How to watch and today’s Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

Brandon Pfaadt is set to toe the rubber for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday as they wrap up their midweek clash against the Houston Astros, who roll into the desert still perched atop the American League West. Pfaadt will be eyeing another sharp outing as he goes head-to-head with Victor Caratini and a Houston squad looking to shake off a recent dip in form.
The Astros have built themselves a solid cushion in the division, holding a five-game lead heading into Tuesday’s game. Despite their strong standing, they've been stumbling a bit of late, dropping seven of their last 10 matchups. Still, Houston remains one of just three AL teams with a winning record on the road, something they’ll lean on as they try to steady the ship.
Over in the National League, the Diamondbacks find themselves fourth in the NL West, trailing the Dodgers by at least eight games before Tuesday’s game. The Snakes have been hovering around the break-even mark at home, and with the playoff race tightening, they’re five games off a Wild Card spot. Encouragingly, they’ve taken four of their last five contests entering this series.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros on TV & stream live online
- National TV channel: MLB Network
- Local TV channel: FDSSO, and NBCS-BA
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time
The game will take place on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12:15 pm ET/ 9:15 am PT, at Truist Park and Atlanta, Georgia.
|Date
|Wednesday, July 23, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|12:15 pm ET/ 9:15 am PT
|Venue
|Truist Park
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros team news
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Geraldo Perdomo has been one of the more balanced threats for Arizona, batting .270 with 20 doubles and ranking 10th in the majors with 59 RBIs.
Powering the offense, Eugenio Suárez has launched an eye-popping 36 home runs this year, good for second in the majors, and his 86 RBIs lead all MLB hitters. Meanwhile, Josh Naylor paces the club in average at .293, and Corbin Carroll continues to provide dynamic production with 21 homers, 13 triples, and 16 doubles while hitting .250.
As for Wednesday, Arizona hands the ball to Brandon Pfaadt, who’s been serviceable across 20 starts this year, posting a 10-6 record with a 4.82 ERA. He’s coming off a gem against the Cardinals, tossing seven shutout innings while scattering four hits and striking out six in a 7-3 win. The Diamondbacks have won 11 of the 20 games he’s started and are 6-4 when he pitches at Chase Field, where he holds a respectable 3.71 ERA.
Houston Astros team news
Houston’s spark plug Jose Altuve continues to be a force at the top of the order. The veteran second baseman leads the Astros with 53 RBIs, 17 home runs, and a .278 batting average. He’s ranked 41st in the league in homers and 52nd in RBIs. Altuve is currently riding a three-game hitting streak and has hit .333 over his last five, tacking on three doubles and a pair of walks.
Yainer Diaz has contributed with some pop of his own, slashing .239 with 13 homers and 11 doubles. Christian Walker, on the other side, has been a steady presence for Arizona. He’s hitting .230 on the season with 13 home runs and will look to extend his three-game hitting streak after collecting four RBIs over his last five appearances.
Cam Smith enters the contest with a .269 average and is riding a modest hitting streak, though he’s cooled a bit recently, batting .130 in his last five games despite driving in three runs.
On Tuesday, Houston turned to lefty Brandon Walter to take the ball. Walter, 1-3 with a 3.66 ERA this season, has made eight starts and last pitched against Seattle on July 18, allowing one run across six innings in a 6-1 defeat. The Astros are 2-6 in games he's started, and Walter has struggled a bit on the road with a 4.82 ERA in away outings.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Houston Astros
|07/23/2025
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Brandon Walter
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|22.07.25
|MLB
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Houston Astros
|3 - 6
|09.09.24
|MLB
|Houston Astros
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|6 - 12
|08.09.24
|MLB
|Houston Astros
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|11 - 5
|07.09.24
|MLB
|Houston Astros
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|8 - 0
|02.10.23
|MLB
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Houston Astros
|1 - 8