Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Commanders vs Patriots NFL preseason game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New England Patriots (1-1) head to Landover, MD, to face the Washington Commanders (0-2) on Saturday evening in a non-conference preseason clash at Commanders Field.

The Patriots aim to secure their second preseason victory of 2024, having won in Week 1 before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles last Saturday. Meanwhile, the Commanders are still in search of their first preseason win after a loss to the Dolphins in Miami last week. The last preseason meeting between these two teams saw New England claim a 22-13 victory at home in 2021.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots: Date and kick-off time

The Washington Commanders will take on the New England Patriots in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT, at Commanders Field, Landover, Maryland.

Date Sunday, August 25, 2024 Kick-off Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue Commanders Field Location Landover, Maryland

How to watch Commanders vs Patriots on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market TV channel: NBC

Streaming service: Peacock

The game is available to stream exclusively on Peacock, which has regularly placed football matchups and other sports behind its paywall thanks to NBC's broadcast agreements with leagues like the NFL. During the college football season, Ohio State, Iowa, and Notre Dame are among the teams that regularly have Peacock-exclusive games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Commanders vs Patriots

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 831 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 821 (NE), 88 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Commanders vs Patriots team news

Washington Commanders team news

Rookie QB Sam Hartman will not suit up for Saturday's game while nursing a shoulder issue. QB Marcus Mariota is also sidelined with a groin injury.

As the regular season nears, the Commanders have been active, trading wide receiver Jahan Dotson to their division rivals, the Eagles. This trade could provide more opportunities for players like Martavis Bryant and Kazmeir Allen. Washington has already confirmed that rookie Jayden Daniels will be the Week 1 starter, showing strong preseason performance by completing 12 of 15 passes for 133 yards. However, he is unlikely to play in this upcoming game.

Marcus Mariota, who has only attempted one pass this preseason, is listed as questionable, along with Sam Hartman. This situation should give Jeff Driskel ample opportunity to play. So far, Driskel has completed 18 of 30 passes for 169 yards, though he hasn’t found the end zone yet. Trace McSorley might also see action, having gone 11 for 21 with 93 yards and an interception in the previous game.

New England Patriots team news

TE Hunter Henry is questionable with an undisclosed injury. WR Kendrick Bourne remains on the active/PUP list with a knee issue.

Jacoby Brissett is set to start for the Patriots, but his preseason performance has been underwhelming. He has completed just three of ten passes, totalling 17 yards and throwing one interception.

Drake Maye has also taken some snaps and has been more consistent, completing eight of 14 passes for 66 yards. The Patriots will also give time to Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton. Zappe has completed 15 of 24 passes for 137 yards and has scored a rushing touchdown. Milton, meanwhile, has gone six for 13, accumulating 74 yards, and has thrown the only passing touchdown for the Patriots this preseason.

