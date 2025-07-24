How to watch the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Carries ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox and FS1 as well as a large number of RSNs. Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings.

The Cleveland Guardians will welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Progressive Field for an early afternoon clash on Thursday, with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. All eyes will be on two of the game's dynamic stars, Jose Ramirez and Gunnar Henderson, as their clubs try to gain traction in the playoff chase.

Baltimore hasn’t quite hit its stride since the All-Star break. Heading into Wednesday, the Orioles had dropped four of five and looked sluggish out of the gate. Over their first 100 games, their offense produced a .239 team batting average and pushed across 410 runs, a respectable but not overwhelming output for a team with postseason aspirations.

Cleveland, on the other hand, came out swinging after the break. A 4-1 stretch to open the second half lifted the Guardians back to the .500 mark. Entering Wednesday’s game, they trailed the AL Central lead by nine games. Through 100 games, their bats have been quiet at times, hitting just .225 as a team with 387 runs scored.

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

Cleveland Guardians will take on Baltimore Orioles in a highly anticipated MLB game on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 1:10 pm ET/ 10:10 am PT, at Progressive Field and Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Thursday, July 24, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:10 pm ET/ 10:10 am PT Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles team news

Cleveland Guardians team news

Jose Ramirez continues to be the engine driving Cleveland’s offense. He leads the team across all major hitting categories with a .295 average, 21 home runs, and 56 RBI. Ramirez ranks 16th in homers and 43rd in RBI across the majors. He’s on a modest two-game hitting streak and has been scorching hot in his last five games, slashing .294 with a double, a triple, three home runs, six walks, and six RBI.

Steven Kwan is chipping in with a .285 average, 20 doubles, a triple, and six home runs, while Carlos Santana has shown some pop with 11 homers and 45 walks despite a .228 average. Meanwhile, Kyle Manzardo has been heating up. The young slugger is batting .313 over his last five games with three long balls and seven runs batted in. He enters Thursday on a two-game hitting streak.

Cleveland hands the ball to lefty Logan Allen, who’s looking to build on his last outing where he gave up three runs over 5.1 innings against the A’s. Allen comes into Thursday with a 6-8 record, a 4.06 ERA, and a 1.38 WHIP across 19 outings. He’s been steady at home, where he owns a 4.06 ERA over 51 innings, despite a 3-6 record.

Baltimore Orioles team news

For the Orioles, Gunnar Henderson brings a steady bat to the lineup with a .278 average, 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, and 35 walks. He currently ranks 113th in homers and 151st in RBI among MLB hitters. Ryan O’Hearn leads the club in batting at .280, while Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with 13 home runs and 42 RBI. Top prospect Jackson Holliday has also shown flashes of power, with 13 home runs of his own.

Veteran righty Charlie Morton will get the nod for Baltimore. The 41-year-old is looking to bounce back after a rough outing against Tampa Bay, where he was tagged for seven runs and a pair of homers in just over five innings. On the season, Morton holds a 5-8 record with a bloated 5.58 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 21 appearances. He’s had a tough time on the road, where he’s posted a 6.81 ERA in 37 innings.

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers

Date Cleveland Guardians Baltimore Orioles 07/24/2025 Logan Allen Charlie Morton

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 24.07.25 MLB Cleveland Guardians Baltimore Orioles 3 - 2 23.07.25 MLB Cleveland Guardians Baltimore Orioles 6 - 3 22.07.25 MLB Cleveland Guardians Baltimore Orioles 10 - 5 18.04.25 MLB Baltimore Orioles Cleveland Guardians 6 - 2 17.04.25 MLB Baltimore Orioles Cleveland Guardians 9 - 1

