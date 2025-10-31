How to watch today's Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Game 6: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

Game 6 of the World Series heads back to Canada as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday night. With the Jays holding a 3-2 series edge, they’ll look to finish the job in front of their home crowd and capture the championship.

Toronto came out swinging in Game 1, dismantling the Dodgers 11-4 to set the tone early. Los Angeles responded the next night with a convincing 5-1 victory to even things up. Game 3 turned into an instant postseason classic, an 18-inning marathon that saw the Dodgers prevail 6-5 and grab a 2-1 lead. But the Blue Jays punched back, taking Game 4 with a 6-2 win behind a dominant showing from Shane Bieber, who outdueled Shohei Ohtani to knot the series at two games apiece.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE:FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in an exciting Game 6 of the World Series on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

Date Friday, October 31, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Centre Location Toronto, Ontario

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued his torrid postseason tear, launching his seventh home run of the playoffs in the third inning and driving in two more runs, his 13th and 14th RBIs, to power the Blue Jays’ offense. Toronto is expected to turn to rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage for the pivotal Game 6 start. Despite having just three regular-season starts under his belt, Yesavage has been a key contributor this postseason. He went 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA and 16 strikeouts across 14 innings in the regular season, and in four playoff appearances, he’s posted a 2-1 record with a 4.26 ERA and 27 punchouts in 19 innings. His last outing came in Game 1 of the World Series, where he held his own but didn’t factor into the decision against these same Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

For Los Angeles, Shohei Ohtani was called upon to pitch in Game 4 just a night after an exhausting nine on-base appearances, and it showed. The two-way superstar surrendered six hits and four earned runs over six innings, needing 93 pitches to get through the outing. The Dodgers’ bullpen was taxed heavily in the previous game, using nine pitchers, including brief stints from Clayton Kershaw and Roki Sasaki, so a strong performance from their Game 6 starter will be crucial.

That responsibility falls on Blake Snell, who takes the mound for his fifth start of the postseason. The veteran lefty was sharp during the regular season, finishing 5-4 with a 2.35 ERA and 72 strikeouts across 61.1 innings. He’s been equally impressive in October, posting a 3-1 record with a 2.42 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 26 innings, giving the Dodgers a steady, playoff-tested arm as they fight to keep their championship hopes alive.

Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers

Date Los Angeles Dodgers Toronto Blue Jays October 31 Blake Snell Trey Yesavage November 1 TBD TBD

Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 29.10.25 MLB Los Angeles Dodgers Toronto Blue Jays 2 - 6 28.10.25 MLB Los Angeles Dodgers Toronto Blue Jays 6 - 5 26.10.25 MLB Toronto Blue Jays Los Angeles Dodgers 1 - 5 25.10.25 MLB Toronto Blue Jays Los Angeles Dodgers 11 - 4 11.08.25 MLB Los Angeles Dodgers Toronto Blue Jays 4 - 5

More MLB news and coverage