How to watch today’s Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Carries ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox and FS1 as well as a large number of RSNs. Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings.

Carries ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox and FS1 as well as a large number of RSNs. Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings.

Carries ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox and FS1 as well as a large number of RSNs. Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings.

It’s a busy day in Baltimore as the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles square off in the opener of a day-night doubleheader and the second installment of their four-game set at Camden Yards on Tuesday. With both American League East squads seeking to build momentum, the stakes feel just a little higher under the summer sun in Charm City.

Toronto’s recent four-game winning streak hit a speed bump on Sunday, falling in the finale of their series in Detroit. Still, the Blue Jays arrived in Baltimore with a solid 63-43 record and a comfortable 5.5-game cushion over the Yankees atop the AL East.

The Orioles, meanwhile, have begun to show signs of life. After claiming the rubber match against the Rockies over the weekend, Baltimore notched its second consecutive win and third in its last four. The O’s entered Monday at 47-58, still occupying the basement in the division, trailing the Blue Jays by 15.5 games, but inching toward respectability.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV channel: MASN, SNET

MASN, SNET Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time

Baltimore Orioles will take on Toronto Blue Jays in a highly anticipated MLB game on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 6:35 pm ET/ 3:35 pm PT, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Tuesday, July 29, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:35 pm ET/ 3:35 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays team news

Baltimore Orioles team news

For the O’s, Gunnar Henderson and Ryan O’Hearn are both hitting a team-best .282, though Henderson leads the club in most key metrics. Rookie standout Jackson Holliday and veteran Cedric Mullins have each clubbed 14 home runs, with Mullins also knocking in 45 runs.

Charlie Morton will get the nod for Baltimore in what will be his 23rd appearance (17th start) of the season. The veteran right-hander has had an up-and-down campaign, carrying a 6-8 record with a 5.48 ERA, a 1.54 WHIP, and 99 strikeouts in just over 95 innings.

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Toronto has enjoyed some serious production at the plate, particularly from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who brings a nine-game hitting streak into Tuesday’s clash. The slugger is batting .292 on the season, with 23 doubles, 14 homers, and 62 walks. He’s raked at a .425 clip over his last 10 games, tallying four doubles, a pair of homers, and eight RBIs along the way.

George Springer continues to swing a hot bat as well. He leads the team with 18 home runs and is batting .463 in his last 10 appearances, riding a six-game hitting streak. Bo Bichette has also stayed locked in, pacing the team with 65 RBIs and carrying a nine-game hit streak while slashing .349 with seven doubles and 12 runs driven in during that stretch. Ernie Clement has been steady, slashing .275 with 20 doubles, a triple, five long balls, and 20 walks.

On the mound for Toronto is Eric Lauer, who’s been sharp in 2025. The southpaw will be making his 17th appearance and 11th start of the year. So far, he’s delivered a 6-2 record with a stingy 2.61 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP, and 71 punchouts over 69 innings of work.

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers

Date Baltimore Orioles Toronto Blue Jays 07/29/2025 Charlie Morton TBA 07/29/2025 Eric Lauer TBA 07/30/2025 Dean Kremer José Berrios

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 29.07.25 MLB Baltimore Orioles Toronto Blue Jays 11 - 4 13.04.25 MLB Baltimore Orioles Toronto Blue Jays 6 - 7 13.04.25 MLB Baltimore Orioles Toronto Blue Jays 5 - 4 30.03.25 MLB Toronto Blue Jays Baltimore Orioles 3 - 1 30.03.25 MLB Toronto Blue Jays Baltimore Orioles 5 - 9

More MLB news and coverage