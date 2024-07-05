NFL 2024 AFC East Analysis, Preview & Prediction: Can Bills keep pace with ever-improving Dolphins and Jets?

Buffalo Bills lifted their fourth straight AFC East title last time out, but can they keep pace with ever-improving Miami Dolphins and New York Jets?

The AFC East was best known to be owned by the New England Patriots in the last couple of decades or so. And then later, the Buffalo Bills. Starting in 2001, New England won the division every year except two, until the 2019 season. Since then, the Buffalo Bills have won the AFC East title for the last four seasons.

Last year, it looked like the red-hot Miami Dolphins would win the AFC East for the first time since 2008. But Miami capitulated at the end of the NFL season, allowing Buffalo to steal the crown from right under the Dolphins' noses in Miami on the final day of the regular season.

This will once again be one of the most exciting divisions in NFL in 2024. Can Aaron Rodgers stay fit and get the Jets back to the playoffs? Will Miami start hot again and finally lift their first division title since 2008, or does this division still belong to Buffalo for a fifth consecutive season? GOAL tries to predict the AFC East standings for the upcoming 2024 season...