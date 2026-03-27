Where to watch Haiti today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The Haiti men's national soccer team, known proudly as Les Grenadiers, represent a beacon of identity and pride for millions across the island and the Haitian diaspora worldwide.

Their greatest moment in the sport came in 1974 when they became one of the first Caribbean nations to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. In more recent year, they have impressed on the CONCACAF stage, reaching the semi-finals of the Gold Cup in 2019.

To follow them in their quest for success, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Haiti TV schedule

Where to watch Haiti for free

Haiti soccer games are regularly shown live on TV channels that are available on streaming services that offer free trials.

Fubo and DirecTV offer five day free trials and offer access to channels like UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN, FOX Sports, Fubo Sports Network and many more that show live Haiti soccer games.

Our recommendation, however, is to get a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offer a seven day free trial and show most Haiti, and other CONCACAF, soccer games.

Where to watch Haiti with Haitian Creole commentary

Unfortunately, broadcasts of Haiti soccer game are only available in either English or Spanish language throughout the United States.

Local Haitian coverage, like that shown on TV and radio stations like Television Nationale, TNH and Radio Metropole offer coverage in Creole, but their broadcasts are generally geo-restricted.

Where to watch Haiti worldwide

Haiti have supporters all over the world. To catch their next game where you are, check out the table below.

For a specific upcoming Haiti soccer game, check your local listings.

County / Region Broadcaster Caribbean Bluu | Rush Sports Puerto Rico NAICOM Panama Medcom GO International YouTube

If you are outside of the USA and would like to watch the next Haiti soccer game live on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports