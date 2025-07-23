How to watch and today’s Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Carries ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox and FS1 as well as a large number of RSNs. Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings.

Justin Verlander is slated to get the ball for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park, where he'll square off against the always-dangerous Atlanta Braves and slugger Sean Murphy in the series finale.

The Giants have hit a rough patch lately, dropping seven of their last eight contests. That skid has dropped them to third place in the National League West, trailing division leader San Diego by 3.5 games. As they wrap up this set in Atlanta, San Francisco is desperate to snap out of its slump and stay within striking distance in the playoff hunt.

The Braves, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after a rollercoaster stretch. They followed up a solid series win over the Cardinals with a pair of losses to the Yankees but opened this series against the Giants on a positive note. A win on Wednesday would give them another series victory as they look to build momentum.

National TV channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV channel: FDSSO, and NBCS-BA

FDSSO, and NBCS-BA Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

Atlanta Braves will take on San Francisco Giants in a highly anticipated MLB game on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12:15 pm ET/ 9:15 am PT, at Truist Park and Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Wednesday, July 23, 2025 First-Pitch Time 12:15 pm ET/ 9:15 am PT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants team news

Atlanta Braves team news

Matt Olson continues to lead the charge for Atlanta’s offense, pacing the team in both home runs (18) and RBIs (64). He’s riding a five-game hitting streak and is batting .300 during that span, with two doubles, a long ball, three walks, and six runs driven in. Across the league, Olson ranks 29th in homers and 17th in RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is adding his own punch, posting 12 doubles, a triple, and nine homers to go along with 36 walks, though he’s struggled to lift his average, currently sitting at .223. Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. have also been key contributors. Ozuna’s slashing .235 with 13 bombs and 64 walks, while Acuña is hitting a robust .328 and has been locked in lately, batting .278 with extra-base hits in three different categories over his last five games.

Taking the hill for Atlanta is flamethrower Spencer Strider, who was dominant in his last outing against the Yankees. He tossed six shutout innings, allowing just three hits while fanning eight in the Braves’ 7-3 win.

San Francisco Giants team news

For San Francisco, Rafael Devers has been the big bat in the lineup, leading the team with 17 home runs and 68 RBIs, ranking 12th in the majors in the latter category. Jung Hoo Lee has quietly posted a solid campaign with 20 doubles, eight triples, and six homers, though his .249 average shows there’s room for improvement. Heliot Ramos leads the team in batting average at .265, while Willy Adames brings some pop with 15 homers and 16 doubles.

Veteran ace Justin Verlander will be looking for a rebound performance after a rocky return from the All-Star break. In Friday’s loss to Toronto, he was tagged for four runs on nine hits and two walks in just 2.2 innings, and notably failed to record a single strikeout. The Giants will be counting on him to turn back the clock and stop the bleeding in what’s become a critical stretch of the season.

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants projected starting pitchers

Date Atlanta Braves San Francisco Giants 07/23/2025 Spencer Strider Justin Verlander

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 23.07.25 MLB Atlanta Braves San Francisco Giants 0 - 9 22.07.25 MLB Atlanta Braves San Francisco Giants 9 - 5 09.06.25 MLB San Francisco Giants Atlanta Braves 4 - 3 08.06.25 MLB San Francisco Giants Atlanta Braves 3 - 2 07.06.25 MLB San Francisco Giants Atlanta Braves 5 - 4

