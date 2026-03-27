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Keylor Navas Costa Rica 2025Getty
Sattyik Sarkar

Where to watch Costa Rica today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Costa Rica
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
Friendlies
CONCACAF Gold Cup
CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification

Everything you need to know about how to watch Costa Rica in friendlies and all major competitions

Costa Rica are a country rich in soccer history and the only Central American team to have featured in six FIFA World Cup editions. 

They had some ups and downs before and after the turn of the century, making it to the finals in 1990, 2002, and 2006. However, since 2014, the edition in which they secured their best-ever position by making it to the quarter-finals, they have been a mainstay in the quadrennial event, featuring in consecutive editions until 2022. 

Here, GOAL brings to you all the important information regarding Costa Rica's upcoming matches and how you can witness them live in action in the USA.

Live broadcast of Costa Rica matches

Where to watch Costa Rica soccer for free

Costa Rica fans in the USA can gain access to their favourite team through multiple outlets like FOX, Univision, TUDN, FOX Sports App, the TUDN App, and even YouTube TV. However, GOAL will recommend to its audience Fubo, which is one of the best service providers.

Watch Costa Rica soccer on Fubo
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Where to watch Costa Rica soccer worldwide

If you are a Costa Rica fan who is currently not situated in the United States, you are in the right place to find out where you can stream your favourite team. Below, GOAL has listed certain regions and the respective broadcasters that will bring you the live and exclusive action. 

Country / RegionBroadcaster
Costa RicaTeletica, Repretel, Tigo Sports
MexicoTelevisa, TV Azteca, TUDN
Puerto RicoWAPA TV, Telemundo
ChileTNT Sports Chile, Canal 13
ColombiaCaracol TV, RCN, WIN Sports
USAFOX, Univision, TUDN, TNT, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Fubo

Where to watch Costa Rica soccer in Spanish

In case you want to witness the Costa Rica national football team's games in Spanish, your go-to destination would be Univision, TUDN, and Universo. You can use ViX and Peacock Premium (for certain tournaments) for streaming purposes. However, if you face any geographical constraints, ExpressVPN is a great alternative to get you streaming live.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

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