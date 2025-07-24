+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
2025 MLB All-Star GameGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today’s Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will try to get their groove back Thursday afternoon as they take on left-hander Eric Lauer and the Toronto Blue Jays in what promises to be a challenging matchup for the slumping AL Central leaders.

While Detroit remains firmly atop its division with an 8.5-game cushion, the post-All-Star break stretch hasn’t been kind. The Tigers have stumbled to just one win in their last 10 outings and own the league’s lowest team batting average (.188) during that span. To make matters worse, they've only managed to leave the yard twice since the break, tied for second-fewest in all of baseball.

Toronto, on the other hand, continues to fly high. The Blue Jays entered Wednesday evening leading the AL East by three games and boast the league’s top batting average at .260. Their offense ranks 10th overall in runs scored, averaging 4.6 per contest, a solid blend of power and consistency.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time

Detroit Tigers will take on Toronto Blue Jays in a highly anticipated MLB game on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 1:10 pm ET/ 10:10 am PT, at Progressive Field and Cleveland, Ohio.

DateThursday, July 24, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:10 pm ET/ 10:10 am PT
VenueProgressive Field
LocationCleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays team news

Detroit Tigers team news

Torkelson has been a rare bright spot in the Tigers’ recent struggles. The 24-year-old slugger is batting .239 this season with 23 doubles, 21 home runs, and 46 walks. He ranks 16th in the majors in home runs and 26th in RBI. Coming into Thursday, he’s riding a three-game hitting streak and is 5-for-19 over his last five games, with three doubles and a walk.

Riley Greene continues to lead the charge for Detroit’s offense with a team-best 25 homers and 79 RBI, while Zach McKinstry has quietly put together a well-rounded campaign, hitting .274 with 14 doubles, eight triples, and eight long balls.

On the mound, the Tigers will turn to right-hander Reese Olson, who’s quietly putting together a strong season. Olson is 4-3 with a sharp 2.71 ERA and 1.19 WHIP overall. He’s been solid on the road too, posting a 3.03 ERA in away games. The 24-year-old has particularly enjoyed facing the Blue Jays, going 1-0 with a microscopic 0.55 ERA in four career appearances. The question, though, is whether the Tigers' bullpen can hold up, it’s been shaky of late and currently ranks 20th in MLB with a 4.03 ERA.

Toronto Blue Jays team news

The Blue Jays' offense is clicking on all cylinders. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enters the game with a .283 average, 19 doubles, 13 homers, and 60 walks, giving him an elite .391 on-base percentage. He’s swinging a hot bat too, Guerrero has hit safely in four straight games and is batting .412 over his last five, with a homer, four walks, and two RBI.

George Springer is Toronto’s top home run threat with 17 on the year, placing him 44th across the majors in that category. Bo Bichette has knocked in a team-high 57 runs, and catcher Alejandro Kirk is leading the team in average at .304, providing a balanced offensive attack throughout the lineup.

Toronto will hand the ball to Eric Lauer for Thursday’s start. The veteran lefty is 5-2 with an impressive 2.80 ERA and a sparkling 0.97 WHIP. In a previous meeting with Detroit back in May, Lauer held the Tigers to just one run over three innings in a narrow 2-1 Jays win. Toronto’s bullpen has been one of the best in the league as well, ranking sixth with a 3.52 ERA.

Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers

DateDetroit TigersToronto Blue Jays
07/24/2025Reese OlsonEric Lauer
07/25/2025Keider MonteroJosé Berrios
07/26/25Tarik SkubalKevin Gausman
07/27/25Jack FlahertyMax Scherzer

Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
18.05.25MLBToronto Blue JaysDetroit Tigers2 - 3
18.05.25MLBToronto Blue JaysDetroit Tigers2 - 1
17.05.25MLBToronto Blue JaysDetroit Tigers4 - 5
08.03.25STToronto Blue JaysDetroit Tigers5 - 0
03.03.25STDetroit TigersToronto Blue Jays3 - 13

