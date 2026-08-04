FA Cup
FA Cup Overview
FA Cup, fixtures & results
Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Frequently asked questions
Arsenal have won the FA Cup 14 times, more than any other club. Their most recent victory came in 2020, but there is a club from Manchester hot on their heels...
A total of 745 clubs will be participating in the 2024-25 FA Cup, spanning from the Premier League down to Level 9 of the English football league system, with teams from the Level 10 acting as stand-ins in case a team from the aforementioned levels drops out from the competition. The inaugural FA Cup in 1871-82 had just 15 teams participating in it.
Former Liverpool defender Ian Callaghan, with 88 appearances, is FA Cup's record-appearance maker in history.
The all-time top scorer in the FA Cup is Ian Rush, with 41 goals in 62 games, primarily scored during his time as a centre forward for Liverpool.
Paris Hamilton-Downes became the youngest player to ever feature in the FA Cup, debuting at 13 years, 11 months, and one day.for Carshalton Athletic in 2019.
The FA Cup has featured many football legends, including Steven Gerrard, Ryan Giggs, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, and Frank Lampard. Modern-day superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Aguero have also made their mark on the competition.
Legendary managers such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, and Pep Guardiola have guided their teams to success in the FA Cup. Notably, Wenger holds the record for most FA Cup victories as a manager, with seven titles to his name.