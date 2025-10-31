This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Workout DayGetty Images Sport
STREAM THE GAME LIVE ON FUBO
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Game 6: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Game 6, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Editors' pick

Fubo

Carries ESPN, MLBN, FOX and FS1 as well as also hosting MLB.tv for comprehensive MLB coverage. Offers extensive RSN coverage for MLB sides.

DVR Cloud capabilities: Unlimited | Sim. streams: 10

Free trial: 7 days

Stream from

$0.00

Get Fubo Read More

Game 6 of the World Series heads back to Canada as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday night. With the Jays holding a 3-2 series edge, they’ll look to finish the job in front of their home crowd and capture the championship.

Toronto came out swinging in Game 1, dismantling the Dodgers 11-4 to set the tone early. Los Angeles responded the next night with a convincing 5-1 victory to even things up. Game 3 turned into an instant postseason classic, an 18-inning marathon that saw the Dodgers prevail 6-5 and grab a 2-1 lead. But the Blue Jays punched back, taking Game 4 with a 6-2 win behind a dominant showing from Shane Bieber, who outdueled Shohei Ohtani to knot the series at two games apiece.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE:FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sorts Network SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansFanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersFanDuel Sorts Network DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
Minnesota TwinsFanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
Texas RangersFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in an exciting Game 6 of the World Series on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

DateFriday, October 31, 2025
First-Pitch Time8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
VenueRogers Centre
LocationToronto, Ontario

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued his torrid postseason tear, launching his seventh home run of the playoffs in the third inning and driving in two more runs, his 13th and 14th RBIs, to power the Blue Jays’ offense. Toronto is expected to turn to rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage for the pivotal Game 6 start. Despite having just three regular-season starts under his belt, Yesavage has been a key contributor this postseason. He went 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA and 16 strikeouts across 14 innings in the regular season, and in four playoff appearances, he’s posted a 2-1 record with a 4.26 ERA and 27 punchouts in 19 innings. His last outing came in Game 1 of the World Series, where he held his own but didn’t factor into the decision against these same Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

For Los Angeles, Shohei Ohtani was called upon to pitch in Game 4 just a night after an exhausting nine on-base appearances, and it showed. The two-way superstar surrendered six hits and four earned runs over six innings, needing 93 pitches to get through the outing. The Dodgers’ bullpen was taxed heavily in the previous game, using nine pitchers, including brief stints from Clayton Kershaw and Roki Sasaki, so a strong performance from their Game 6 starter will be crucial.

That responsibility falls on Blake Snell, who takes the mound for his fifth start of the postseason. The veteran lefty was sharp during the regular season, finishing 5-4 with a 2.35 ERA and 72 strikeouts across 61.1 innings. He’s been equally impressive in October, posting a 3-1 record with a 2.42 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 26 innings, giving the Dodgers a steady, playoff-tested arm as they fight to keep their championship hopes alive.

Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers

DateLos Angeles DodgersToronto Blue Jays
October 31Blake SnellTrey Yesavage
November 1TBDTBD

Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
29.10.25MLBLos Angeles DodgersToronto Blue Jays2 - 6
28.10.25MLBLos Angeles DodgersToronto Blue Jays6 - 5
26.10.25MLBToronto Blue JaysLos Angeles Dodgers1 - 5
25.10.25MLBToronto Blue JaysLos Angeles Dodgers11 - 4
11.08.25MLBLos Angeles DodgersToronto Blue Jays4 - 5

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

Nationally broadcast MLB games are split up across ESPN, ESPN1, ABC and FOX.

However, home coverage of MLB games can also be found on your local Regional Sports Network. Out-of-market games are also available via MLB.tv

Streaming platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer a comprehensive array of both national and regional channels, while also offering fans access to channels like the MLB Network.

READ MORE: Regional Sports Networks: Full Channel list for your local team

MLB.tv is a subscription service dedicated to MLB fans. They offer out-of-market access to live games.

Local, in-market games are blacked out.

Regional Sports Networks are local TV networks. They are relevant to MLB fans for the fact that they show the vast majority of a team's regular season games.

Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are available on many streaming service platforms.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are notable for their extensive offering of RSNs.

Not quite. Fubo broadcast an extensive amount of MLB games throughout the regular season and play-offs. However, with no access to neither TBS nor a small number of Regional Sports Networks across the league, you may miss the occasional match.

READ MORE: Fubo Channels List Guide: What channels do you get on fubo?

Yes. Most cable and satellite companies over a good range of national channels, as well, of course, access to you local Regional Sports Network.

Your best option for watching games while out-of-market is MLB.tv

MLB games can be streamed for free using a 5 day trial, available through both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

READ MORE: Fubo review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials, and more