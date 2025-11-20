Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys square off on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, headlining the NFL's Week 12 slate.

Dallas is coming off a convincing 33-16 victory over the Raiders, pushing its record to 4-5-1 and giving the Cowboys some much-needed momentum. Earlier in the year, Brian Schottenheimer's squad let a tight one slip away against Philadelphia, falling 24-20 in a competitive divisional matchup.

The Eagles, meanwhile, continued their midseason surge with a gritty 16-9 win over the Lions, extending their winning streak to four. Sitting at 8-2, Philadelphia remains firmly in control of the NFC East, even with a modest 2-1 mark inside the division.

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles kick-off time

NFL AT&T Stadium

The Cowboys and Eagles will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on Sunday, November 23, 2025, starting at 4:25 pm ET or 1:25 pm PT.

Team news & squads

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles lineups DAL - Line up 5 Bryan Anger

17 Brandon Aubrey

66 T.J. Bass

56 Cooper Beebe

14 Markquese Bell

26 DaRon Bland

52 Tyler Booker

25 Trikweze Bridges

21 Caelen Carson

95 Kenny Clark

38 Alijah Clark

42 Jadeveon Clowney

43 Malik Davis

41 Donovan Ezeiruaku

87 Jake Ferguson

19 Ryan Flournoy

13 Dante Fowler Jr.

29 C.J. Goodwin

60 Tyler Guyton

67 Brock Hoffman

28 Malik Hooker

53 James Houston IV

50 Shemar James

88 CeeDee Lamb

35 Marist Liufau

40 Hunter Luepke

81 Jonathan Mingo

59 Kenneth Murray

97 Osa Odighizuwa

— DeMarvion Overshown

3 George Pickens

4 Dak Prescott

34 Shavon Revel Jr.

86 Luke Schoonmaker

44 Trent Sieg

73 Tyler Smith

89 Brevyn Spann-Ford

78 Terence Steele

27 Reddy Steward

71 Nathan Thomas

90 Solomon Thomas

9 KaVontae Turpin

33 Javonte Williams

92 Quinnen Williams

54 Sam Williams

6 Donovan Wilson

55 Logan Wilson Substitutes PHI - Line up 57 Cal Adomitis

26 Saquon Barkley

53 Zack Baun

23 Jakorian Bennett

37 Tank Bigsby

32 Reed Blankenship

11 A.J. Brown

21 Sydney Brown

81 Grant Calcaterra

30 Jihaad Campbell

98 Jalen Carter

35 Michael Carter II

80 Darius Cooper

90 Jordan Davis

17 Nakobe Dean

33 Cooper DeJean

69 Landon Dickerson

2 Jahan Dotson

4 Jake Elliott

87 Xavier Gipson

88 Dallas Goedert

55 Brandon Graham

83 Kylen Granson

58 Jalyx Hunt

1 Jalen Hurts

8 Adoree' Jackson

74 Fred Johnson

51 Cam Jurgens

36 Cameron Latu

68 Jordan Mailata

10 Braden Mann

27 Quinyon Mitchell

42 Smael Mondon Jr.

24 Andrew Mukuba

97 Moro Ojomo

50 Jaelan Phillips

79 Matt Pryor

7 Kelee Ringo

28 Will Shipley

3 Nolan Smith

6 DeVonta Smith

56 Tyler Steen

64 Brett Toth

54 Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

— Josh Uche

94 Byron Young Substitutes

Dallas Cowboys team news

The Cowboys treated Wednesday more like a recovery day after their Monday-night win in Las Vegas, opting for a walkthrough instead of a full practice. Their estimated injury report painted a mostly clean picture, every Cowboys player would have practiced, but quarterback Dak Prescott surfaced with a hip injury that would've had him limited.

On defense, Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder/neck) made a fresh appearance on the injury list, while Solomon Thomas, who missed the Raiders game with a calf issue, would've been expected to practice on a limited basis.

Prescott has been sharp this season, leading the team in passing with 2,587 yards and 21 touchdowns, keeping the Dallas offense humming. The ground game is anchored by Javonte Williams, who's turned in a strong campaign with 809 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

In the passing attack, George Pickens has emerged as a true go-to option, racking up 908 receiving yards and 7 scores, while CeeDee Lamb continues to be a reliable weapon with 557 yards and 2 touchdowns. With their offensive stars clicking, Dallas will lean heavily on this core as they look to defend their home turf in a high-stakes divisional clash.

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The Eagles kicked off their week of prep for a high-stakes Sunday clash with the Cowboys minus two pillars of their offensive line. Lane Johnson (foot) and Cam Jurgens (concussion) were the lone Eagles who couldn't take part in Wednesday’s session, leaving Philadelphia a bit shorthanded in the trenches right out of the gate.

With Johnson sidelined, swing lineman Fred Johnson, normally the jumbo tight end when Philly rolls out six O-linemen, slid over to right tackle after the veteran went down early in last week's game.

There was at least some encouraging news: Jaelan Phillips was on the field in a limited capacity while managing a shoulder issue. Rookies Myles Hinton (back) and Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle) were full participants, though both remain on Injured Reserve. The Eagles would have to carve out roster spots if they want either lineman activated.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, are cruising through the season with an impressive 8-2 record, and they've got no shortage of playmakers driving that success. Jalen Hurts continues to be the engine of the offense, leading the team in both passing yards and touchdowns. In the backfield, Saquon Barkley has been the workhorse, piling up 662 rushing yards to pace the ground game.

Out wide, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown remain one of the league’s most dangerous receiving duos, consistently stretching defenses and giving Hurts reliable downfield options. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles boast a defense that’s been firing on all cylinders, with standouts like Jaelan Phillips and Nakobe Dean making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. All told, Philadelphia looks locked in as they gear up for a divisional showdown with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Cowboys vs Eagles in the USA

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Cowboys vs Eagles worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Cowboys vs Eagles tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Cowboys vs Eagles Fantasy Football

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' aerial attack hit another speed bump on Sunday night, and the numbers were as rough as they looked. Hurts connected on just 50% of his throws, a season-worst, finishing 14-of-28 for 135 yards (a meager 4.8 Y/A) with no touchdowns and no picks. The only saving grace came with his legs, as he churned out 31 rushing yards and punched in his first rushing score since Week 6.

Out of the bye, Hurts has been stuck in neutral, posting QB18 (12 points) and QB13 (14.5 points) finishes. Still, with this week's game inside Jerry World and a hefty projected total, there's enough juice here to keep him firmly in the QB1 mix, provided the passing game wakes up.

Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley did everything short of dragging the Giants' offense across the finish line last week. Even against Detroit's formidable run defense, Barkley tallied his third-best rushing output of the season and scraped together 90 scrimmage yards in a game where neither offense could find its footing. He was inches away from a touchdown before Jalen Hurts swooped in to steal it. Now, he draws a Cowboys defense that stonewalled Ashton Jeanty (seven yards on six carries) but still sits eighth in most fantasy points allowed to RBs. The matchup is better than it looks on paper.

On the other sideline, Dak Prescott came roaring out of the bye like a man on a mission, torching the Raiders with a 25-of-33, 268-yard, four-touchdown masterpiece on Monday night. That performance snapped a two-game slump in which he drifted into QB2 territory against Denver and Arizona.

But this next test? A whole different beast. Philadelphia's defense is humming right now and hasn't allowed a quarterback to toss multiple touchdowns since Week 4. With that volatility baked in, Prescott lands right on the QB1/QB2 borderline, a high-ceiling, high-stress option.

As for the Cowboys’ run game, Rico Williams continues to reward fantasy managers with dependable, grind-it-out production. When you’re the bell cow in an offense that moves the ball at will, the floor is rock solid. Williams rumbled for 93 yards on 22 attempts last week, helping Dallas coast to a win. This Sunday brings a rugged matchup vs. an Eagles unit that just held Green Bay and Detroit to a combined 16 points. Even so, Williams’ role, volume, and goal-line presence make him a safe low-end RB1.

Consistency is the name of the game for CeeDee Lamb, and analysts still see him as one of the steadiest wideouts in fantasy heading into Week 12. The explosive, league-breaking numbers haven't shown up yet, but the floor remains sky-high thanks to steady targets and a red-zone role in a high-powered Dallas offense.

And speaking of star turns, George Pickens made quite a statement. Despite his brief benching for disciplinary reasons, he delivered his best yardage day since joining the Cowboys and logged his third 100-yard performance of the season. Once he re-entered on the second drive, he took over, including a gorgeous 37-yard touchdown grab that changed the pace of the game. Pickens has now topped 75 receiving yards in five straight contests, cementing himself as a set-and-forget WR1.

Cowboys vs Eagles Game Predictions

Philadelphia's last clash with Dallas was tighter than expected, but that had plenty to do with Jalen Carter getting tossed early. This time around, the Eagles will have both Carter and Jaelan Phillips ready to pin their ears back and make life miserable for Dak Prescott.

With the way Philly's defense has been cooking over its past four outings, holding opponents to a 53.2% completion rate, a 68.5 passer rating, and piling up 12 sacks, it's hard to envision the Cowboys' offense suddenly solving that puzzle. At this rate, Dallas looks like the next team in line to be smothered by a surging Eagles unit.

Cowboys vs Eagles Betting Odds

Spread

Eagles -3.5 (-110)

Cowboys +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Eagles: -198

Cowboys: +164

Total

49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

DAL - Form All Las Vegas Raiders 16 - 33 Dallas Cowboys W

Dallas Cowboys 17 - 27 Arizona Cardinals L

Denver Broncos 44 - 24 Dallas Cowboys L

Dallas Cowboys 44 - 22 Washington Commanders W

Carolina Panthers 30 - 27 Dallas Cowboys L PHI - Form All Philadelphia Eagles 16 - 9 Detroit Lions W

Green Bay Packers 7 - 10 Philadelphia Eagles W

Philadelphia Eagles 38 - 20 New York Giants W

Minnesota Vikings 22 - 28 Philadelphia Eagles W

New York Giants 34 - 17 Philadelphia Eagles L

Head-to-Head Record

DAL Last 5 matches PHI 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Philadelphia Eagles 24 - 20 Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles 41 - 7 Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys 6 - 34 Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys 33 - 13 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 28 - 23 Dallas Cowboys

Useful links