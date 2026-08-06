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CONCACAF Champions Cup

CONCACAF Champions Cup Overview

Cruz Azul v Whitecaps - Final: Concacaf Champions Cup 2025

Where to watch and live stream soccer

GOAL covers everything you need to know to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Find out the TV channels, live stream details, and broadcast schedules to catch all the action from North and Central America's premier club tournament.

TV Guide & Streaming
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CONCACAF Champions Cup, fixtures & results

Tuesday 14 April
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
3
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
1
FT
agg 3 - 3
Monday 27 April
Nashville SC badge
Nashville SC
NSC
0
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
1
FT
Tuesday 28 April
Los Angeles FC badge
Los Angeles FC
LAF
2
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
1
FT
Monday 4 May
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
1
Nashville SC badge
Nashville SC
NSC
0
FT
agg 2 - 0
Tuesday 5 May
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
4
Los Angeles FC badge
Los Angeles FC
LAF
0
FT
agg 5 - 2
Friday 29 May
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
1
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
1
FT
pen 6 - 5
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1AFC Bournemouth crestAFC Bournemouth00000000
2Arsenal crestArsenal00000000
3Aston Villa crestAston Villa00000000
4Brentford crestBrentford00000000
5Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion00000000
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Apostas em destaque

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