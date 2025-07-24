+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Cleveland Guardians v Houston Astros
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today’s Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cleveland Guardians will welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Progressive Field for an early afternoon clash on Thursday, with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. All eyes will be on two of the game's dynamic stars, Jose Ramirez and Gunnar Henderson, as their clubs try to gain traction in the playoff chase.

Baltimore hasn’t quite hit its stride since the All-Star break. Heading into Wednesday, the Orioles had dropped four of five and looked sluggish out of the gate. Over their first 100 games, their offense produced a .239 team batting average and pushed across 410 runs, a respectable but not overwhelming output for a team with postseason aspirations.

Cleveland, on the other hand, came out swinging after the break. A 4-1 stretch to open the second half lifted the Guardians back to the .500 mark. Entering Wednesday’s game, they trailed the AL Central lead by nine games. Through 100 games, their bats have been quiet at times, hitting just .225 as a team with 387 runs scored.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

Cleveland Guardians will take on Baltimore Orioles in a highly anticipated MLB game on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 1:10 pm ET/ 10:10 am PT, at Progressive Field and Cleveland, Ohio.

DateThursday, July 24, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:10 pm ET/ 10:10 am PT
VenueProgressive Field
LocationCleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles team news

Cleveland Guardians team news

Jose Ramirez continues to be the engine driving Cleveland’s offense. He leads the team across all major hitting categories with a .295 average, 21 home runs, and 56 RBI. Ramirez ranks 16th in homers and 43rd in RBI across the majors. He’s on a modest two-game hitting streak and has been scorching hot in his last five games, slashing .294 with a double, a triple, three home runs, six walks, and six RBI.

Steven Kwan is chipping in with a .285 average, 20 doubles, a triple, and six home runs, while Carlos Santana has shown some pop with 11 homers and 45 walks despite a .228 average. Meanwhile, Kyle Manzardo has been heating up. The young slugger is batting .313 over his last five games with three long balls and seven runs batted in. He enters Thursday on a two-game hitting streak.

Cleveland hands the ball to lefty Logan Allen, who’s looking to build on his last outing where he gave up three runs over 5.1 innings against the A’s. Allen comes into Thursday with a 6-8 record, a 4.06 ERA, and a 1.38 WHIP across 19 outings. He’s been steady at home, where he owns a 4.06 ERA over 51 innings, despite a 3-6 record.

Baltimore Orioles team news

For the Orioles, Gunnar Henderson brings a steady bat to the lineup with a .278 average, 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, and 35 walks. He currently ranks 113th in homers and 151st in RBI among MLB hitters. Ryan O’Hearn leads the club in batting at .280, while Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with 13 home runs and 42 RBI. Top prospect Jackson Holliday has also shown flashes of power, with 13 home runs of his own.

Veteran righty Charlie Morton will get the nod for Baltimore. The 41-year-old is looking to bounce back after a rough outing against Tampa Bay, where he was tagged for seven runs and a pair of homers in just over five innings. On the season, Morton holds a 5-8 record with a bloated 5.58 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 21 appearances. He’s had a tough time on the road, where he’s posted a 6.81 ERA in 37 innings.

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers

DateCleveland GuardiansBaltimore Orioles
07/24/2025Logan AllenCharlie Morton

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
24.07.25MLBCleveland GuardiansBaltimore Orioles3 - 2
23.07.25MLBCleveland GuardiansBaltimore Orioles6 - 3
22.07.25MLBCleveland GuardiansBaltimore Orioles10 - 5
18.04.25MLBBaltimore OriolesCleveland Guardians6 - 2
17.04.25MLBBaltimore OriolesCleveland Guardians9 - 1

