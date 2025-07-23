+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New York Yankees v Atlanta BravesGetty Images Sport
Stream the game live on Fubo
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch and today’s Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Editors' pick

Fubo

Carries ESPN, MLBN, FOX and FS1 as well as also hosting MLB.tv for comprehensive MLB coverage. Offers extensive RSN coverage for MLB sides.

DVR Cloud capabilities: Unlimited | Sim. streams: 10

Free trial: 7 days

Monthly from

$84.99

Get fubo Read More

Justin Verlander is slated to get the ball for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park, where he'll square off against the always-dangerous Atlanta Braves and slugger Sean Murphy in the series finale.

The Giants have hit a rough patch lately, dropping seven of their last eight contests. That skid has dropped them to third place in the National League West, trailing division leader San Diego by 3.5 games. As they wrap up this set in Atlanta, San Francisco is desperate to snap out of its slump and stay within striking distance in the playoff hunt.

The Braves, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after a rollercoaster stretch. They followed up a solid series win over the Cardinals with a pair of losses to the Yankees but opened this series against the Giants on a positive note. A win on Wednesday would give them another series victory as they look to build momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online

  • National TV channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV channel: FDSSO, and NBCS-BA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansFanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsFanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

Atlanta Braves will take on San Francisco Giants in a highly anticipated MLB game on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12:15 pm ET/ 9:15 am PT, at Truist Park and Atlanta, Georgia.

DateWednesday, July 23, 2025
First-Pitch Time12:15 pm ET/ 9:15 am PT
VenueTruist Park
LocationAtlanta, Georgia

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants team news

Atlanta Braves team news

Matt Olson continues to lead the charge for Atlanta’s offense, pacing the team in both home runs (18) and RBIs (64). He’s riding a five-game hitting streak and is batting .300 during that span, with two doubles, a long ball, three walks, and six runs driven in. Across the league, Olson ranks 29th in homers and 17th in RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is adding his own punch, posting 12 doubles, a triple, and nine homers to go along with 36 walks, though he’s struggled to lift his average, currently sitting at .223. Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. have also been key contributors. Ozuna’s slashing .235 with 13 bombs and 64 walks, while Acuña is hitting a robust .328 and has been locked in lately, batting .278 with extra-base hits in three different categories over his last five games.

Taking the hill for Atlanta is flamethrower Spencer Strider, who was dominant in his last outing against the Yankees. He tossed six shutout innings, allowing just three hits while fanning eight in the Braves’ 7-3 win.

San Francisco Giants team news

For San Francisco, Rafael Devers has been the big bat in the lineup, leading the team with 17 home runs and 68 RBIs, ranking 12th in the majors in the latter category. Jung Hoo Lee has quietly posted a solid campaign with 20 doubles, eight triples, and six homers, though his .249 average shows there’s room for improvement. Heliot Ramos leads the team in batting average at .265, while Willy Adames brings some pop with 15 homers and 16 doubles.

Veteran ace Justin Verlander will be looking for a rebound performance after a rocky return from the All-Star break. In Friday’s loss to Toronto, he was tagged for four runs on nine hits and two walks in just 2.2 innings, and notably failed to record a single strikeout. The Giants will be counting on him to turn back the clock and stop the bleeding in what’s become a critical stretch of the season.

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants projected starting pitchers

DateAtlanta BravesSan Francisco Giants
07/23/2025Spencer StriderJustin Verlander

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
23.07.25MLBAtlanta BravesSan Francisco Giants0 - 9
22.07.25MLBAtlanta BravesSan Francisco Giants9 - 5
09.06.25MLBSan Francisco GiantsAtlanta Braves4 - 3
08.06.25MLBSan Francisco GiantsAtlanta Braves3 - 2
07.06.25MLBSan Francisco GiantsAtlanta Braves5 - 4

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

Nationally broadcast MLB games are split up across ESPN, ESPN1, ABC and FOX.

However, home coverage of MLB games can also be found on your local Regional Sports Network. Out-of-market games are also available via MLB.tv

Streaming platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer a comprehensive array of both national and regional channels, while also offering fans access to channels like the MLB Network.

READ MORE: Regional Sports Networks: Full Channel list for your local team

MLB.tv is a subscription service dedicated to MLB fans. They offer out-of-market access to live games.

Local, in-market games are blacked out.

Regional Sports Networks are local TV networks. They are relevant to MLB fans for the fact that they show the vast majority of a team's regular season games.

Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are available on many streaming service platforms.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are notable for their extensive offering of RSNs.

Not quite. Fubo broadcast an extensive amount of MLB games throughout the regular season and play-offs. However, with no access to neither TBS nor a small number of Regional Sports Networks across the league, you may miss the occasional match.

READ MORE: Fubo Channels List Guide: What channels do you get on fubo?

Yes. Most cable and satellite companies over a good range of national channels, as well, of course, access to you local Regional Sports Network.

Your best option for watching games while out-of-market is MLB.tv

MLB games can be streamed for free using a 5 day trial, available through both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

READ MORE: Fubo review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials, and more