Yates
|RP
|Right hamstring strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Toronto Blue Jays team news
For Toronto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been locked in, hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 homers, and 81 walks. He ranks 62nd in the majors in home runs and 43rd in RBIs and comes into this one on a scorching nine-game hitting streak. Over his last 10 outings, Guerrero has posted a .415 average with three doubles, four long balls, eight walks, and five RBIs.
George Springer leads the Blue Jays in homers with 32, good for 17th in MLB, while also sitting 43rd in RBIs. Bo Bichette has been Toronto’s most productive hitter overall, pacing the club with a .311 batting average and a team-high 94 RBIs. Ernie Clement has quietly been a solid contributor as well, batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine homers, and 27 walks.
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Yimi García
|RP
|Left ankle injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Toronto Blue Jays
|October 29
|TBD
|TBD
|October 31
|TBD
|TBD
|November 1
|TBD
|TBD
Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|29.10.25
|MLB
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Toronto Blue Jays
|2 - 6
|28.10.25
|MLB
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Toronto Blue Jays
|6 - 5
|26.10.25
|MLB
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|1 - 5
|25.10.25
|MLB
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|11 - 4
|11.08.25
|MLB
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Toronto Blue Jays
|4 - 5