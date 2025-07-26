Carries ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox and FS1 as well as a large number of RSNs. Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings.

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to spoil the party at Fenway Park on Saturday night when they face off against left-hander Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox in a marquee interleague showdown.

The Dodgers kicked off the second half of their season with a thud, dropping all three games at home to the Milwaukee Brewers in a frustrating sweep. But true to form, the Blue Crew quickly turned the page, bouncing back by taking two of three in their next series against the Minnesota Twins.

Boston, on the other hand, entered the All-Star break riding a wave of momentum, having strung together a sizzling 10-game win streak. That hot streak didn’t carry over, though, as the Red Sox stumbled to a 2-4 record since the break, falling in back-to-back road sets against the Cubs and Phillies.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Local TV channel: NESN and SportsNet LA

NESN and SportsNet LA Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

Boston Red Sox will take on Los Angeles Dodgers in a highly anticipated MLB game on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 7:15 pm ET/ 4:15 pm PT, at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Saturday, July 26, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/ 4:15 pm PT Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Boston Red Sox team news

One of the consistent bright spots for the Red Sox has been Ceddanne Rafaela, who leads the team with a solid .271 batting average. He’s also chipped in 14 home runs and 48 RBIs on the year, ranking him 67th and 71st in those respective categories across the majors. Rafaela enters the weekend on a three-game hit streak and has hit .263 with a walk over his last five contests.

Jarren Duran has been a dynamic presence near the top of the order, tallying 25 doubles, 10 triples, nine homers, and 35 walks while hitting .254. Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in the power department with 20 home runs, and Trevor Story has proven clutch with a team-high 60 RBIs. Story is currently on a modest three-game hit streak and has logged a double, a walk, and two RBIs over his last five games despite hitting just .211 in that span.

The Red Sox will hand the ball to the surging Garrett Crochet. The 26-year-old southpaw has been lights out this season, posting an impressive 11-4 record with a stingy 2.19 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 21 starts (135.1 innings). He’s won four straight outings, including a sharp six-inning performance last weekend in Chicago, where he limited the Cubs to just one run on eight hits in a 6-1 win.

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

For the Dodgers, the power continues to come from Shohei Ohtani, who leads the team with 37 home runs and 70 RBIs. His slugging has been elite, ranking second in homers and 12th in RBIs across all of MLB. Ohtani comes into the game on a five-game hitting streak, boasting a .286 average with five homers, two walks, and 10 RBIs during that stretch.

Betts, meanwhile, has contributed 14 doubles, a triple, 11 long balls, and 38 walks while batting .238. Catcher Will Smith has been Mr. Consistency, leading the Dodgers with a .323 batting average. Rookie outfielder Andy Pages continues to flash both contact and power skills, hitting .284 with 16 doubles, one triple, 19 homers, and 20 walks.

Taking the hill for L.A. will be veteran ace Clayton Kershaw. The 37-year-old lefty has looked sharp since returning from injury, carrying a 4-1 record and 3.27 ERA across 11 starts (55 innings). In his most recent outing, Kershaw was tagged with a no-decision against the Twins after allowing three runs, only one of them earned, over 4.1 innings of work.

Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers

Date Boston Red Sox Los Angeles Dodgers 26/07/2025 Garrett Crochet Clayton Kershaw 27/07/2025 Walker Buehler Dustin May

Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 26.07.25 MLB Boston Red Sox Los Angeles Dodgers 2 - 5 22.07.24 MLB Los Angeles Dodgers Boston Red Sox 9 - 6 21.07.24 MLB Los Angeles Dodgers Boston Red Sox 7 - 6 20.07.24 MLB Los Angeles Dodgers Boston Red Sox 4 - 1 27.08.23 MLB Boston Red Sox Los Angeles Dodgers 4 - 7

