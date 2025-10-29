This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB Game 5: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB Game 5, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to Dodger Stadium for Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

Toronto leveled the best-of-seven series at 2-2 with a commanding 6-2 victory on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Game 5 is set for 8 p.m. ET, with the action shifting back to Canada for Game 6 on Friday, regardless of Wednesday’s outcome.

After falling behind 1-0 early, the Blue Jays flipped the script in the third inning when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched a two-run homer to put them ahead for good. Toronto broke the game open in the seventh, stringing together five hits to bring home four insurance runs and secure the win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in an exciting Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

DateWednesday, October 29, 2025
First-Pitch Time8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
VenueDodger Stadium
LocationLos Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays team news

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani has been the driving force behind the Dodgers’ offense this season, launching 55 home runs and racking up 102 RBIs, both team highs. League-wide, Ohtani ranks 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging, further underscoring his MVP-caliber campaign.

Mookie Betts has chipped in with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 homers, and 61 walks while hitting .258. His power numbers place him 84th in home runs and 51st in RBIs across MLB. Betts enters this matchup riding a modest two-game hitting streak, though he’s gone just .174 over his last five contests, drawing three walks during that span.

Freddie Freeman continues to be a model of consistency at the plate, leading Los Angeles with a .295 batting average. He’s recorded hits in three straight games and is batting .286 over his past five appearances, adding a double, a homer, four walks, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Andy Pages has been a steady contributor with a .272 average to go along with 27 doubles, one triple, 27 home runs, and 29 walks.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Michael KopechRPRight knee inflammationOut, 15-Day IL
Kirby YatesRPRight hamstring strainOut, 15-Day IL

Toronto Blue Jays team news

For Toronto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been locked in, hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 homers, and 81 walks. He ranks 62nd in the majors in home runs and 43rd in RBIs and comes into this one on a scorching nine-game hitting streak. Over his last 10 outings, Guerrero has posted a .415 average with three doubles, four long balls, eight walks, and five RBIs.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays in homers with 32, good for 17th in MLB, while also sitting 43rd in RBIs. Bo Bichette has been Toronto’s most productive hitter overall, pacing the club with a .311 batting average and a team-high 94 RBIs. Ernie Clement has quietly been a solid contributor as well, batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine homers, and 27 walks.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Jose BerriosSPElbow inflammationOut, 15-Day IL
Yimi GarcíaRPLeft ankle injuryOut, 60-Day IL

Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers

DateLos Angeles DodgersToronto Blue Jays
October 29TBDTBD
October 31TBDTBD
November 1TBDTBD

Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
29.10.25MLBLos Angeles DodgersToronto Blue Jays2 - 6
28.10.25MLBLos Angeles DodgersToronto Blue Jays6 - 5
26.10.25MLBToronto Blue JaysLos Angeles Dodgers1 - 5
25.10.25MLBToronto Blue JaysLos Angeles Dodgers11 - 4
11.08.25MLBLos Angeles DodgersToronto Blue Jays4 - 5

