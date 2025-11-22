Where to watch today's Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Dallas Cowboys roll into the week riding high after a commanding Monday night win over the Raiders, but there's barely time to savor it. A grueling 12-day gauntlet begins now, starting with a showdown against the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys vs Eagles date and start time

The Cowboys and Eagles will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on Sunday, November 23, 2025, starting at 4:25 pm ET or 1:25 pm PT.

Date Sunday, November 23, 2025 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET / 3:25 pm CT/ 1:25 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, TX

How to watch Cowboys vs Eagles on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Philadelphia sit comfortably at the top of the NFC East, stacking tight victories against heavyweight opponents. A quick glance at the standings might trick you into thinking they've seamlessly carried over last season's Super Bowl swagger.

In truth, they've looked a little out of rhythm. Jalen Hurts has kept the turnovers in check, but he hasn’t consistently taken games by the scruff of the neck. A.J. Brown has voiced his frustrations and hasn't hit his stride, while DeVonta Smith is fresh off his quietest outing in more than a year.

Even more concerning, Saquon Barkley, who bulldozed defenses during last season's title run, is averaging two fewer yards per carry compared to 2024. The defense, however, has been the saving grace. Sparked by fresh faces added at the trade deadline, the unit has stepped up in crunch time and dragged the Eagles across the finish line in nail-biters.

They'll need that same steel this weekend, because taming their arch-rivals won't be easy. The Cowboys boast the league's second-best scoring offense at 29.6 points per game, and Dak Prescott, the frontrunner for Comeback Player of the Year, is steering the ship with supreme confidence.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs Eagles NFL game.

In the US, Cowboys vs Eagles is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watch highlights of Cowboys vs Eagles

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 12 matchup between the Cowboys and the Eagles will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

