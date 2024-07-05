NFL 2024 NFC East Analysis, Preview & Predictions:

The NFC East continues its unpredictability when it comes to finding a division champion...

The NFC East has been one of the more fun divisions in terms of parity, as there has been no repeat winner in the division for 19 straight seasons since the Philadelphia Eagles in 2003 and 2004, shattering an NFL record in the process. This is terrible news for the Dallas Cowboys, who were the NFC East champions last season and are seeking a repeat as a division title winner.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to bounce back after a horrific second half to their season last year, now coming into the season as the universal favorite to win the division as they look to get back into Super Bowl contention as well. As for the Commanders and Giants, their chances look bleak in a top-heavy NFC East but anything can happen in one of the more chaotic divisions in football.

Will Dallas finally break the curse? Can Philadelphia bounce back after a dismal season and recapture their crown? Can Washington repeat a similar surprise to the 2020 season? Will the Giants pull off one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 season? GOAL tries to predict the NFC East standings for the upcoming 2024 season...