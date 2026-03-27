Where to watch Curacao today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The Curacao men's national team are one of the fastest rising forces in Caribbean soccer.

Emerging form the former Netherlands Antilles, Curacao has built much of its modern success from a mix of local talent and players from the Dutch soccer system.

Under the guidance of expert coaches like Patrick Kluivert and Guus Hiddink, Curacao are one of the most exciting underdog stories in the region. To follow them on their journey, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch their next game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Curacao TV schedule

Where to watch Curacao for free

Most Curacao and other CONCACAF soccer games are shown live on Paramount+ who offer new customers a free seven day trial.

Other streaming platforms that offer free trials of their service are Fubo and DirecTV, each for five days. They have channels such as ESPN, FOX Sports, ViX and Fubo Sports Network on their channel list.

Where to watch Curacao worldwide

Curacao have supporters all over the world and if you are one of them, you will generally find their next live soccer game in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Curacao soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Caribbean Rush Sports Netherlands ESPN International YouTube

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Curacao soccer game live on your favored streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restricted content using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports