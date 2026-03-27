Where to watch Honduras today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The Honduras men's national team are one of the proudest and most passionate in Central American soccer.

With a number of FIFA World Cup qualifications to their name and a consistent challenger on the CONCACAF scene, Honduras has many fans here across the United States.

If you are one of them and you're looking to find where their next match is being shown live, GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know.

Upcoming Honduras TV schedule

Where to watch Honduras for free

Many international soccer games, including those involving Honduras are regularly shown on channels that offer new customers a free trial.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer free five day trials and offer access to many channels that show live soccer on TV including ESPN, FOX Sports, ViX and Fubo Sports Network.

Another streaming service that also shows Honduras and other CONCACAF soccer games is Paramount+, who offer a free seven day trial.

Where to watch Honduras with Spanish commentary

Honduras soccer games are regularly shown on Spanish speaking channels such as UNIVERSO, Deportivo En Vivo and Telemundo that you can find on streaming services like Fubo and DirecTV.

Paramount+ also frequently offer Spanish speaking commentary via CBS Sports Golazo.

Where to watch Honduras worldwide

Honduras have fans all over the world. You will generally find their next live soccer game on the broadcaster listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Honduras soccer game, please make sure to check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Caribbean Bluu | Rush Sports Puerto Rico NAICOM Canada Fubo International YouTube | Bet365

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch Honduras on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports